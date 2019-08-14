High School Football
Dutch Fork leads list of Midlands teams ranked in SC preseason high school football poll
SC Prep Football Preseason Media Poll
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (12)
2. Gaffney
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Byrnes
5. Dorman
6. T.L.Hanna
7. Sumter
8. Blythewood
9. River Bluff
10. Greenwood
Others receiving votes: West Florence, Carolina Forest, Summerville, Berkeley, Conway, Boiling Springs
Class 4A
1. Myrtle Beach (12)
2. Greer
3. Hartsville
4. Daniel
5. Ridge View
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. South Pointe
8. North Augusta
9. Belton Honea Path
10. Wilson
Others receiving votes: Westwood, Bluffton, Wren, York, Brookland-Cayce, Greenville, Marlboro County, Eastside
Class 3A
1. Chester (8)
2. Dillon (3)
3. Chapman (1)
4. Union County
5. Strom Thurmond
6. May River
7. Fairfield Central
8. Wade Hampton (H)
9. Camden
10. Woodruff
Others receiving votes: Newberry, Gilbert, Pendleton, Hanahan, Southside, Aynor, Cheraw, Broome, Manning
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (12)
2. Barnwell
3. Timberland
4. (tie) Gray Collegiate
Southside Christian
6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
7. Carvers Bay
8. Oceanside Collegiate
9. Saluda
10. Hannah-Pamplico
Others receiving votes- Pageland Central, Cheraw, Woodland, Ninety-Six, North Central, Mullins, Whale Branch, Lee Central, Fox Creek, Blacksburg
Class A
1. Lamar (3)
2. Green Sea Floyds (8)
3. Wagener-Salley (1)
4. Lake View
5. Baptist Hill
6. Hemingway
7. Ridge Spring-Monetta
8. Dixe
9. (tie) Blackville-HIlda
McBee
Others receiving votes- Williston-Elko, McCormick, C.E. Murray, Bethune-Bowman, Great Falls, St. John’s, Cross, Whitmire.
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; ; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; ; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier.
