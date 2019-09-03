High School Football
See what Midlands teams are ranked in this week’s SC high school football polls
SC Prep Media High School Football Polls
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (11)
2. Gaffney
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Byrnes
5. Dorman
6. T.L. Hanna
7. Sumter
8. River Bluff
9. West Florence
10. Berkeley
Receiving votes: Carolina Forest, Nation Ford, Greenwood
Class 4A
1. Myrtle Beach (11)
2. Hartsville
3. Daniel
4. North Myrtle Beach
5. South Pointe
6. Belton-Honea Path
7. Greer
8. Wilson
9. Ridge View
10. (tie) AC Flora
North Augusta
Receiving votes: Wren, Eastside, Walhalla
Class 3A
1. Chester (10)
2. Dillon (1)
3. Chapman
4. May River
5. Wade Hampton (H)
6. Camden
7. Strom Thurmond
8. Gilbert
9. Woodruff
10. Cheraw
Receiving votes: Aynor, Union County Pendleton, Marion, Fairfield Central, Hanahan, Newberry
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (11)
2. Barnwell
3. Timberland
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Saluda
6. (tie) Southside Christian
Oceanside Collegiate
8. Gray Collegiate
9. Whale Branch
10. Andrew Jackson
Others receiving votes: Blacksburg, Pageland Central, Carvers Bay, Andrews, Batesburg-Leesville, East Clarendon, Woodland, Lewisville
Class A
1. Green Sea Floyds (9)
2. Wagener-Salley (1)
3. (tie) Lamar (1)
Lake View
5. Blackville-Hilda
6. C.E. Murray
7. Branchville
8. Baptist Hill
9. Denmark-Olar
10. (tie) McBee
Calhoun Falls Charter
Others receiving votes: Ridge Spring-Monetta, Williston-Elko, Whitmire, Dixie, Hemingway, St. John’s, Great Falls, McCormick, Cross, Ware Shoals
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; ; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; ; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Skyler Rolstad, Greenwood Index-Journal; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat.
