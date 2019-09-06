Blythewood coach misses game, believed to be part of suspension for breaking rules

Watch: Postgame handshakes after Blythewood’s win over Ridge View Ridge View coach Perry Parks and Blythewood coach Jason Seidel bump hands after Blythewood's 14-0 win on Monday, Aug. 26. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ridge View coach Perry Parks and Blythewood coach Jason Seidel bump hands after Blythewood's 14-0 win on Monday, Aug. 26.

Blythewood High School’s football team was without head coach Jason Seidel for Friday’s game against Fairfield Central.

Assistant Parker Smith acted as head coach in Seidel’s place.

The second-year coach’s absence is likely part of a suspension for what Richland School District Two called “violations of the district’s position on recruiting.” The district never said what the punishment was or whether it involved Seidel missing any games.

Seidel coached the first two games against rivals Ridge View and Westwood.

Seidel attempted to persuade students from other schools in the district to transfer to Blythewood and play football for the Bengals, a Richland Two investigation showed. In January, according to a district statement, Ridge View High School’s principal Brenda Mack-Foxworth reported to Richland Two officials the possible recruitment of three current Ridge View football players by Seidel and a Blythewood parent.

Twitter messages also showed that two other players in the district were contacted by Seidel.

The State has asked the district to provide a copy of Seidel’s personnel file and any disciplinary records against him — all of which are public records. The State attempted to reach Seidel and a Richland Two spokesperson Friday night for comment.

Most of the high school coaches contacted by The State said a single or multi-game suspension is the proper punishment in this situation.

South Carolina High School League commissioner Jerome Singleton said last month he was satisfied with Richland Two’s punishment in the situation, although he declined to reveal what it was.

Blythewood defeated Fairfield Central 35-21.