Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 1

Watch: Camden football celebrates win over rival Lugoff-Elgin

Camden defeated Lugoff-Elgin, 33-20, to win the Wateree Rivalry game Friday, Aug, 30, 2019
Camden defeated Lugoff-Elgin, 33-20, to win the Wateree Rivalry game Friday, Aug, 30, 2019 By

Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders

Through Week 1

Rushing

Player

Team

Att

Yds

TD

Willis Lane

Camden

37

475

6

Kalab Haven

North Central

31

361

4

Matt Pack

AC Flora

48

352

6

Bruce Staley

Airport

35

307

3

Jeremy Barney

Lower Richland

35

302

2

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

31

252

2

Will Way

Brookland-Cayce

43

250

3

Talyor Mathias

Lexington

31

244

2

Nanders Lawrence

Airport

19

228

4

TJ Peebles

White Knoll

25

225

2

KZ Adams

Gray Collegiate

30

211

7

Marvin Gantt

Batesburg-Leesville

33

209

1

Stephon Gadsen

Fairfield Central

18

208

1

Riley Myers

River Bluff

24

205

3

Ahmad Bynem-Scott

Lexington

23

192

1

DeAndre Cook

Gilbert

30

191

3

Eli McGee

Lugoff-Elgin

36

190

2

Alex Lewis

Heathwood Hall

20

190

1

Jeremiah Ullah

Ben Lippen

23

188

2

Ty Walker

Gilbert

21

168

2

Terrell Coleman

AC Flora

21

167

2

Shanye Monsanto

Cardinal Newman

20

154

4

Will Taylor

Ben Lippen

12

151

2

Jamison Ganzy

Lower Richland

18

145

3

David Mitchell

Ridge View

28

140

1

Chris Suber

Fairfield Central

26

137

2

Jaffari Pearson

Camden

14

136

3

Cooper Evans

Chapin

22

135

1

Desmond Boatwright

Blythewood

24

129

0

Passing

Player

Team

Comp

Att

Yds

TD

Hunter Helms

Gray Collegiate

38

54

807

7

Jy Tolen

Gilbert

48

65

716

6

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

36

56

507

5

Noah Bell

Saluda

36

62

420

8

Jackson Muschamp

Hammond

22

41

395

3

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

17

32

377

5

Tre Robinson

Batesburg-Leesville

16

26

361

4

Andre Washington

Ridge View

25

55

332

1

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

25

30

265

1

Austin Bowers

North Central

12

27

246

4

Jake Cowan

Cardinal Newman

13

18

244

4

Josh Strickland

Blythewood

22

33

195

2

Wise Segars

AC Flora

17

33

194

1

Jafari Pearson

Camden

17

25

186

4

Receiving

Player;Team;Rec;Yds;TD

Omarion Dollison

Gray Collegiate

16

300

5

DeAndre Harris

Gilbert

9

255

3

Jack Wood

Gray Collegiate

9

245

1

Andre Wilson

Hammond

8

218

2

Shyheem Shropshire

North Central

9

217

4

Dallan Wright

Saluda

14

208

5

Matt Reed

Gilbert

16

197

2

Cincere Scott

Ridge View

13

187

1

Darius Derrick-Jones

White Knoll

9

169

4

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

10

166

4

Jamias Holloway

Gilbert

10

142

0

Shauntrel Hendrix

Batesburg-Leesville

6

139

1

Fred Archie

Lower Richland

6

134

0

Elijah Spencer

Dutch Fork

8

128

1

Scoring

Player

Team

TD

XP

FG

Pts

KZ Adams

Gray Collegiate

7

0

0

42

Nanders Lawrence

Airport

6

0

0

36

Willis Lane

Camden

5

0

0

30

Omarion Dollison

Gray Collegiate

6

0

0

36

Will Way

Brookland-Cayce

4

1

0

26

Shyheem Shropshire

North Central

4

0

0

24

Kalab Haven

North Central

4

0

0

24

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

4

0

0

24

John Hall

Dutch Fork

4

0

0

24

Darius Derrick-Jones

White Knoll

4

0

0

24

Shanye Monsanto

Cardinal Newman

4

0

0

24

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

4

0

0

24

Bruce Staley

Airport

4

0

0

24

Braden Walker

River Bluff

4

0

0

24

Defense

Tackles

Player

Team

Tackles

Dalton Shumpert

Gray Collegiate

30

Ethan Hix

Lugoff-Elgin

29

Drew Howell

Gilbert

29

Braylen Scott-Joyner

Gray Collegiate

25

Charlie Skehan

Cardinal Newman

25

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

24

Kalab Haven

North Central

23

Ryan Leister

Heathwood Hall

22

Malik Heyward

Dreher

21.5

Chris Rhone

Gray Collegiate

21

William Lamar

Heathwood Hall

21

Reagan Cherry

Saluda

20

Deshontez Gray

Pelion

20

Will Owens

Ben Lippen

19

Anthony Demasi

Dutch Fork

19

Jani Broadnax

Columbia

19

Jarrett Carson

Gilbert

19

Jacob McCary

Saluda

18

John Stewart

Gilbert

18

Wells Sykes

Gilbert

18

Ray Davis

Fairfield Central

17

Jordan Burch

Hammond

17

Saul Diaz

Hammond

17

Jasper Tucker

Lugoff-Elgin

16

Gabe Wise

Dutch Fork

16

Simeon Abney

Saluda

16

Omari Brown

Columbia

16

Hayden Cherry

Saluda

16

Hampton Stutler

Brookland-Cayce

15

Brandon Edwards

Blythewood

15

Levi Gulasa

Lexington

15

Adam Molnar

River Bluff

15

Shaun Wyatt

Columbia

15

Darius Hanna

Columbia

15

Sacks

Player

Team

Sacks

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

6

Deshontez Gray

Pelion

3

Chase Ishmael

Blythewood

2

John Copley

Camden

2

Will Owens

Ben Lippen

2

Jordan Burch

Hammond

2

Several tied with 1

Interceptions

Player

Team

INT

Matthew Cassidy

Camden

2

Marcus Alston

Fairfield Central

2

DeIrvin Grate

Columbia

2

Several tied with 1

Punting

Player

Team

No.

Punts

Average

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

2

92

46.0

Jack Wood

Gray Collegiate

3

123

41.0

Anthony Washington

Irmo

7

268

38.3

Luis Orellano

White Knoll

8

289

36.1

Grayson Tanner

Heathwood Hall

7

254

36.0

Noah Bell

Saluda

3

106

35.3

Keshoun Williams

Batesburg-Leesville

3

105

35.0

