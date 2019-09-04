High School Football
Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 1
Watch: Camden football celebrates win over rival Lugoff-Elgin
Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders
Through Week 1
Rushing
Player
Team
Att
Yds
TD
Willis Lane
Camden
37
475
6
Kalab Haven
North Central
31
361
4
Matt Pack
AC Flora
48
352
6
Bruce Staley
Airport
35
307
3
Jeremy Barney
Lower Richland
35
302
2
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
31
252
2
Will Way
Brookland-Cayce
43
250
3
Talyor Mathias
Lexington
31
244
2
Nanders Lawrence
Airport
19
228
4
TJ Peebles
White Knoll
25
225
2
KZ Adams
Gray Collegiate
30
211
7
Marvin Gantt
Batesburg-Leesville
33
209
1
Stephon Gadsen
Fairfield Central
18
208
1
Riley Myers
River Bluff
24
205
3
Ahmad Bynem-Scott
Lexington
23
192
1
DeAndre Cook
Gilbert
30
191
3
Eli McGee
Lugoff-Elgin
36
190
2
Alex Lewis
Heathwood Hall
20
190
1
Jeremiah Ullah
Ben Lippen
23
188
2
Ty Walker
Gilbert
21
168
2
Terrell Coleman
AC Flora
21
167
2
Shanye Monsanto
Cardinal Newman
20
154
4
Will Taylor
Ben Lippen
12
151
2
Jamison Ganzy
Lower Richland
18
145
3
David Mitchell
Ridge View
28
140
1
Chris Suber
Fairfield Central
26
137
2
Jaffari Pearson
Camden
14
136
3
Cooper Evans
Chapin
22
135
1
Desmond Boatwright
Blythewood
24
129
0
Passing
Player
Team
Comp
Att
Yds
TD
Hunter Helms
Gray Collegiate
38
54
807
7
Jy Tolen
Gilbert
48
65
716
6
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
36
56
507
5
Noah Bell
Saluda
36
62
420
8
Jackson Muschamp
Hammond
22
41
395
3
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
17
32
377
5
Tre Robinson
Batesburg-Leesville
16
26
361
4
Andre Washington
Ridge View
25
55
332
1
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
25
30
265
1
Austin Bowers
North Central
12
27
246
4
Jake Cowan
Cardinal Newman
13
18
244
4
Josh Strickland
Blythewood
22
33
195
2
Wise Segars
AC Flora
17
33
194
1
Jafari Pearson
Camden
17
25
186
4
Receiving
Player;Team;Rec;Yds;TD
Omarion Dollison
Gray Collegiate
16
300
5
DeAndre Harris
Gilbert
9
255
3
Jack Wood
Gray Collegiate
9
245
1
Andre Wilson
Hammond
8
218
2
Shyheem Shropshire
North Central
9
217
4
Dallan Wright
Saluda
14
208
5
Matt Reed
Gilbert
16
197
2
Cincere Scott
Ridge View
13
187
1
Darius Derrick-Jones
White Knoll
9
169
4
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
10
166
4
Jamias Holloway
Gilbert
10
142
0
Shauntrel Hendrix
Batesburg-Leesville
6
139
1
Fred Archie
Lower Richland
6
134
0
Elijah Spencer
Dutch Fork
8
128
1
Scoring
Player
Team
TD
XP
FG
Pts
KZ Adams
Gray Collegiate
7
0
0
42
Nanders Lawrence
Airport
6
0
0
36
Willis Lane
Camden
5
0
0
30
Omarion Dollison
Gray Collegiate
6
0
0
36
Will Way
Brookland-Cayce
4
1
0
26
Shyheem Shropshire
North Central
4
0
0
24
Kalab Haven
North Central
4
0
0
24
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
4
0
0
24
John Hall
Dutch Fork
4
0
0
24
Darius Derrick-Jones
White Knoll
4
0
0
24
Shanye Monsanto
Cardinal Newman
4
0
0
24
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
4
0
0
24
Bruce Staley
Airport
4
0
0
24
Braden Walker
River Bluff
4
0
0
24
Defense
Tackles
Player
Team
Tackles
Dalton Shumpert
Gray Collegiate
30
Ethan Hix
Lugoff-Elgin
29
Drew Howell
Gilbert
29
Braylen Scott-Joyner
Gray Collegiate
25
Charlie Skehan
Cardinal Newman
25
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
24
Kalab Haven
North Central
23
Ryan Leister
Heathwood Hall
22
Malik Heyward
Dreher
21.5
Chris Rhone
Gray Collegiate
21
William Lamar
Heathwood Hall
21
Reagan Cherry
Saluda
20
Deshontez Gray
Pelion
20
Will Owens
Ben Lippen
19
Anthony Demasi
Dutch Fork
19
Jani Broadnax
Columbia
19
Jarrett Carson
Gilbert
19
Jacob McCary
Saluda
18
John Stewart
Gilbert
18
Wells Sykes
Gilbert
18
Ray Davis
Fairfield Central
17
Jordan Burch
Hammond
17
Saul Diaz
Hammond
17
Jasper Tucker
Lugoff-Elgin
16
Gabe Wise
Dutch Fork
16
Simeon Abney
Saluda
16
Omari Brown
Columbia
16
Hayden Cherry
Saluda
16
Hampton Stutler
Brookland-Cayce
15
Brandon Edwards
Blythewood
15
Levi Gulasa
Lexington
15
Adam Molnar
River Bluff
15
Shaun Wyatt
Columbia
15
Darius Hanna
Columbia
15
Sacks
Player
Team
Sacks
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
6
Deshontez Gray
Pelion
3
Chase Ishmael
Blythewood
2
John Copley
Camden
2
Will Owens
Ben Lippen
2
Jordan Burch
Hammond
2
Several tied with 1
Interceptions
Player
Team
INT
Matthew Cassidy
Camden
2
Marcus Alston
Fairfield Central
2
DeIrvin Grate
Columbia
2
Several tied with 1
Punting
Player
Team
No.
Punts
Average
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
2
92
46.0
Jack Wood
Gray Collegiate
3
123
41.0
Anthony Washington
Irmo
7
268
38.3
Luis Orellano
White Knoll
8
289
36.1
Grayson Tanner
Heathwood Hall
7
254
36.0
Noah Bell
Saluda
3
106
35.3
Keshoun Williams
Batesburg-Leesville
3
105
35.0
Comments