Thursday’s Midlands, SC high school football scores

Thursday’s Midlands High School Scores

Great Falls 39, CA Johnson 38 (4 OT)

Keenan 37, Columbia 12: Keenan rushed for 332 yards in the win. Five players rushed for at least 50 yards lead by LaRonnie Davis’ 70. Javon Robinson added 53 yards and and Lewis Alston had 43 and a score.

Airport 41, Dreher 7: The Eagles rushed for 429 yards in the season-opening win.

Bruce Staley, Nanders Lawrence and Marco Gilmore each ran for two touchdowns. Staley finished with 219 yards in his first game in more than a year after suffering an ACL injury.

Lawrence added 139 yards on nine carries.

Thursday’s Statewide scores

Branchville 23, Colleton Prep 7

Chester 52, Aiken 6

Lake View 46, Hannah-Pamplico 6

Marion 28, Johnsonville 8

Wilson 43, Lake City 6

Midlands Schedule

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Friday

Ridge-Spring Monetta at Batesburg-Leesville

Beaufort at AC Flora

Brookland-Cayce at White Knoll

Camden at North Central

Gray Collegiate at Gilbert

Irmo at Lexington

Johns Creek (Ga.) at Fairfield Central

John Paul II at Cardinal Newman

Lewisville at Eau Claire (At Keenan)

Mallard Creek (NC) at Dutch Fork, 6 p.m.

Northside Christian at Calhoun Academy

Pelion at Wagener-Salley

Pinewood Prep at Ben Lippen

Robert E. Lee at Heathwood Hall

Ridge View at Blythewood

River Bluff at Fort Mill

Saluda at Strom Thurmond

Swansea at Lower Richland

Westwood at Lugoff-Elgin

Whitmire at Mid-Carolina

Sunday

Southern Columbia (Pa.) at Hammond, 2 p.m.