Predictions, schedule and Week 1’s can’t-miss Midlands high school football games

Here are five matchups to keep an eye on this week in the Midlands:

5 can’t miss games

▪ Abbeville at Newberry — Four-time defending state champion Abbeville brings 23-game winning streak into the game. Season opener for Newberry, which lost to Abbeville 49-0 last season.

▪ Airport at Brookland-Cayce — First of two games this year between rivals. This one doesn’t county in region standings but should be a good one and features two of the Midlands top backs in Airport’s Bruce Staley and Brookland-Cayce’s Will Way.

▪ Blythewood at Westwood — Blythewood faces its second straight rivalry matchup after opening up with one rival Ridge View on Monday. Westwood lost its opener to Lugoff-Elgin and hopes to have receiver Christian Horn back in the lineup this week after missing the opener.

▪ Dutch Fork at Spring Valley — Dutch Fork’s opener against Mallard Creek got called in the fourth quarter because of weather. Season opener for Spring Valley. Silver Foxes leads series 17-4.

▪ Mid-Carolina at Chapin — The Battle of the Bell is the longest continuous running rivalry in the state. Have met every year since 1961. Season opener for Chapin and M-C looking for first 2-0 start since 2011.

Week 1 Midlands game schedule, predictions

All games at 7:30 pm unless noted

Thursday

Columbia vs. North Central at Keenan HS (Bezjak-North Central; Dearing-North Central)

Friday

Abbeville at Newberry (Bezjak-Abbeville; Dearing-Abbeville)

Andrew Jackson at WW King (Bezjak-Andrew Jackson; Dearing-Andrew Jackson)

Airport at Brookland-Cayce (Bezjak-Airport; Dearing-Airport)

Batesburg-Leesville at Gilbert (Bezjak-Gilbert; Dearing-Gilbert)

Ben Lippen at Hammond (Bezjak-Hammond; Dearing-Hammond)

Blythewood at Westwood (Bezjak-Blythewood; Dearing-Blythewood)

CA Johnson at Lewisville (Bezjak-Lewisville; Dearing-Lewisville)

Calhoun County at Pelion (Bezjak-Pelion; Dearing-Calhoun County)

Carolina Forest at Lower Richland (Bezjak-Carolina Forest; Dearing-Carolina Forest)

Cathedral Academy at Richard Winn (Bezjak-Cathedral; Dearing-Richard Winn)

Dreher at Lexington (Bezjak-Lexington; Dearing-Lexington)

Dutch Fork at Spring Valley (Bezjak-Dutch Fork; Dearing-Dutch Fork)

Gray Collegiate at Swansea (Bezjak-Gray Collegiate; Dearing-Gray Collegiate)

Hunter Kinard Tyler at Eau Claire at Keenan HS (Bezjak-HKT; Dearing-HKT)

Keenan at Irmo (Bezjak-Irmo; Dearing-Irmo)

Lancaster at Fairfield Central (Bezjak-Lancaster; Dearing-Lancaster)

Lugoff-Elgin at Camden (Bezjak-Camden; Dearing-Camden)

Mid-Carolina at Chapin (Bezjak-Chapin; Dearing-Chapin)

Newberry Academy at Palmetto Academy (Bezjak-Palmetto; Dearing-Palmetto)

Northside Christian at Laurens Academy (Bezjak-Laurens; Dearing-Northside)

Porter-Gaud at Cardinal Newman (Bezjak-Porter-Gaud; Dearing-Porter-Gaud)

Richland Northeast at River Bluff (Bezjak-River Bluff; Dearing-River Bluff)

Ridge-Spring Monetta at Saluda (Bezjak-Saluda; Dearing-Saluda)

Union at AC Flora at Memorial Stadium (Bezjak-Union; Dearing-Union)

Wayne Hills (NJ) at Ridge View (Bezjak-Ridge View; Dearing-Wayne Hills)

White Knoll at Colleton County (Bezjak-White Knoll; Dearing-White Knoll)

Wilson Hall at Heathwood Hall (Bezjak-Heathwood; Dearing-Wilson Hal)

Season Totals for predictions

Lou Bezjak: 14-9-1

Chris Dearing: 17-6-1