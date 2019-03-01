Richland Northeast football coach steps downs just weeks after taking job

Justin Crocker will wait a little longer to be a head coach.
Crocker has resigned his position as Richland Northeast football coach less than a month after taking the job. It was going to be his first head coaching job. He informed RNE officials late Thursday night of his decision.
Crocker was officially hired at the school Feb. 12 and met with the team a day later.
“Very tough, wanted to be a head coach for a long time,” Crocker said. “After lot of thought and prayer, me and my family decided that it is best for us to stay at River Bluff.”
Crocker will remain as offensive line coach at River Bluff where he was last season. He also might have an expanded role in assistant athletic director duties.
Crocker has been an assistant coach for the past 15 seasons and was offensive line coach at River Bluff for one season. He also has coached at Lexington, Ben Lippen, Seneca, Daniel and Walhalla.
Crocker was offensive line coach and run game coordinator on Lexington’s staff when they advanced to the Class 4A Division II championship game in 2015. Last year, Crocker was part of Gators team that went from 2-8 to 9-2 and a playoff appearance.
RNE athletic director Gary Fulmer said the school will begin its search again for new coach and hopes to have a new one in place possibly by the end of the month.
“Of course we are disappointed,” Fulmer said. “I was personally looking forward to coach Crocker implementing his vision for the program and thought he would have done a great job. We are going to delay on this and will get started right away getting a new coach for the kids.”
Crocker replaced Bennett Weigle, who went 4-16 in two seasons. The Cavaliers missed the playoffs both seasons and haven’t made the postseason since 2015, the year they moved into Region 3-4A with the likes of South Pointe, Ridge View, Westwood and York.
RNE’s last winning season came in 2011 when it went 9-3. It’s best season since then was going 6-6 in 2015.
