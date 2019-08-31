Dutch Fork cruises; Camden, Chapin, Westwood victorious in rivalry games

Watch: Camden football celebrates win over rival Lugoff-Elgin Camden defeated Lugoff-Elgin, 33-20, to win the Wateree Rivalry game Friday, Aug, 30, 2019 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Camden defeated Lugoff-Elgin, 33-20, to win the Wateree Rivalry game Friday, Aug, 30, 2019

Jafari Pearson threw three touchdowns to Anthony Lyles and also ran in a score as Camden defeated Lugoff-Elgin, 33-20, on Friday in the Wateree Rivalry game.

Camden has swept Kershaw County rivals North Central and Camden to begin the season.

Pearson finished with 156 yards passing. Lyles had five catches for 108 yards.. Two connected for the third time in the fourth quarter to put the Bulldogs up 26-13.

Lugoff-Elgin scored on its ensuing possession on Ryan Griggs pass to Josh Gary to cut the lead to 26-20 with 2:43 left.

But Camden recovered the onside kick and then a big run from Willis Lane set up Mikah Davis’ TD run with 1:19 left.

The game was delayed for several minutes in the fourth quarter after Camden’s Silas Coleman suffered an injury. It is believed to be a broken leg.

Westwood 14, Blythewood 7

Westwood bounced back from a loss to Lugoff-Elgin by beating its rival Blythewood for a second straight year.

Westwood’s defense scored a TD in the first-half on LeRoy Issac’s fumble recovery and then stopped a Blythewood drive midway through the third quarter. After the stop, the Redhawks took over at their own 14-yard line and went 86 yards on four Nick Gilliam runs, the last one a 43-yard TD run that gave Westwood a 14-7 lead

“Our defense has played lights out, even last week at Lugoff,” Westwood coach Matt Quinn said. “Our defense is well-coached, and they’ve worked their butts off all year long, and it showed tonight.”

Westwood held Blythewood to 49 rushing yards and 197 total yards on the night.

Isaac had two sacks of his own and broke up a fourth-quarter pass that made Blythewood turn the ball over on downs.

Gilliam finished with 119 yards on 20 carries.

Chapin 35, Mid-Carolina 20

Quarterback Roger Pedroni ran for three touchdowns and threw for one as Chapin won the Battle of the Bells.

Pedroni was 23-of-30 for 271 yards in the air and also ran for 82 yards. Pedroni had a 31-yard TD pass to Bryce Jowers to put Chapin up 21-13 in the third quarter. Cooper Evans added a TD run later in the quarter to make it 28-13

Evans finished with 122 yards on the ground. Chapin had 492 yards of offense.

Dutch Fork 46, Spring Valley 0

Running back Jon Hall rushed for four touchdowns as the Silver Foxes extended its unbeaten streak to 27 games.

Dutch Fork is 26-0-1 in that span after a tie last week with Mallard Creek.

Quarterback Ty Olenchuk threw for 212 yards and a TD, a 65-yard strike to Jalin Hyatt to make it 13-0 in the first quarter.

Hyatt finished with six catches for 133 yards. Dutch Fork’s defense held the Vikings to 69 yards of offense.

Gilbert 52, Batesburg-Leesville 35

Jy Tolen had his second straight 300-yard passing game as Gilbert overcame a 14-0 deficit to defeat the Panthers.

Tolen was 26-of-36 for 327 yards and two touchdowns. The senior also ran for two. Dre Harris had four catches for 107 yards and a TD.

Marvin Gantt ran for 155 yards and two scores for B-L. Quarterback Tre Robinson threw for 212 yards and three TDs.

River Bluff 55, Richland Northeast 6

Braden Walker, Riley Myers and Jackson Stone combined for seven TDs in the Gators’ win.

Walker ran for 84 yards and scored three times, while Myers had a team-high 115 yards and two scores. Stone, who started in place of injured quarterback Michael Rikard, ran for two TDs.

The Gators rushed for 270 yards and led 47-0 at halftime.

Lexington 41, Dreher 0

Quarterback Elijah Ogden ran for two scores and threw for one in Lexington’s second straight win.

Talyor Mathias led Lexington with 159 yards rushing and a TD. Ogden had 166 yards of offense.

Lexington’s defense held the Blue Devils to 114 yards of offense.

White Knoll 56, Colleton County 21

Senior quarterback Aveon Smith threw for four TDs and ran for one in the Timberwolves’ win.

Smith threw for 264 yards and also rushed for 57. Running back TJ Peebles rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns.

Darius Derick-Jones had two touchdown catches for WK.

AC Flora 40, Union County 21

Matt Pack rushed for 226 yards and four touchdowns and also threw a TD pass as the Falcons moved to 2-0 on the season.

Terrell Coleman added 132 yards rushing and a TD for Flora, which ran for 376 yards in the game.

Hammond 42, Ben Lippen 7

Hammond bounced back from its opening loss with a big win over Ben Lippen.

Quarterback Jackson Muschamp was 9-of-13 for 297 yards and three TDs. Five-star prospect Jordan Burch ran for 107 yards and two scores and also had two sacks.

Receiver Andre Wilson had three catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns, including a 9-yarder from Muschamp.

CJ Stokes also ran for a TD and Bradley Dunn had three sacks.

Ridge View 12, Wayne Hills (NJ) 0

Cincere Scott had a TD catch and David Mitchell ran for a score as the Blazers defeated the state champions from New Jersey.

Gray Collegiate 63, Swansea 12

Hunter Helms threw a school-record six touchdown passes in the War Eagles’ lopsided victory.

Helms, a Holy Cross commit, was 21-of-26 for 400 yards. Omarion Dollison had 10 catches for 194 yards and three touchdowns and also had an 85-yard punt return.

KZ Adams returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and Jack Wood had three catches for 108 yards and a TD.

Cardinal Newman 28, Porter-Gaud 14

Jake Cowan threw for two touchdowns as the Cardinals won their second straight game.

Cardinal Newman led 28-0 in the third quarter before two late P-G touchdowns.

Cowan was 8-of-11 for 92 yards. Jalen Crumpton rushed for 84 yards and a TD and Shanye Monsanto had 80 yards and a score.

Heathwood Hall 10, Wilson Hall 7

Alex Lewis hit A’zhane Salaam on a touchdown pass with less than five minutes to go and the Highlanders used a big defensive stand to win an emotional game.

Heathwood dedicated the game to late Jake Clarkson’s memory. Clarkson died in an ATV accident over the weekend. Members of Heathwood coaching staff and students all wore camo gear in honor of Clarkson, who was an avid fisherman and hunter.

After Heathwood scored to take the lead, Wilson Hall got it all the way to the Heathwood 3 before the Highlanders goal line stand.

Fairfield Central 18, Lancaster 9

Chris Suber ran for two touchdowns and Justice Boyd had one as the Griffins improved to 1-1 on the season.

Saluda 41, Ridge Spring-Monetta 6

Noah Bell threw for 223 yards and six touchdowns for Saluda.

Dallan Wright had six catches for 98 yards and three TDs.

Irmo 43, Keenan 7

The Yellow Jackets improve to 1-1 and new coach Aaron Brand gets his first win at Irmo.