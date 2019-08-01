High School Football

Matchups, schedules for Midlands high school football jamborees

Midlands football players share their go-to pregame rituals

Midlands high school football players talk about their pregame rituals as a team and individually. By
Up Next
Midlands high school football players talk about their pregame rituals as a team and individually. By

High School Football

Midlands Jamboree Schedule

Aug. 12

At Fairfield Central

Irmo vs. Lancaster, 6 p.m.

Richard Winn vs. PAC, 7 p.m.

Fairfield Central vs. Ridge View, 8 p.m.

At Lewisville HS

Heathwood Hall vs. McBee, Lewisville, 6 p.m.

Aug. 16

Lexington Sportsarama

At Gilbert High School

Batesburg-Leesville vs. Edisto, 6 p.m.

River Bluff vs. Swansea, 6:45 p.m.

Lexington vs. Pelion, 7:45 p.m.

Gilbert vs. White Knoll, 8:30 p.m.

At Ridge View HS

Richland Northeast vs. Fairfield Central, 7 p.m.

Ridge View vs. Airport, 8:30 p.m.

Easley High Jamboree

Brookland-Cayce vs. Daniel

At Olympic HS (North Carolina)

Blythewood vs. Vance, Olympic

Sumter Sertoma Jamboree

At Sumter HS

Crestwood vs. Irmo, 7 p.m.

Dutch Fork vs. Sumter, 8 p.m.

Lakewood vs. Lee Central, 9 p.m.

Kershaw County Jamboree

At Camden High School

North Central vs. Ben Lippen, 5:30 p.m.

Lugoff-Elgin vs. Legion Collegiate, 7 p.m.

Camden vs. May River, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 17

Richland One

At Memorial Stadium

Lower Richland vs. Columbia, 6 p.m.

Eau Claire vs. Dreher, 6:50 p.m.

CA Johnson vs. Keenan, 7:40 p.m.

AC Flora vs. Hammond, 8:45 p.m.

Aun and Mckay Kickoff Classic

At Chapin High School

Newberry vs. Barnwell, 6 p.m.

Spring Valley vs. Laurens, 7 p.m.

Mid-Carolina vs. Gray Collegiate, 8 p.m.

Chapin vs. Westwood, 9 p.m.

  Comments  