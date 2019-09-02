High School Football
Midlands high school football power rankings, after Week 1
A look at this week’s Top 10 Midlands high school football power rankings as voted on by a panel at The State Newspaper:
1. Dutch Fork (1-0-1)
Previous Ranking: 1
Last Week: Def. Spring Valley, 46-0
This Week: at Irmo
2. River Bluff (2-0)
Previous Ranking: 2
Last Week: Def. Richland Northeast
This Week: vs. Pelion
3. Gilbert (2-0)
Previous Ranking: 4
Last Week: Def. Batesburg-Leesville, 52-35
This Week: vs. Lexington
4. Camden (2-0)
Previous Ranking: 5
Last Week: Def. Lugoff-Elgin, 33-20
This Week: at Hartsville
5. Hammond (1-1)
Previous Ranking: 6
Last Week: Def. Ben Lippen, 42-7
This Week: at Charlotte Country Day
6. AC Flora (2-0)
Previous Ranking: 10
Last Week: Def. Union County, 40-21
This Week: at Columbia
7. White Knoll (2-0)
Previous Ranking: NR
Last Week: Def. Colleton County, 56-21
This Week: vs. Keenan
8. Lexington (2-0)
Previous Ranking: NR
Last Week: Def. Dreher, 41-0
This Week: at Gilbert
9. Chapin (1-0)
Previous Ranking: 8
Last Week: Def. Mid-Carolina, 35-20
This Week: vs. Lugoff-Eglin
10. Brookland-Cayce (1-1)
Previous Ranking: NR
Last Week: Def. Airport, 35-32
This Week: vs. Spring Valley
Dropped Out: Blythewood, Spring Valley, Airport
Others receiving votes: Saluda, Gray Collegiate, Blythewood
