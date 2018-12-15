South squad wins turnover-filled Touchstone Energy Bowl game

Hartsville running back Tiyon Evans had 228 all-purpose yards to help the South team defeat the North squad 13-10 in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl on Saturday.
The game was played at Coastal Carolina University for the first time after moving from Myrtle Beach’s Doug Shaw Stadium.
Evans was named the Offensive MVP for the South team, which snapped a three-game losing streak in the game. He finished with 142 yards on 21 carries.
The North had a chance to tie or win it late but Calantre Morrison picked off a pass in the final seconds. Morrison had two interceptions in the game. The two teams combined for eight turnovers.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Kenny Solomon converted on one of those turnovers, returning it 46 yards for a TD to give the South a 7-3 lead in the third quarter. Anthony Williams added a 24-yard TD run to make it 13-3 in the third.
Dutch Fork’s Gage Zirke was the top Midlands performer in the game with three catches for 63 yards and a 29-yard run.
How Midlands Players fared in North-South
South
Darrius Bell, DE, Gilbert – 1 tackle for loss
Reed Charpia, QB, Brookland-Cayce – 1-of-4 for 62 yards, two interceptions and 5 yards rushing
Kyrell Michael, DB, Dreher – 1 tackle
Jordan Springs, TE, Dutch Fork – Played but had no catches
George Storm, LB, Pelion – Had 5 tackles
James Wells, LB, Chapin – Had 2 tackles
Gage Zirke, WR, Dutch Fork – Had 3 catches for 63 yards and a 29-yard run
North
Josh Doctor, WR, Gray Collegiate – 1 catch for 14 yards
Jason Harris, OL, Camden – Played offensive line
Javaris Holliday, DE, Camden – Played but didn’t have any statistics
Akele Pauling, CB – Played but didn’t have any statistics
Alajuwan Robinson, QB/ATH, Keenan – 2-for-2 passing for 17 yards, 4 carries for 21 yards
Max Shropshire, DL, Spring Valley – Played but didn’t have any statistics
Kobe Sligh, DL, Newberry – Had 2 tackles
HOW THEY SCORED
Second quarter
North – Nations 47 FG, 11:48
Third quarter
South – Solomon 46 INT return (Well kick), 6:48
South – Anthony Williams 24 run (pass failed), 3:01
North – Ervin 17 run (Nations kick), 2:11
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: North: Ervin 12-102, Gaither 6-28, Robinson 4-21, Mackey 3-12, Jackson 3-6, Kilough 1-4. South: Evans 21-142, Williams 6-43, Zirke 1-29, Charpia 2-5, Bennett 5 (-1)
Passing: North: Jackson 8-19-3 104, Taylor 2-5-0 22, Robinson 2-2-0 17, Hillstock 0-1-1 0. South: Bennett 3-13-0 43, Charpia 1-4-2 53
Receiving: North: Lucas 2-41, Hillstock 2-26, Massey 2-26, McCullum 2-19, Henseon 2-9, Doctor 1-14, Nance 1-8. South: Zirke 3-43, Evans 1-53.
Comments