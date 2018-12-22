High School Football

Final Midlands high school football stat leaders for 2018

By Lou Bezjak

December 22, 2018 08:23 AM

Dutch Fork Silver Foxes quarterback Tyler Olenchuk (10) passes in the second half of the Dutch Fork Silver Foxes 59-20 defeat of the TL Hanna Yellow Jackets in the AAAAA State Championship game at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Dutch Fork Silver Foxes quarterback Tyler Olenchuk (10) passes in the second half of the Dutch Fork Silver Foxes 59-20 defeat of the TL Hanna Yellow Jackets in the AAAAA State Championship game at Williams-Brice Stadium. Jeff Blake Jeff@JeffBlakePhoto.com
Dutch Fork Silver Foxes quarterback Tyler Olenchuk (10) passes in the second half of the Dutch Fork Silver Foxes 59-20 defeat of the TL Hanna Yellow Jackets in the AAAAA State Championship game at Williams-Brice Stadium. Jeff Blake Jeff@JeffBlakePhoto.com

Rushing

Player

School

Att

Yards

TDs

Ahmorae Wilmore

Newberry

242

1,929

21

Da Da Washington

Dreher

224

1,503

14

Braden Walker

River Bluff

168

1,487

16

Kazarius Adams

Gray Collegiate

168

1,275

17

Thomas Green

Columbia

192

1,244

8

Akeem Nicholas

Lexington

220

1,242

5

Ron Hoff

Dutch Fork

130

1,074

25

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

177

1,051

14

Tay Wilson

Batesburg-Leesville

167

1,046

9

Jaylon Boyd

Blythewood

155

1,034

12

Antonio Gantt

River Bluff

129

1,018

12

Will Barber

Fairfield Central

142

990

12

Jeremiah Green

Pelion

204

939

6

Shymeik Corbett

Camden

95

915

9

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

128

889

9

Will Way

Brookland-Cayce

151

888

6

Jalen Montgomery

Cardinal Newman

121

851

11

Jon Hall

Dutch Fork

79

844

11

Shytrell O'Neil

Eau Claire

128

828

3

Adrian Ross

Spring Valley

131

822

4

Kendrell Flowers

Irmo

98

777

9

Passing

Player

School

Comp

Att

Yds

TDs

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

206

295

3,804

42

Reed Charpia

Brookland-Cayce

207

322

3,342

22

Jackson Muschamp

Hammond

186

276

3,062

34

Hunter Helms

Gray Collegiate

230

336

2,966

24

Javon Anderson

Ridge View

160

302

2,857

33

Ahmon Green

Westwood

158

301

2,297

23

Brandon Caughman

Airport

153

228

1,928

16

Bryce Jeffcoat

Camden

111

176

1,744

19

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

164

243

1,738

9

AJ DePalma

Cardinal Newman

107

191

1,553

13

Ryan Campbell

Dreher

116

191

1,489

9

Keenan Coats

Swansea

137

271

1,450

8

Pryce Whitten

Pelion

105

195

1,407

12

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

111

203

1,343

14

Stephon Gadsen

Fairfield Central

98

178

1,171

5

John Ragin

Irmo

73

147

1,098

10

JoJo Puch

Columbia

60

109

1,080

13

Michael Rikard

River Bluff

73

110

1,070

12

Xay Chalmers

Newberry

97

208

1,055

10

Matthew Jamison

AC Flora

84

140

1,048

10

King Ford

Blythewood

80

172

1,040

6

Jamison Gantzy

Lower Richland

68

136

1,016

10

Cal Herndon

Lexington

88

184

992

9

Josh Strickland

Gilbert

79

139

987

9

Jordan Howell

Eau Claire

77

150

855

11

Receiving

Player

School

Rec

Yds

TDs

Gage Zirke

Dutch Fork

79

1,684

15

Walyn Napper

Ridge View

83

1,537

18

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

71

1,316

21

Joe Pradusbri

Brookland-Cayce

74

1,189

6

Cleo Canty

Hammond

60

1,102

11

Andre Wilson

Hammond

64

1,023

11

Matt Reed

Gilbert

55

957

9

Josh Doctor

Gray Collegiate

71

880

6

Cortes Braham

Westwood

44

766

10

Shymeik Corbett

Camden

32

696

9

Dante Williams

Swansea

53

693

3

RJ Mobley

AC Flora

37

690

8

Kyser Samuel

Gray Collegiate

43

665

5

Tre’von Dreher

Dreher

46

647

5

Landon Goodwin

Camden

42

643

5

Senika McKee

Ridge View

37

619

6

Jamal Henderson

Lower Richland

26

578

6

Omarion Dollison

Irmo

23

560

6

Benjamin Satcher

Ben Lippen

39

548

5

Jaylin Thomas

Chapin

47

512

3

Scoring

Player

School

TDs

XP

2Pt

Pts

Ron Hoff

Dutch Fork

29

0

0

174

Jordan Burch

Hammond

25

0

0

150

Walyn Napper

Ridge View

21

0

0

126

Ahmorae Wilmore

Newberry

21

0

0

126

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

21

0

0

126

Graham Newboult

Dutch Fork

0

5

104

119

Braden Walker

River Bluff

19

0

2

116

Joe Pradubsri

Brookland-Cayce

19

0

0

114

Shymeik Corbett

Camden

18

0

0

108

Kazarius Adams

Gray Collegiate

17

0

0

102

Reed Charpia

Brookland-Cayce

15

0

1

92

Gage Zirke

Dutch Fork

15

0

0

90

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

14

0

0

84

Da Da Washington

Dreher

14

0

0

84

Antonio Gantt

River Bluff

13

0

1

80

Tackles

Player

School

Tackles

Ron Davis Jr.

Eau Claire

156

Terry Carson

Ridge View

125

Arthur Albritton

Gray Collegiate

124

Logan McNatt

Gilbert

121

Josiah Commander

Dutch Fork

117

Logan Cripe

Lexington

115

Dontorian Best

AC Flora

115

Armani Williams

Gray Collegiate

114

Ethan Hix

Lugoff-Elgin

113

Jasper Tucker

Lugoff-Elgin

113

Jalynn Tarver

AC Flora

113

Dominique Barksdale

Gray Collegiate

112

Jani Broadnax

Columbia

111

Oru-Ntu Nikiri

Spring Valley

111

Lawson Danley

Dutch Fork

111

Dillon Cornwell

Gilbert

111

CJ Johnson

Westwood

110

James Wells

Chapin

109

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

105

Kendrick Simpson

CA Johnson

98

Kempton Meetzke

Ben Lippen

97

Blake Dalton

Camden

96

Darrius Bell

Gilbert

96

Richard Jones

Columbia

94

Jalil Borelli

Ben Lippen

94

Will Locke

Hammond

94

Anthony DeMasi

Dutch Fork

94

Da’Mondre Anderson

CA Johnson

94

Quinjae Pringle

Fairfield Central

94

Trevon Hart

CA Johnson

93

Hugh Ryan

Dutch Fork

92

Dwight Jacobs

Ridge View

92

Julius Land

Irmo

91

Cam Maynard

Westwood

90

Skylar McCants

Spring Valley

89

Preston Sansone

River Bluff

89

Davis Buchanan

Heathwood Hall

88

Matt Hall

Gilbert

87

Braylin Scott-Joyner

Gray Collegiate

86

Drew Howell

Gilbert

86

Paul Davis

Spring Valley

85

DaShontez Gray

Pelion

85

Jalyn Dubose

Camden

84

Cam Atkins

Westwood

83

Justin Dingle

Dreher

83

Will Owens

Ben Lippen

81

Myers

Lower Richland

80

Sacks

Player

School

Sacks

Dima Daley

Cardinal Newman

11 ½

Deaundre Brown

Ridge View

11

Da’mondre Anderson

CA Johnson

11

Jalil Borelli

Ben Lippen

10

Jordan Burch

Hammond

10

Patrick Godbolt

Blythewood

9

Dylan Williamson

Pelion

9

Dallaz Corbitt

Gray Collegiate

8

Nick Rogers

Blythewood

8

Darrius Bell

Gilbert

8

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

7

Amyjay Thompson

CA Johnson

7

Joseph Jackson

Eau Claire

7

Bradley Dunn

Hammond

7

Terry Carson

Ridge View

7

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

6

Kendrick Allen

Dutch Fork

6

Danique Smith

Lower Richland

6

Jermel Sims

Dreher

6

Jacob Drag

Chapin

5

Will Locke

Hammond

5

David Pillard

Lugoff-Elgin

5

Matt Hall

Gilbert

5

Tristan Cox

Cardinal Newman

5

Desean Smith

Lower Richland

5

Interceptions

Player

School

INTs

Emori Mills

White Knoll

5

Tristan Allen

Lexington

5

Quincy Riley

AC Flora

5

Dimarco Johnson

Dutch Fork

5

Fabian Goodman

Hammond

4

Gage Goodwin

Pelion

4

Brig Brannon

Hammond

4

EJ Grigsby

Irmo

4

Cam Atkins

Westwood

4

Isaiah Porter

Ridge View

4

Colby Miles

Pelion

4

Javis Lucas

Eau Claire

3

Drew Hall

Heathwood Hall

3

Omarion Dollison

Irmo

3

Jalen Geiger

Spring Valley

3

Greg Williams

Swansea

3

Sam Lafrage

Airport

3

Dwayne Riley

Ridge View

3

John Javis

Cardinal Newman

3

Kyser Samuel

Gray Collegiate

3

Colby Miles

Pelion

3

Omarion Dollison

Irmo

3

Dylan Oliver

Hammond

3

TJ Blanding

Westwood

3

Cody Temples

Gilbert

3

Punting

Player

School

Punts

Yds

Avg

Alex Nelson

Chapin

43

1,786

41.5

Alex Herrera

Spring Valley

34

1,407

41.3

Nick Lawyer

Ridge View

14

568

40.6

Dima Daley

Cardinal Newman

24

896

37.3

Neal Weaver

AC Flora

27

1007

37.2

Bennett Caldwell

Camden

26

955

36.7

Braden Walker

River Bluff

17

621

36.5

Tristan Allen

Lexington

39

1,391

35.7

Andrew Frost

Airport

26

918

35.3

Luis Orellano

White Knoll

37

1,303

35.2

