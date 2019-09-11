High School Football

Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 2

Staff Reports

Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders

Through Week 2

Rushing

Player

Team

Att

Yds

TD

Willis Lane

Camden

55

625

8

Kalab Haven

North Central

41

437

4

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

55

418

5

Matt Pack

AC Flora

52

385

6

Bruce Staley

Airport

50

366

4

Marvin Gantt

Batesburg-Leesville

66

352

2

Alex Lewis

Heathwood Hall

40

350

3

Will Way

Brookland-Cayce

54

353

5

Nanders Lawrence

Airport

32

317

5

Talyor Mathias

Lexington

46

310

3

Jeremy Barney

Lower Richland

35

302

2

TJ Peebles

White Knoll

33

294

4

Eli McGee

Lugoff-Elgin

56

292

4

Riley Myers

River Bluff

33

290

4

Stephon Gadsen

Fairfield Central

33

282

1

KZ Adams

Gray Collegiate

38

277

9

Jordan Burch

Hammond

32

253

4

Marko Gilmore

Airport

34

241

2

Ja. Dasant

Keenan

33

237

1

Ahmad Bynem-Scott

Lexington

30

234

1

Jalen Crumpton

Cardinal Newman

29

232

2

Tracy Williams

Irmo

35

227

2

DeAndre Cook

Gilbert

37

209

3

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

37

208

3

Dashawn Boyd

Westwood

38

207

1

Braden Walker

River Bluff

22

204

4

Leroy McKenzie

CA Johnson

31

197

2

Ty Walker

Gilbert

28

196

2

Jeremiah Ullah

Ben Lippen

23

188

2

Cooper Evans

Chapin

39

180

1

Terrell Coleman

AC Flora

22

178

2

Chris Suber

Fairfield Central

36

177

2

Jon Hall

Dutch Fork

35

175

6

Passing

Player

Team

Comp

Att

Yds

TD

Hunter Helms

Gray Collegiate

51

73

1,222

12

Jy Tolen

Gilbert

73

101

1,003

10

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

50

77

759

9

Isom Harris

CA Johnson

39

78

666

6

Noah Bell

Saluda

51

79

634

11

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

47

60

546

3

Tre Robinson

Batesburg-Leesville

26

48

502

4

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

24

46

500

8

Jackson Muschamp

Hammond

29

53

457

3

Josh Strickland

Blythewood

38

61

418

5

Austin Bowers

North Central

23

44

395

5

Jake Cowan

Cardinal Newman

25

32

386

5

Jafari Pearson

Camden

30

42

346

5

Andre Washington

Ridge View

25

55

332

1

Stephon Gadsen

Fairfield Central

27

60

317

1

Wise Segars

AC Flora

21

38

297

3

Zay Chalmers

Newberry

20

39

291

1

Elijah Ogden

Lexington

26

46

288

2

Peyton Whitten

Brookland-Cayce

25

38

287

1

DQ Smith

Spring Valley

34

46

279

4

Ahmon Green

Westwood

23

59

262

2

Receiving

Player

Team

Rec

Yds

TD

Omarion Dollison

Gray Collegiate

21

509

8

Desmond Martin

CA Johnson

19

439

5

Shyheem Shropshire

North Central

16

343

5

DeAndre Harris

Gilbert

17

340

4

Jack Wood

Gray Collegiate

11

261

1

Andre Wilson

Hammond

13

261

2

Dallan Wright

Saluda

18

253

6

Matt Reed

Gilbert

19

239

3

Elijah Spencer

Dutch Fork

14

216

2

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

12

213

5

Jamias Holloway

Gilbert

16

203

0

KZ Adams

Gray Collegiate

9

191

1

Cincere Scott

Ridge View

13

187

1

David Patten

Blythewood

14

179

1

Darius Derrick-Jones

White Knoll

10

179

4

Shauntrel Hendrix

Batesburg-Leesville

9

178

1

Zavier Short

Chapin

12

177

2

Scoring

Player

Team

TD

XP

FG

Pts

KZ Adams

Gray Collegiate

10

0

0

60

Nanders Lawrence

Airport

9

0

0

54

Willis Lane

Camden

8

0

0

48

Omarion Dollison

Gray Collegiate

8

0

0

48

Shyheem Shropshire

North Central

6

0

0

36

Jon Hall

Dutch Fork

6

0

0

36

Desmond Martin

CA Johnson

6

0

0

36

Kalab Haven

North Central

6

0

0

36

Dallan Wright

Saluda

6

0

0

36

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

5

0

0

30

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

5

0

0

30

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

5

0

0

30

Bruce Staley

Airport

5

0

0

30

Will Way

Brookland-Cayce

4

1

0

26

Riley Myers

River Bluff

4

1

0

26

Raj Cheema

Gilbert

0

19

2

25

Defense

Tackles

Player

Team

Tackles

Dalton Shumpert

Gray Collegiate

46

Ethan Hix

Lugoff-Elgin

45

Charlie Skehan

Cardinal Newman

43

Drew Howell

Gilbert

42

Jasper Tucker

Lugoff-Elgin

35

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

34

Brandon Edwards

Chapin

32

Damondre Anderson

CA Johnson

30

Marcellus Juggins

Camden

29

Jarrett Cason

Gilbert

28

Wells Sykes

Gilbert

27

CJ Johnson

Westwood

27

Levi Gulasa

Lexington

26

James Crim

Camden

26

Josiah Schrodt

Lexington

26

Anthony Demasi

Dutch Fork

26

Winston Harrison

Westwood

26

Gabe Wise

Dutch Fork

26

Deshontez Gray

Pelion

26

Chris Rhone

Gray Collegiate

26

Jordan Burch

Hammond

26

Saul Diaz

Hammond

26

Braylen Scott-Joyner

Gray Collegiate

25

Ryan Liester

Heathwood Hall

25

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

25

Jonathan Hafner

Cardinal Newman

25

Malik Heyward

Dreher

24.5

Jaheim Williams

Camden

24

Darius Peebles

Camden

24

Dylan King

Chapin

24

John Stewart

Gilbert

24

Omari Brown

Columbia

24

Kalab Haven

North Central

23

Joseph Byrnes

Camden

23

David Cromer

Lexington

23

Sean Artiss

Westwood

23

William Lamar

Heathwood Hall

23

Jake Hames

Chapin

22

John Copley

Camden

22

Fabian Goodman

Hammond

21

Jaquez Frederick

White Knoll

21

Sacks

Player

Team

Sacks

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

6

Ronald Coates

Westwood

4

Damondre Anderson

CA Johnson

3

Deshontez Gray

Pelion

3

John Copley

Camden

3

Drew Howell

Gilbert

3

Jordan Burch

Hammond

3

Chase Ishmael

Blythewood

2

Will Owens

Ben Lippen

2

Luke O’Brien

Lexington

2

Trey Irby

Dutch Fork

2

Noah Powell

Gray Collegiate

2

Chase Rivers

White Knoll

2

Jajuan Johnson

White Knoll

2

Interceptions

Player

Team

INT

Hykein Nhan

Spring Valley

3

Desmond Martin

CA Johnson

3

Justin Catoe

North Central

3

Matthew Cassidy

Camden

2

Marcus Alston

Fairfield Central

2

DeIrvin Grate

Columbia

2

Daveion Goodwin

CA Johnson

2

Bryce Cheek

Gray Collegiate

2

Hampton Stutler

Brookland-Cayce

2

Zykeif Johnson

Westwood

2

Preston Sansone

River Bluff

2

Punting

Player

Team

No.

Punts

Average

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

2

92

46.0

Braden Walker

River Bluff

3

136

45.3

Noah Bell

Saluda

7

281

40.1

Jack Wood

Gray Collegiate

5

195

39.0

Jake Cowan

Cardinal Newman

6

230

38.3

Hiller

Chapin

5

189

37.8

Grayson Tanner

Heathwood Hall

10

373

37.3

Luis Orellano

White Knoll

9

322

35.8

David Perry

Gilbert

6

209

34.8

