Three former Midlands coaches headed into SC Football Coaches Hall of Fame

Irmo head coach Bob Hanna disputes a call during the game between South Pointe High School at Irmo High School. Hanna is joining Chuck Jordan at Conway High School. jblake@thestate.com

Three Midlands coaches will be part of this year’s South Carolina Football Coaches Hall of Fame Class.

Former Irmo coaches Bob Hanna and Reed Charpia as well as Lexington’s Allen Sitterle will be inducted in the nine-member class. The inductees will be enshrined Dec. 13 at the Crown Reef Resort in Myrtle Beach.

The rest of the class is made up of Dennis Botts (Abbeville/Calhoun Falls), JR Boyd (Lamar), Chris Miller (Spartanburg/Byrnes), Burney Bourne (Cheraw, Socastee, Waccamaw), Bob Prevatte (Gaffney) and Nate Thompson (Carvers Bay).

Hanna spent 36 years as a head coach and was at Irmo from 1994-2013. He went 163-93 in 20 seasons at Irmo and 262-176-2 overall in his career. Irmo made three state title appearances under Hanna in 2002, 2004 and 2006.

Charpia won 240 games during his stops at James Island, Irmo, Newberry College, Midland Valley, Bennettsville, Marlboro County and Woodland. He won a state title at James Island in 1974 led Irmo to the title game the following year.

Charpia is currently an assistant with his son Rusty, at Brookland-Cayce.

Sitterle coached for 30 seasons and went 20-17 at Lexington, his last stop before retiring in 2009. He also coached at Daniel and Spartanburg in South Carolina and in three other states.

Sitterle won 334 games in his career and four state titles at Daniel.