High School Football
Matchups, schedules for Midlands high school football jamborees
Midlands football players share their go-to pregame rituals
High School Football
Midlands Jamboree Schedule
Aug. 12
At Fairfield Central
Irmo vs. Lancaster, 6 p.m.
Richard Winn vs. PAC, 7 p.m.
Fairfield Central vs. Ridge View, 8 p.m.
At Lewisville HS
Heathwood Hall vs. McBee, Lewisville, 6 p.m.
Aug. 16
Lexington Sportsarama
At Gilbert High School
Batesburg-Leesville vs. Edisto, 6 p.m.
River Bluff vs. Swansea, 6:45 p.m.
Lexington vs. Pelion, 7:45 p.m.
Gilbert vs. White Knoll, 8:30 p.m.
At Ridge View HS
Richland Northeast vs. Fairfield Central, 7 p.m.
Ridge View vs. Airport, 8:30 p.m.
Easley High Jamboree
Brookland-Cayce vs. Daniel
At Olympic HS (North Carolina)
Blythewood vs. Vance, Olympic
Sumter Sertoma Jamboree
At Sumter HS
Crestwood vs. Irmo, 7 p.m.
Dutch Fork vs. Sumter, 8 p.m.
Lakewood vs. Lee Central, 9 p.m.
Kershaw County Jamboree
At Camden High School
North Central vs. Ben Lippen, 5:30 p.m.
Lugoff-Elgin vs. Legion Collegiate, 7 p.m.
Camden vs. May River, 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 17
Richland One
At Memorial Stadium
Lower Richland vs. Columbia, 6 p.m.
Eau Claire vs. Dreher, 6:50 p.m.
CA Johnson vs. Keenan, 7:40 p.m.
AC Flora vs. Hammond, 8:45 p.m.
Aun and Mckay Kickoff Classic
At Chapin High School
Newberry vs. Barnwell, 6 p.m.
Spring Valley vs. Laurens, 7 p.m.
Mid-Carolina vs. Gray Collegiate, 8 p.m.
Chapin vs. Westwood, 9 p.m.
Comments