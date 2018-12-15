High School Football

South squad wins turnover-filled Touchstone Energy Bowl game

By Staff Reports

December 15, 2018 06:49 PM

WJ Keenan senior quarterback A’lajuwan Robinson scrambles as the North All Stars take on the South All Stars in the 2018 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North vs. South Bowl game Saturday at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
WJ Keenan senior quarterback A’lajuwan Robinson scrambles as the North All Stars take on the South All Stars in the 2018 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North vs. South Bowl game Saturday at Brooks Stadium in Conway. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com
WJ Keenan senior quarterback A’lajuwan Robinson scrambles as the North All Stars take on the South All Stars in the 2018 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North vs. South Bowl game Saturday at Brooks Stadium in Conway. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com
MYRTLE BEACH

Hartsville running back Tiyon Evans had 228 all-purpose yards to help the South team defeat the North squad 13-10 in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl on Saturday.

The game was played at Coastal Carolina University for the first time after moving from Myrtle Beach’s Doug Shaw Stadium.

Evans was named the Offensive MVP for the South team, which snapped a three-game losing streak in the game. He finished with 142 yards on 21 carries.

The North had a chance to tie or win it late but Calantre Morrison picked off a pass in the final seconds. Morrison had two interceptions in the game. The two teams combined for eight turnovers.

Kenny Solomon converted on one of those turnovers, returning it 46 yards for a TD to give the South a 7-3 lead in the third quarter. Anthony Williams added a 24-yard TD run to make it 13-3 in the third.

Dutch Fork’s Gage Zirke was the top Midlands performer in the game with three catches for 63 yards and a 29-yard run.

How Midlands Players fared in North-South

South

Darrius Bell, DE, Gilbert – 1 tackle for loss

Reed Charpia, QB, Brookland-Cayce – 1-of-4 for 62 yards, two interceptions and 5 yards rushing

Kyrell Michael, DB, Dreher – 1 tackle

Jordan Springs, TE, Dutch Fork – Played but had no catches

George Storm, LB, Pelion – Had 5 tackles

James Wells, LB, Chapin – Had 2 tackles

Gage Zirke, WR, Dutch Fork – Had 3 catches for 63 yards and a 29-yard run

North

Josh Doctor, WR, Gray Collegiate – 1 catch for 14 yards

Jason Harris, OL, Camden – Played offensive line

Javaris Holliday, DE, Camden – Played but didn’t have any statistics

Akele Pauling, CB – Played but didn’t have any statistics

Alajuwan Robinson, QB/ATH, Keenan – 2-for-2 passing for 17 yards, 4 carries for 21 yards

Max Shropshire, DL, Spring Valley – Played but didn’t have any statistics

Kobe Sligh, DL, Newberry – Had 2 tackles

HOW THEY SCORED

Second quarter

North – Nations 47 FG, 11:48

Third quarter

South – Solomon 46 INT return (Well kick), 6:48

South – Anthony Williams 24 run (pass failed), 3:01

North – Ervin 17 run (Nations kick), 2:11

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: North: Ervin 12-102, Gaither 6-28, Robinson 4-21, Mackey 3-12, Jackson 3-6, Kilough 1-4. South: Evans 21-142, Williams 6-43, Zirke 1-29, Charpia 2-5, Bennett 5 (-1)

Passing: North: Jackson 8-19-3 104, Taylor 2-5-0 22, Robinson 2-2-0 17, Hillstock 0-1-1 0. South: Bennett 3-13-0 43, Charpia 1-4-2 53

Receiving: North: Lucas 2-41, Hillstock 2-26, Massey 2-26, McCullum 2-19, Henseon 2-9, Doctor 1-14, Nance 1-8. South: Zirke 3-43, Evans 1-53.

  Comments  