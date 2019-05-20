Irmo tabs successful coach from North Carolina to lead football program

Watch: Irmo High School football preview Irmo coach Reggie Kennedy and running back Kendrell Flowers discuss their thoughts on upcoming season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Irmo coach Reggie Kennedy and running back Kendrell Flowers discuss their thoughts on upcoming season.

Aaron Brand had a successful run as high school football coach in North Carolina.

Now, Brand is heading to the Palmetto State and will be the new coach at Irmo High School., The State has learned. Brand’s hire was expected to be approved at Monday’s school board meeting. An official announcement is expected on Tuesday.

Brand replaces Reggie Kennedy, who took a job at Manning last month.

The South Boston, Virginia native spent the last five seasons as head coach for Vance High School in Charlotte, N.C.. He went 55-18 and led the Cougars to the Class 4AA title game this season before losing to Wake Forest, 9-7. It was the school’s first state championship appearance.

Brand also led Vance to semifinal appearances in 2014, 2016 and 2017. Before Brand’s arrival, Vance hadn’t won a conference title since 2005.

Brand was head coach at West Charlotte for one season in 2008 and led the Lions to a conference title, the school’s first since 1999. He left West Charlotte the following year and was offensive coordinator for current Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts at Independence in 2009. It was his second stint with Knotts at Independence.

Brand also was the offensive coordinator at Mallard Creek and part of the Mavericks’ state championship in 2014.

Brand is known for his high energy and offensive mind and hopes to invigorate the Yellow Jackets’ program that hasn’t won more than seven games in a season since winning 11 and reaching the state semifinals in 2010.

The Yellow Jackets went 6-5 this season and lost in the first round of the playoffs.