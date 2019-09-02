Midlands high school football power rankings, after Week 1

Watch: Camden football celebrates win over rival Lugoff-Elgin Camden defeated Lugoff-Elgin, 33-20, to win the Wateree Rivalry game Friday, Aug, 30, 2019 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Camden defeated Lugoff-Elgin, 33-20, to win the Wateree Rivalry game Friday, Aug, 30, 2019

A look at this week’s Top 10 Midlands high school football power rankings as voted on by a panel at The State Newspaper:

1. Dutch Fork (1-0-1)

Previous Ranking: 1

Last Week: Def. Spring Valley, 46-0

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This Week: at Irmo

2. River Bluff (2-0)

Previous Ranking: 2

Last Week: Def. Richland Northeast

This Week: vs. Pelion

3. Gilbert (2-0)

Previous Ranking: 4

Last Week: Def. Batesburg-Leesville, 52-35

This Week: vs. Lexington

4. Camden (2-0)

Previous Ranking: 5

Last Week: Def. Lugoff-Elgin, 33-20

This Week: at Hartsville

5. Hammond (1-1)

Previous Ranking: 6

Last Week: Def. Ben Lippen, 42-7

This Week: at Charlotte Country Day

6. AC Flora (2-0)

Previous Ranking: 10

Last Week: Def. Union County, 40-21

This Week: at Columbia

7. White Knoll (2-0)

Previous Ranking: NR

Last Week: Def. Colleton County, 56-21

This Week: vs. Keenan

8. Lexington (2-0)

Previous Ranking: NR

Last Week: Def. Dreher, 41-0

This Week: at Gilbert

9. Chapin (1-0)

Previous Ranking: 8

Last Week: Def. Mid-Carolina, 35-20

This Week: vs. Lugoff-Eglin

10. Brookland-Cayce (1-1)

Previous Ranking: NR

Last Week: Def. Airport, 35-32

This Week: vs. Spring Valley

Dropped Out: Blythewood, Spring Valley, Airport

Others receiving votes: Saluda, Gray Collegiate, Blythewood