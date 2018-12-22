Final Midlands high school football stat leaders for 2018

Rushing
Player
School
Att
Yards
TDs
Ahmorae Wilmore
Newberry
242
1,929
21
Da Da Washington
Dreher
224
1,503
14
Braden Walker
River Bluff
168
1,487
16
Kazarius Adams
Gray Collegiate
168
1,275
17
Thomas Green
Columbia
192
1,244
8
Akeem Nicholas
Lexington
220
1,242
5
Ron Hoff
Dutch Fork
130
1,074
25
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
177
1,051
14
Tay Wilson
Batesburg-Leesville
167
1,046
9
Jaylon Boyd
Blythewood
155
1,034
12
Antonio Gantt
River Bluff
129
1,018
12
Will Barber
Fairfield Central
142
990
12
Jeremiah Green
Pelion
204
939
6
Shymeik Corbett
Camden
95
915
9
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
128
889
9
Will Way
Brookland-Cayce
151
888
6
Jalen Montgomery
Cardinal Newman
121
851
11
Jon Hall
Dutch Fork
79
844
11
Shytrell O'Neil
Eau Claire
128
828
3
Adrian Ross
Spring Valley
131
822
4
Kendrell Flowers
Irmo
98
777
9
Passing
Player
School
Comp
Att
Yds
TDs
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
206
295
3,804
42
Reed Charpia
Brookland-Cayce
207
322
3,342
22
Jackson Muschamp
Hammond
186
276
3,062
34
Hunter Helms
Gray Collegiate
230
336
2,966
24
Javon Anderson
Ridge View
160
302
2,857
33
Ahmon Green
Westwood
158
301
2,297
23
Brandon Caughman
Airport
153
228
1,928
16
Bryce Jeffcoat
Camden
111
176
1,744
19
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
164
243
1,738
9
AJ DePalma
Cardinal Newman
107
191
1,553
13
Ryan Campbell
Dreher
116
191
1,489
9
Keenan Coats
Swansea
137
271
1,450
8
Pryce Whitten
Pelion
105
195
1,407
12
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
111
203
1,343
14
Stephon Gadsen
Fairfield Central
98
178
1,171
5
John Ragin
Irmo
73
147
1,098
10
JoJo Puch
Columbia
60
109
1,080
13
Michael Rikard
River Bluff
73
110
1,070
12
Xay Chalmers
Newberry
97
208
1,055
10
Matthew Jamison
AC Flora
84
140
1,048
10
King Ford
Blythewood
80
172
1,040
6
Jamison Gantzy
Lower Richland
68
136
1,016
10
Cal Herndon
Lexington
88
184
992
9
Josh Strickland
Gilbert
79
139
987
9
Jordan Howell
Eau Claire
77
150
855
11
Receiving
Player
School
Rec
Yds
TDs
Gage Zirke
Dutch Fork
79
1,684
15
Walyn Napper
Ridge View
83
1,537
18
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
71
1,316
21
Joe Pradusbri
Brookland-Cayce
74
1,189
6
Cleo Canty
Hammond
60
1,102
11
Andre Wilson
Hammond
64
1,023
11
Matt Reed
Gilbert
55
957
9
Josh Doctor
Gray Collegiate
71
880
6
Cortes Braham
Westwood
44
766
10
Shymeik Corbett
Camden
32
696
9
Dante Williams
Swansea
53
693
3
RJ Mobley
AC Flora
37
690
8
Kyser Samuel
Gray Collegiate
43
665
5
Tre’von Dreher
Dreher
46
647
5
Landon Goodwin
Camden
42
643
5
Senika McKee
Ridge View
37
619
6
Jamal Henderson
Lower Richland
26
578
6
Omarion Dollison
Irmo
23
560
6
Benjamin Satcher
Ben Lippen
39
548
5
Jaylin Thomas
Chapin
47
512
3
Scoring
Player
School
TDs
XP
2Pt
Pts
Ron Hoff
Dutch Fork
29
0
0
174
Jordan Burch
Hammond
25
0
0
150
Walyn Napper
Ridge View
21
0
0
126
Ahmorae Wilmore
Newberry
21
0
0
126
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
21
0
0
126
Graham Newboult
Dutch Fork
0
5
104
119
Braden Walker
River Bluff
19
0
2
116
Joe Pradubsri
Brookland-Cayce
19
0
0
114
Shymeik Corbett
Camden
18
0
0
108
Kazarius Adams
Gray Collegiate
17
0
0
102
Reed Charpia
Brookland-Cayce
15
0
1
92
Gage Zirke
Dutch Fork
15
0
0
90
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
14
0
0
84
Da Da Washington
Dreher
14
0
0
84
Antonio Gantt
River Bluff
13
0
1
80
Tackles
Player
School
Tackles
Ron Davis Jr.
Eau Claire
156
Terry Carson
Ridge View
125
Arthur Albritton
Gray Collegiate
124
Logan McNatt
Gilbert
121
Josiah Commander
Dutch Fork
117
Logan Cripe
Lexington
115
Dontorian Best
AC Flora
115
Armani Williams
Gray Collegiate
114
Ethan Hix
Lugoff-Elgin
113
Jasper Tucker
Lugoff-Elgin
113
Jalynn Tarver
AC Flora
113
Dominique Barksdale
Gray Collegiate
112
Jani Broadnax
Columbia
111
Oru-Ntu Nikiri
Spring Valley
111
Lawson Danley
Dutch Fork
111
Dillon Cornwell
Gilbert
111
CJ Johnson
Westwood
110
James Wells
Chapin
109
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
105
Kendrick Simpson
CA Johnson
98
Kempton Meetzke
Ben Lippen
97
Blake Dalton
Camden
96
Darrius Bell
Gilbert
96
Richard Jones
Columbia
94
Jalil Borelli
Ben Lippen
94
Will Locke
Hammond
94
Anthony DeMasi
Dutch Fork
94
Da’Mondre Anderson
CA Johnson
94
Quinjae Pringle
Fairfield Central
94
Trevon Hart
CA Johnson
93
Hugh Ryan
Dutch Fork
92
Dwight Jacobs
Ridge View
92
Julius Land
Irmo
91
Cam Maynard
Westwood
90
Skylar McCants
Spring Valley
89
Preston Sansone
River Bluff
89
Davis Buchanan
Heathwood Hall
88
Matt Hall
Gilbert
87
Braylin Scott-Joyner
Gray Collegiate
86
Drew Howell
Gilbert
86
Paul Davis
Spring Valley
85
DaShontez Gray
Pelion
85
Jalyn Dubose
Camden
84
Cam Atkins
Westwood
83
Justin Dingle
Dreher
83
Will Owens
Ben Lippen
81
Myers
Lower Richland
80
Sacks
Player
School
Sacks
Dima Daley
Cardinal Newman
11 ½
Deaundre Brown
Ridge View
11
Da’mondre Anderson
CA Johnson
11
Jalil Borelli
Ben Lippen
10
Jordan Burch
Hammond
10
Patrick Godbolt
Blythewood
9
Dylan Williamson
Pelion
9
Dallaz Corbitt
Gray Collegiate
8
Nick Rogers
Blythewood
8
Darrius Bell
Gilbert
8
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
7
Amyjay Thompson
CA Johnson
7
Joseph Jackson
Eau Claire
7
Bradley Dunn
Hammond
7
Terry Carson
Ridge View
7
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
6
Kendrick Allen
Dutch Fork
6
Danique Smith
Lower Richland
6
Jermel Sims
Dreher
6
Jacob Drag
Chapin
5
Will Locke
Hammond
5
David Pillard
Lugoff-Elgin
5
Matt Hall
Gilbert
5
Tristan Cox
Cardinal Newman
5
Desean Smith
Lower Richland
5
Interceptions
Player
School
INTs
Emori Mills
White Knoll
5
Tristan Allen
Lexington
5
Quincy Riley
AC Flora
5
Dimarco Johnson
Dutch Fork
5
Fabian Goodman
Hammond
4
Gage Goodwin
Pelion
4
Brig Brannon
Hammond
4
EJ Grigsby
Irmo
4
Cam Atkins
Westwood
4
Isaiah Porter
Ridge View
4
Colby Miles
Pelion
4
Javis Lucas
Eau Claire
3
Drew Hall
Heathwood Hall
3
Omarion Dollison
Irmo
3
Jalen Geiger
Spring Valley
3
Greg Williams
Swansea
3
Sam Lafrage
Airport
3
Dwayne Riley
Ridge View
3
John Javis
Cardinal Newman
3
Kyser Samuel
Gray Collegiate
3
Colby Miles
Pelion
3
Omarion Dollison
Irmo
3
Dylan Oliver
Hammond
3
TJ Blanding
Westwood
3
Cody Temples
Gilbert
3
Punting
Player
School
Punts
Yds
Avg
Alex Nelson
Chapin
43
1,786
41.5
Alex Herrera
Spring Valley
34
1,407
41.3
Nick Lawyer
Ridge View
14
568
40.6
Dima Daley
Cardinal Newman
24
896
37.3
Neal Weaver
AC Flora
27
1007
37.2
Bennett Caldwell
Camden
26
955
36.7
Braden Walker
River Bluff
17
621
36.5
Tristan Allen
Lexington
39
1,391
35.7
Andrew Frost
Airport
26
918
35.3
Luis Orellano
White Knoll
37
1,303
35.2
Comments