Playmaking Columbia-area receiver commits to Tennessee

Jalin Hyatt makes one-handed grab to seal Dutch Fork victory Dutch Fork sophomore receiver Jalin Hyatt made a 1-handed catch to seal the 34-19 win over Spring Valley.

Less than a week before high school football practice begins, Jalin Hyatt has made his college choice.

The Dutch Fork receiver committed to Tennessee on Saturday. He attended Tennessee’s cookout for recruits over the weekend.

At Tennessee, he joins former high school teammate Bryce Thompson, who will be a sophomore and one of the team’s top defensive backs.

Hyatt originally committed to Virginia Tech in February but decommitted earlier this month.

Clemson and South Carolina showed interest in Hyatt but never offered a scholarship. He attended three Clemson games last year.

Hyatt also had offers from Miami, Oregon, West Virginia, Florida, Penn State, Wake Forest, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia and Duke.

Hyatt is known for his quickness and leaping ability. He ran a 4.31 40-yard dash at The Opening Regional in April.

“Speed, space game and great production - this is what Tennessee just picked up in 247Sports four-star wide receiver prospect Jalin Hyatt,” 247Sports recruiting analyst John Garcia, Jr. said. “All of those elements emphasize where the game of college football is headed so the wiry prospect has the potential to make an impact in the SEC much sooner rather than later.”

247Sports ranks Hyatt as a four-star recruit and the seventh-ranked prospect in South Carolina for class of 2020. He has been one of the most productive receivers in the state the past two years.

Last season, Hyatt caught 71 passes for 1,316 yards and 21 touchdowns in helping the Silver Foxes to their third straight Class 5A championship. As a sophomore, Hyatt caught 43 passes for 947 yards and 10 touchdowns..