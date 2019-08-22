High School Football

High school football kicks off. Here are The State’s picks for this week’s games

Watch: Dutch Fork, Hammond ready for nationally-televised openers

Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts and Hammond's Erik Kimrey and Jackson Muschamp discuss their teams openers to be televised on ESPN2. By
Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts and Hammond's Erik Kimrey and Jackson Muschamp discuss their teams openers to be televised on ESPN2.

The State’s Lou Bezjak and Chris Dearing give their picks for this week’s high school football games:

Thursday

Columbia at Keenan

Bezjak: Columbia

Dearing: Keenan

Airport at Dreher

Bezjak: Dreher

Dearing: Airport

CA Johnson at Great Falls

Bezjak: CA Johnson

Dearing: Great Falls

Friday

Batesburg-Leesville at Ridge-Spring Monetta

Bezjak: Batesburg-Leesville

Dearing: Batesburg-Leesville

Beaufort at AC Flora

Bezjak: AC Flora

Dearing: AC Flora

Brookland-Cayce at White Knoll

Bezjak: Brookland-Cayce

Dearing: White Knoll

Camden at North Central

Bezjak: Camden

Dearing: Camden

Gray Collegiate at Gilbert

Bezjak: Gilbert

Dearing: Gilbert

Irmo at Lexington

Bezjak: Irmo

Dearing: Irmo

Johns Creek (Ga.) at Fairfield Central

Bezjak: Johns Creek

Dearing: Johns Creek

John Paul II at Cardinal Newman

Bezjak: Cardinal Newman

Dearing: Cardinal Newman

Lewisville at Eau Claire (At Keenan)

Bezjak: Lewisville

Dearing: Lewisville

Mallard Creek (NC) at Dutch Fork

Bezjak: Dutch Fork

Dearing: Dutch Fork

Mallard Creek will face Dutch Fork this week in prep football action. The matchup pits head coaches Mike Palmieri against local legend Tom Knotts. Palmieri talks about the matchup during a Charlotte Observer roundtable on prep football.

By

Northside Christian at Calhoun Academy

Bezjak: Northside Christian

Dearing: Northside Christian

Pelion at Wagener-Salley

Bezjak: Pelion

Dearing: Pelion

Pinewood Prep at Ben Lippen

Bezjak: Ben Lippen

Dearing: Ben Lippen

Robert E. Lee at Heathwood Hall

Bezjak: Heathwood Hall

Dearing: Heathwood Hall

Ridge View at Blythewood

Bezjak: Blythewood

Dearing: Blythewood

River Bluff at Fort Mill

Bezjak: River Bluff

Dearing: River Bluff

Saluda at Strom Thurmond

Bezjak: Strom Thurmond

Dearing: Strom Thurmond

Swansea at Lower Richland

Bezjak: Lower Richland

Dearing: Lower Richland

Westwood at Lugoff-Elgin

Bezjak: Westwood

Dearing: Westwood

Whitmire at Mid-Carolina

Bezjak: Mid-Carolina

Dearing: Mid-Carolina

Sunday

Southern Columbia (Pa.) at Hammond

Bezjak: Southern Columbia

Dearing: Southern Columbia

