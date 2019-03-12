SC football state championship games might return to Clemson. Here’s why

Changes could be coming to the South Carolina High School League’s annual football championship games.
Clemson University is presenting a proposal that would revamp the championships and hold them at Memorial Stadium — and possibly rotating it with Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia every other year.
Since 2012, the Class 3A, 4A and 5A championships have been held at Williams-Brice Stadium on the campus of the University of South Carolina. The Class 1A and 2A finals are held at Benedict College. Under the Clemson proposal, all five games would be held at the same venue.
Former Northwestern High head coach Kyle Richardson, a senior offensive assistant with the Tigers, was one of the presenters of the Clemson proposal this week at the S.C. Athletic Administrators Association spring meeting in Charleston. The proposal is modeled after what Auburn and Alabama universities have done for state championships in Alabama where it its rotated each year between Bryant-Denny Stadium and Jordan-Hare Stadium.
It was presented before SCHSL executive board on Monday and to each individual classification meetings Tuesday afternoon. No votes were taken, but SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said that could happen at April’s executive committee meeting. The SCHSL picks its championship sites on a year-by-year basis.
“They presented it as a concept where the two major universities work together and make it more of an event and experience rather than a game,” Singleton said Tuesday. “They had some interesting ideas about marketing, so there will be a lot of things to consider.”
Some of the proposal’s ideas include the way the preview news conference will be held and the how the championship weekend itself can be a better experience for the players and their families, and bring in more revenue for everyone. One idea is to enhance the celebration for the winning teams by moving them to family rooms at USC or Clemson. Now, teams just go back to locker rooms after each game ends.
Singleton said the plan proposes the league work with a professional management company that would work with both universities and a chamber of commerce to coordinate plans for the games.
The league wouldn’t give up full control to the management company, Singleton said, only that it would help assist in some areas. According to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal, the event management group would handle all revenue and costs, game money, corporate sponsorships, and event management responsibilities.
Under the Clemson proposal, revenue is projected at $316,000 from ticket sales, sponsorship, title sponsors, suites, media rights and apparel sales. Expenses are projected at $273,750 from SCHSL, university services, event team, team payout, post-game media allowance and hotel costs.
Some coaches have voiced their displeasure with expenses occurred for schools playing the game at USC. According to Dutch Fork records, the school had to pay $2,382 back to the league despite winning their third straight Class 5A football title.
One drawback for moving it to Clemson will be long travel to the Upstate for some teams. In 2011, Bluffton and Goose Creek had to make the long trips to Memorial Stadium for their games.
The other big topic of this week’s meetings is how realignment is handled. There are four different realignment proposals that will be presented Wednesday in the general session. Athletic directors will vote to adopt one of those proposals or stay with the current model.
Realignment happens every two years. Under the current model, 135-day attendance figures are used for enrollment of each school. Most of the new proposals have 45-day enrollment figures being used.
Spartanburg Districts 1, 2 and 4, Laurens District 56 and Greenwood District 50, filed suit against the SCHSL and Union County School on May 21. The lawsuit involved the Union County High School being moved from Class 4A to Class 3A and placed in Region III, and it questioned the procedures that took place in making the decision.
