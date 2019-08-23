High School Football
Thursday’s Midlands, SC high school football scores
Watch: Airport’s Kirk Burnett discusses win over Dreher
Thursday’s Midlands High School Scores
Great Falls 39, CA Johnson 38 (4 OT)
Keenan 37, Columbia 12: Keenan rushed for 332 yards in the win. Five players rushed for at least 50 yards lead by LaRonnie Davis’ 70. Javon Robinson added 53 yards and and Lewis Alston had 43 and a score.
Airport 41, Dreher 7: The Eagles rushed for 429 yards in the season-opening win.
Bruce Staley, Nanders Lawrence and Marco Gilmore each ran for two touchdowns. Staley finished with 219 yards in his first game in more than a year after suffering an ACL injury.
Lawrence added 139 yards on nine carries.
Thursday’s Statewide scores
Branchville 23, Colleton Prep 7
Chester 52, Aiken 6
Lake View 46, Hannah-Pamplico 6
Marion 28, Johnsonville 8
Wilson 43, Lake City 6
Midlands Schedule
All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted
Friday
Ridge-Spring Monetta at Batesburg-Leesville
Beaufort at AC Flora
Brookland-Cayce at White Knoll
Camden at North Central
Gray Collegiate at Gilbert
Irmo at Lexington
Johns Creek (Ga.) at Fairfield Central
John Paul II at Cardinal Newman
Lewisville at Eau Claire (At Keenan)
Mallard Creek (NC) at Dutch Fork, 6 p.m.
Northside Christian at Calhoun Academy
Pelion at Wagener-Salley
Pinewood Prep at Ben Lippen
Robert E. Lee at Heathwood Hall
Ridge View at Blythewood
River Bluff at Fort Mill
Saluda at Strom Thurmond
Swansea at Lower Richland
Westwood at Lugoff-Elgin
Whitmire at Mid-Carolina
Sunday
Southern Columbia (Pa.) at Hammond, 2 p.m.
Comments