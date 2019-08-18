High school football season has arrived. Here’s the Week 0 Midlands game schedule

Midlands football players share their go-to pregame rituals Midlands high school football players talk about their pregame rituals as a team and individually. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Midlands high school football players talk about their pregame rituals as a team and individually.

The start of high school football this week. All games 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Thursday, Aug. 22

Columbia at Keenan

Airport at Dreher

Friday, Aug. 23

Batesburg-Leesville at Ridge-Spring Monetta

Beaufort at AC Flora

Brookland-Cayce at White Knoll

CA Johnson at Great Falls

Camden at North Central

Gray Collegiate at Gilbert

Irmo at Lexington

Johns Creek (Ga.) at Fairfield Central

John Paul II at Cardinal Newman

Lewisville at Eau Claire (At Keenan)

Mallard Creek (NC) at Dutch Fork, 6 p.m.

Northside Christian at Calhoun Academy

Pelion at Wagener-Salley

Robert E. Lee at Heathwood Hall

Ridge View at Blythewood

River Bluff at Fort Mill

Saluda at Strom Thurmond

Swansea at Lower Richland

Westwood at Lugoff-Elgin

Whitmire at Mid-Carolina

Sunday, Aug. 25

Southern Columbia (Pa.) at Hammond, 2 p.m.