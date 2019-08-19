Brookland-Cayce’s plan for offense in 2019: Replace one electric QB with another

Watch: Brookland-Cayce’s Rusty Charpia discusses son’s playmaking ability at QB Brookland-Cayce coach Rusty Charpia talks about about his son Reed's ability to make plays at quarterback. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brookland-Cayce coach Rusty Charpia talks about about his son Reed's ability to make plays at quarterback.

Brookland-Cayce coach Rusty Charpia had the pleasant experience of coaching his son, Reed Charpia, the past four years.

It just so happens that the final years included 28 wins, the best in school history since at least 1950. But Reed Charpia has graduated, and the Bearcats will have to look for other options to take over the quarterbacking duties that Reed handled for most of the last three seasons.

Senior Malachi Brown will get the first crack at it. He’s played receiver and defensive back the past two seasons for Brookland-Cayce, but he did get a taste of being behind center for three games — winning two of those — when Reed Charpia was injured.

Rusty Charpia believes that experience will help Brown step in with no problems.

“We’ve been kind of spoiled around here lately,” Charpia said. “Malachi’s speed and knowledge of the offense is incredible. He knows all the formations, he knows the timing, he knows how to run the hurry-up offense. He has an advantage because he’s been here and played with us for three years. The other backups are new guys.”

Brown said he learned plenty from playing behind and alongside Reed Charpia the past couple of years.

“I’ve been behind Reed my entire high school career and now I have the opportunity to play. It’s been a smooth transition because I was out there at other positions. You get an idea of what’s going on all over the field,” Brown said. “He taught me how to control the offense. Since I played receiver, it’s helped me out 100 percent.”

Reed Charpia accounted for more than 3,300 yards passing last season with close to another 600 on the ground. Rusty Charpia realizes that is a lot to replace but feels Brown brings his own talents to the huddle.

“He showed signs of being very electric,” the coach said. “He can move. He has a good arm, but he has to learn to throw it to a guy before he comes open. He has to be able to tell what coverage the defense is showing us. Those are things that we try to teach in practice, but it will come through trial and error in the games. He’s a tremendous athlete, so he’s the No. 1 guy.”

The Class 4A Bearcats went 7-5 last season and again must navigate a non-region schedule that includes three Class 5A schools. If Brown is injured or falters in any way, Rusty Charpia believes sophomore Peyton Whitten could step in and run the offense as well.

Charpia also believes Brookland-Cayce could look like a different team when region play arrives.

“We have to find a way to be competitive,” he said. “We want to survive the non-region and be able to compete come region time. We might look totally different come that time, but we should be in the thick of a very competitive region again.”

Brookland-Cayce 2019 football schedule

Aug. 23 at White Knoll

Aug. 30 Airport

Sept. 6 Spring Valley

Sept. 13 at Irmo

Sept. 20 Bye

Sept. 27 at Newberry

Oct. 4 North Augusta

Oct. 11 South Aiken

Oct. 18 at Midland Valley

Oct. 25 Aiken

Nov. 1 at Airport