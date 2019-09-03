High School Football

See what Midlands teams are ranked in this week’s SC high school football polls

Watch: Camden football celebrates win over rival Lugoff-Elgin

Camden defeated Lugoff-Elgin, 33-20, to win the Wateree Rivalry game Friday, Aug, 30, 2019 By
Up Next
Camden defeated Lugoff-Elgin, 33-20, to win the Wateree Rivalry game Friday, Aug, 30, 2019 By

SC Prep Media High School Football Polls

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (11)

2. Gaffney

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Byrnes

5. Dorman

6. T.L. Hanna

7. Sumter

8. River Bluff

9. West Florence

10. Berkeley

Receiving votes: Carolina Forest, Nation Ford, Greenwood

Class 4A

1. Myrtle Beach (11)

2. Hartsville

3. Daniel

4. North Myrtle Beach

5. South Pointe

6. Belton-Honea Path

7. Greer

8. Wilson

9. Ridge View

10. (tie) AC Flora

North Augusta

Receiving votes: Wren, Eastside, Walhalla

Class 3A

1. Chester (10)

2. Dillon (1)

3. Chapman

4. May River

5. Wade Hampton (H)

6. Camden

7. Strom Thurmond

8. Gilbert

9. Woodruff

10. Cheraw

Receiving votes: Aynor, Union County Pendleton, Marion, Fairfield Central, Hanahan, Newberry

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (11)

2. Barnwell

3. Timberland

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

5. Saluda

6. (tie) Southside Christian

Oceanside Collegiate

8. Gray Collegiate

9. Whale Branch

10. Andrew Jackson

Others receiving votes: Blacksburg, Pageland Central, Carvers Bay, Andrews, Batesburg-Leesville, East Clarendon, Woodland, Lewisville

Class A

1. Green Sea Floyds (9)

2. Wagener-Salley (1)

3. (tie) Lamar (1)

Lake View

5. Blackville-Hilda

6. C.E. Murray

7. Branchville

8. Baptist Hill

9. Denmark-Olar

10. (tie) McBee

Calhoun Falls Charter

Others receiving votes: Ridge Spring-Monetta, Williston-Elko, Whitmire, Dixie, Hemingway, St. John’s, Great Falls, McCormick, Cross, Ware Shoals

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; ; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; ; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Skyler Rolstad, Greenwood Index-Journal; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat.

  Comments  