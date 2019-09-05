Predictions, schedule and Week 2’s can’t-miss Midlands high school football games

Midlands football players share their go-to pregame rituals Midlands high school football players talk about their pregame rituals as a team and individually. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Midlands high school football players talk about their pregame rituals as a team and individually.

Here are games to watch and predictions for Week 2 of high school football in the Midlands:

5 can’t-miss games

Camden at Hartsville: One of the state’s oldest rivalries. Camden comes in at 2-0 with wins over rivals Lugoff-Elgin and North Central. Willis Lane has been one of the top players in the Midlands over the first two weeks. Hartsville edged South Florence, 16-13, in its opener last week and is ranked No. 2 in Class 4A.

Dutch Fork at Irmo: Irmo coach Aaron Brand was an assistant under Dutch Fork’s Tom Knotts while the two were at Independence in Charlotte. Dutch Fork is loaded and will be tough task for the student to beat the teacher in this one.

Hammond at Charlotte Country Day: Good matchup between two private school powerhouses in the Carolinas. Hammond won last year’s matchup, 15-12, on a touchdown pass from Jackson Muschamp to Cleo Canty with 7:43 left.

Lexington at Gilbert: Second installment between the two Lexington County schools. Both teams come in at 2-0 and are ranked in the The State’s Midlands Top 10. Lexington has given up just six points in its first two games while Gilbert is averaging 57 points and 586 yards on offense. Gilbert coach Chad Leaphart played for Marty Woolbright, father of Lexington coach Perry Woolbright.

Spring Valley at Brookland-Cayce: The second Class 5A opponent in three weeks for B-C. The Bearcats beat rival Airport last week and got big games from backup QB Peyton Whitten and RB Will Way. Spring Valley lost its opener to Dutch Fork, 46-0, last week.

Week 2 Midlands game schedule, predictions

All games at 7:30 pm unless noted

Friday

AC Flora at Columbia at Keenan HS (Bezjak-AC Flora; Dearing-AC Flora)

CA Johnson at Fox Creek (Bezjak-Fox Creek; Dearing-Fox Creek)

Camden at Hartsville (Bezjak-Hartsville; Dearing-Hartsville)

Cardinal Newman at Heathwood Hall (Bezjak-Cardinal Newman; Dearing-Cardinal Newman)

Cathedral Academy at Newberry Academy (Bezjak-Newberry Academy; Dearing-Newberry Academy)

Crestwood at Richland Northeast at Harry Parone Stadium (Bezjak-Crestwood; Dearing-RNE)

Dutch Fork at Irmo (Bezjak-Dutch Fork; Dearing-Dutch Fork)

Eau Claire at Wagener-Salley (Bezjak-Wagener-Salley; Dearing-Wagener-Salley)

Fairfield Central at Blythewood (Bezjak-Blythewood; Dearing-Blythewood

Gray Collegiate at Dreher at Memorial Stadium (Bezjak-Gray Collegiate; Dearing-Gray Collegiate)

Hammond at Charlotte Country Day (Bezjak-Hammond; Dearing-Hammond)

Keenan at White Knoll (Bezjak-White Knoll; Dearing-White Knoll)

Lexington at Gilbert (Bezjak-Lexington; Dearing-Gilbert)

Lower Richland at Westwood (Bezjak-Westwood; Dearing-Westwood)

Lugoff-Elgin at Chapin (Bezjak-Chapin; Dearing-Chapin)

Newberry at Batesburg-Leesville (Bezjak-Batesburg-Leesville; Dearing-Batesburg-Leesville)

North Central at McBee (Bezjak-North Central; Dearing-North Central)

Pelion at River Bluff (Bezjak-River Bluff; Dearing-River Bluff)

Richard Winn at Northside Christian (Bezjak-Richard Winn; Dearing-Richard Winn)

Saluda at Mid-Carolina (Bezjak-Saluda; Dearing-Saluda)

Spring Valley at Brookland-Cayce (Bezjak-Brookland-Cayce; Dearing-Brookland-Cayce)

Swansea at Airport (Bezjak-Airport; Dearing-Airport)

Season Totals for predictions

Lou Bezjak: 35-16-1

Chris Dearing: 37-14-1