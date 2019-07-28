He just picked up his first Power 5 offer. So what’s next for Jackson Muschamp?

Watch: Get to know Hammond quarterback Jackson Muschamp Hammond quarterback Jackson Muschamp discusses topics including why he likes to play quarterback, who his favorite NFL player and what he likes away from football Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hammond quarterback Jackson Muschamp discusses topics including why he likes to play quarterback, who his favorite NFL player and what he likes away from football

Jackson Muschamp’s recruiting took an upward turn this past week.

The Hammond senior quarterback and son of South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp picked up his first Power 5 offer Thursday from Boston College.

It was Muschamp’s second visit to the ACC school this summer. He attended a camp there in June.

“I went up there and earned that offer. The coaches didn’t know much about me and I went there and had a really good camp,” Muschamp said Sunday at the annual High School Sports Report Media Day. “Boston College is a great place and I’m really interested. Any offer is great. You can’t beat free schooling, so any place you get an offer from is awesome.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The ACC is really big-time football. They have a really good program and coaching staff. I was really excited about it.”

Hammond coach and former South Carolina quarterback Erik Kimrey wasn’t surprised by Muschamp’s offer. He said earlier this year that his quarterback has all the tools to play college football in one of the top-tier conferences.

“His pocket presence is elite, in my opinion,” Kimrey told 247Sports in January. “He has a great ability to stay in the pocket and move within the pocket. He can really run, too. We’re all really happy for him and I think a lot more will come.”

Before this week, some of Muschamp’s other offers included Middle Tennessee, Wofford, Samford, Western Carolina and Division II powerhouse Jacksonville State. Muschamp also visited Harvard, Princeton and Yale during the spring and attended a camp at Baylor earlier this summer.

But the BC offer has changed Muschamp’s recruiting outlook. He was impressed with the facilities and thinks his game meshes well with the Eagles’ style. Boston College currently has five QBs on the roster.

“They are a program that looks for tough players who are passionate about the game. Their head coach (Steve Adazio) says I fit all those characteristics. I think it would be a very good fit for me,” Muschamp said. “I have a lot of great options and am excited about that.”

Muschamp said his father has taken a hands-off approach when it comes to his recruiting. But the Gamecocks coach accompanied him on his second trip to Boston College. Jackson said his dad is giving him some advice during the process but trusts him on where he wants to play college football.

“He tells me to follow my heart,” Muschamp said. “He doesn’t care where I go. He just wants a place that is a good fit for me. He lets me make decisions and I’m thankful for that.”

There is no timetable for making a decision or when he will take any more visits, he said.

The 6-foot-1 Muschamp started at defensive back his sophomore year but took over quarterback duties when Corbett Glick graduated and walked on at USC. He put big numbers last year, throwing for 3,062 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Muschamp also rushed for 262 yards in helping Hammond to its second straight state state championship.

Hammond opens up the season Aug. 25 on ESPN2 when it faces Pennsylvania powerhouse Southern Columbia.