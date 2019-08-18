High School Football
High school football season has arrived. Here’s the Week 0 Midlands game schedule
The start of high school football this week. All games 7:30 p.m. unless noted
Thursday, Aug. 22
Columbia at Keenan
Airport at Dreher
Friday, Aug. 23
Batesburg-Leesville at Ridge-Spring Monetta
Beaufort at AC Flora
Brookland-Cayce at White Knoll
CA Johnson at Great Falls
Camden at North Central
Gray Collegiate at Gilbert
Irmo at Lexington
Johns Creek (Ga.) at Fairfield Central
John Paul II at Cardinal Newman
Lewisville at Eau Claire (At Keenan)
Mallard Creek (NC) at Dutch Fork, 6 p.m.
Northside Christian at Calhoun Academy
Pelion at Wagener-Salley
Robert E. Lee at Heathwood Hall
Ridge View at Blythewood
River Bluff at Fort Mill
Saluda at Strom Thurmond
Swansea at Lower Richland
Westwood at Lugoff-Elgin
Whitmire at Mid-Carolina
Sunday, Aug. 25
Southern Columbia (Pa.) at Hammond, 2 p.m.
