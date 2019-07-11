See what matchups are on this year’s WACH Fox’s high school football broadcast schedule

Dutch Fork carries Tom Knotts onto field after state title win Dutch Fork defeated TL Hanna for the 2018 SC high school football Class 5A state championship. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dutch Fork defeated TL Hanna for the 2018 SC high school football Class 5A state championship.

Three-time defending champion Dutch Fork and a trio of inter-country non-region matchups are part of the WACH Fox Sonic Friday Night Rivals high school football game schedule released Thursday night.

The network had its annual media day for players and coaches in the afternoon which included Carolina Panthers Play-by-Play voice Mick Mixon and former Gamecocks QB Perry Orth.

This is the fifth year WACH Fox will be televising high school football. Games will be shown on WACH 57.2/Spectrum Cable 1250 and streamed on www.wach.com and the WACH Fox App. The station also will carry the Class 3A, 4A and 5A title games at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Stacey Hough will handle play-by-play duties with former South Carolina offensive lineman Mason Zandi handling color commentary.

Dutch Fork, who has won three straight Class 5A titles, will make its appearance against River Bluff on Oct. 11. The Silver Foxes handed the Gators their only regular-season loss last year in winning the Region 5-5A title. It will be one of two TV appearances for Dutch Fork this season. The Silver Foxes host Mallard Creek on Aug. 23 in a game to be televised on ESPN2.

WACH’s 11-game schedule begins with Westwood visiting Lugoff-Elgin and ends with rivals AC Flora and Dreher squaring off. Other non-region rivalry matchups include Mid-Carolina at Chapin, Lexington at Gilbert and Lakewood at Sumter, which features South Carolina commit O’Donnell Fortune.

Other matchups are Gray Collegiate at White Knoll, Richland Northeast at Camden, Spring Valley at Irmo, Cardinal Newman at Wilson Hall and Camden Military at Heathwood Hall.

WACH Fox Friday Night Rivals Schedule

All games at 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 23: Westwood at Lugoff-Elgin





Aug. 30: Mid-Carolina at Chapin

Sept. 6: Lexington at Gilbert

Sept. 13: Lakewood at Sumter

Sept. 20: Gray Collegiate at White Knoll

Sept. 27: Richland Northeast at Camden

Oct. 4: Spring Valley at Irmo

Oct. 11: River Bluff at Dutch Fork

Oct. 18: Cardinal Newman at Wilson Hall

Oct. 25: Camden Military at Heathwood Hall

Nov. 1: AC Flora at Dreher (Memorial Stadium)