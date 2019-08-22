High School Football
High school football kicks off. Here are The State’s picks for this week’s games
Watch: Dutch Fork, Hammond ready for nationally-televised openers
The State’s Lou Bezjak and Chris Dearing give their picks for this week’s high school football games:
Thursday
Columbia at Keenan
Bezjak: Columbia
Dearing: Keenan
Airport at Dreher
Bezjak: Dreher
Dearing: Airport
CA Johnson at Great Falls
Bezjak: CA Johnson
Dearing: Great Falls
Friday
Batesburg-Leesville at Ridge-Spring Monetta
Bezjak: Batesburg-Leesville
Dearing: Batesburg-Leesville
Beaufort at AC Flora
Bezjak: AC Flora
Dearing: AC Flora
Brookland-Cayce at White Knoll
Bezjak: Brookland-Cayce
Dearing: White Knoll
Camden at North Central
Bezjak: Camden
Dearing: Camden
Gray Collegiate at Gilbert
Bezjak: Gilbert
Dearing: Gilbert
Irmo at Lexington
Bezjak: Irmo
Dearing: Irmo
Johns Creek (Ga.) at Fairfield Central
Bezjak: Johns Creek
Dearing: Johns Creek
John Paul II at Cardinal Newman
Bezjak: Cardinal Newman
Dearing: Cardinal Newman
Lewisville at Eau Claire (At Keenan)
Bezjak: Lewisville
Dearing: Lewisville
Mallard Creek (NC) at Dutch Fork
Bezjak: Dutch Fork
Dearing: Dutch Fork
Northside Christian at Calhoun Academy
Bezjak: Northside Christian
Dearing: Northside Christian
Pelion at Wagener-Salley
Bezjak: Pelion
Dearing: Pelion
Pinewood Prep at Ben Lippen
Bezjak: Ben Lippen
Dearing: Ben Lippen
Robert E. Lee at Heathwood Hall
Bezjak: Heathwood Hall
Dearing: Heathwood Hall
Ridge View at Blythewood
Bezjak: Blythewood
Dearing: Blythewood
River Bluff at Fort Mill
Bezjak: River Bluff
Dearing: River Bluff
Saluda at Strom Thurmond
Bezjak: Strom Thurmond
Dearing: Strom Thurmond
Swansea at Lower Richland
Bezjak: Lower Richland
Dearing: Lower Richland
Westwood at Lugoff-Elgin
Bezjak: Westwood
Dearing: Westwood
Whitmire at Mid-Carolina
Bezjak: Mid-Carolina
Dearing: Mid-Carolina
Sunday
Southern Columbia (Pa.) at Hammond
Bezjak: Southern Columbia
Dearing: Southern Columbia
Comments