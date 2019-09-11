High School Football
Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 2
Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders
Through Week 2
Rushing
Player
Team
Att
Yds
TD
Willis Lane
Camden
55
625
8
Kalab Haven
North Central
41
437
4
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
55
418
5
Matt Pack
AC Flora
52
385
6
Bruce Staley
Airport
50
366
4
Marvin Gantt
Batesburg-Leesville
66
352
2
Alex Lewis
Heathwood Hall
40
350
3
Will Way
Brookland-Cayce
54
353
5
Nanders Lawrence
Airport
32
317
5
Talyor Mathias
Lexington
46
310
3
Jeremy Barney
Lower Richland
35
302
2
TJ Peebles
White Knoll
33
294
4
Eli McGee
Lugoff-Elgin
56
292
4
Riley Myers
River Bluff
33
290
4
Stephon Gadsen
Fairfield Central
33
282
1
KZ Adams
Gray Collegiate
38
277
9
Jordan Burch
Hammond
32
253
4
Marko Gilmore
Airport
34
241
2
Ja. Dasant
Keenan
33
237
1
Ahmad Bynem-Scott
Lexington
30
234
1
Jalen Crumpton
Cardinal Newman
29
232
2
Tracy Williams
Irmo
35
227
2
DeAndre Cook
Gilbert
37
209
3
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
37
208
3
Dashawn Boyd
Westwood
38
207
1
Braden Walker
River Bluff
22
204
4
Leroy McKenzie
CA Johnson
31
197
2
Ty Walker
Gilbert
28
196
2
Jeremiah Ullah
Ben Lippen
23
188
2
Cooper Evans
Chapin
39
180
1
Terrell Coleman
AC Flora
22
178
2
Chris Suber
Fairfield Central
36
177
2
Jon Hall
Dutch Fork
35
175
6
Passing
Player
Team
Comp
Att
Yds
TD
Hunter Helms
Gray Collegiate
51
73
1,222
12
Jy Tolen
Gilbert
73
101
1,003
10
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
50
77
759
9
Isom Harris
CA Johnson
39
78
666
6
Noah Bell
Saluda
51
79
634
11
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
47
60
546
3
Tre Robinson
Batesburg-Leesville
26
48
502
4
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
24
46
500
8
Jackson Muschamp
Hammond
29
53
457
3
Josh Strickland
Blythewood
38
61
418
5
Austin Bowers
North Central
23
44
395
5
Jake Cowan
Cardinal Newman
25
32
386
5
Jafari Pearson
Camden
30
42
346
5
Andre Washington
Ridge View
25
55
332
1
Stephon Gadsen
Fairfield Central
27
60
317
1
Wise Segars
AC Flora
21
38
297
3
Zay Chalmers
Newberry
20
39
291
1
Elijah Ogden
Lexington
26
46
288
2
Peyton Whitten
Brookland-Cayce
25
38
287
1
DQ Smith
Spring Valley
34
46
279
4
Ahmon Green
Westwood
23
59
262
2
Receiving
Player
Team
Rec
Yds
TD
Omarion Dollison
Gray Collegiate
21
509
8
Desmond Martin
CA Johnson
19
439
5
Shyheem Shropshire
North Central
16
343
5
DeAndre Harris
Gilbert
17
340
4
Jack Wood
Gray Collegiate
11
261
1
Andre Wilson
Hammond
13
261
2
Dallan Wright
Saluda
18
253
6
Matt Reed
Gilbert
19
239
3
Elijah Spencer
Dutch Fork
14
216
2
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
12
213
5
Jamias Holloway
Gilbert
16
203
0
KZ Adams
Gray Collegiate
9
191
1
Cincere Scott
Ridge View
13
187
1
David Patten
Blythewood
14
179
1
Darius Derrick-Jones
White Knoll
10
179
4
Shauntrel Hendrix
Batesburg-Leesville
9
178
1
Zavier Short
Chapin
12
177
2
Scoring
Player
Team
TD
XP
FG
Pts
KZ Adams
Gray Collegiate
10
0
0
60
Nanders Lawrence
Airport
9
0
0
54
Willis Lane
Camden
8
0
0
48
Omarion Dollison
Gray Collegiate
8
0
0
48
Shyheem Shropshire
North Central
6
0
0
36
Jon Hall
Dutch Fork
6
0
0
36
Desmond Martin
CA Johnson
6
0
0
36
Kalab Haven
North Central
6
0
0
36
Dallan Wright
Saluda
6
0
0
36
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
5
0
0
30
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
5
0
0
30
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
5
0
0
30
Bruce Staley
Airport
5
0
0
30
Will Way
Brookland-Cayce
4
1
0
26
Riley Myers
River Bluff
4
1
0
26
Raj Cheema
Gilbert
0
19
2
25
Defense
Tackles
Player
Team
Tackles
Dalton Shumpert
Gray Collegiate
46
Ethan Hix
Lugoff-Elgin
45
Charlie Skehan
Cardinal Newman
43
Drew Howell
Gilbert
42
Jasper Tucker
Lugoff-Elgin
35
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
34
Brandon Edwards
Chapin
32
Damondre Anderson
CA Johnson
30
Marcellus Juggins
Camden
29
Jarrett Cason
Gilbert
28
Wells Sykes
Gilbert
27
CJ Johnson
Westwood
27
Levi Gulasa
Lexington
26
James Crim
Camden
26
Josiah Schrodt
Lexington
26
Anthony Demasi
Dutch Fork
26
Winston Harrison
Westwood
26
Gabe Wise
Dutch Fork
26
Deshontez Gray
Pelion
26
Chris Rhone
Gray Collegiate
26
Jordan Burch
Hammond
26
Saul Diaz
Hammond
26
Braylen Scott-Joyner
Gray Collegiate
25
Ryan Liester
Heathwood Hall
25
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
25
Jonathan Hafner
Cardinal Newman
25
Malik Heyward
Dreher
24.5
Jaheim Williams
Camden
24
Darius Peebles
Camden
24
Dylan King
Chapin
24
John Stewart
Gilbert
24
Omari Brown
Columbia
24
Kalab Haven
North Central
23
Joseph Byrnes
Camden
23
David Cromer
Lexington
23
Sean Artiss
Westwood
23
William Lamar
Heathwood Hall
23
Jake Hames
Chapin
22
John Copley
Camden
22
Fabian Goodman
Hammond
21
Jaquez Frederick
White Knoll
21
Sacks
Player
Team
Sacks
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
6
Ronald Coates
Westwood
4
Damondre Anderson
CA Johnson
3
Deshontez Gray
Pelion
3
John Copley
Camden
3
Drew Howell
Gilbert
3
Jordan Burch
Hammond
3
Chase Ishmael
Blythewood
2
Will Owens
Ben Lippen
2
Luke O’Brien
Lexington
2
Trey Irby
Dutch Fork
2
Noah Powell
Gray Collegiate
2
Chase Rivers
White Knoll
2
Jajuan Johnson
White Knoll
2
Interceptions
Player
Team
INT
Hykein Nhan
Spring Valley
3
Desmond Martin
CA Johnson
3
Justin Catoe
North Central
3
Matthew Cassidy
Camden
2
Marcus Alston
Fairfield Central
2
DeIrvin Grate
Columbia
2
Daveion Goodwin
CA Johnson
2
Bryce Cheek
Gray Collegiate
2
Hampton Stutler
Brookland-Cayce
2
Zykeif Johnson
Westwood
2
Preston Sansone
River Bluff
2
Punting
Player
Team
No.
Punts
Average
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
2
92
46.0
Braden Walker
River Bluff
3
136
45.3
Noah Bell
Saluda
7
281
40.1
Jack Wood
Gray Collegiate
5
195
39.0
Jake Cowan
Cardinal Newman
6
230
38.3
Hiller
Chapin
5
189
37.8
Grayson Tanner
Heathwood Hall
10
373
37.3
Luis Orellano
White Knoll
9
322
35.8
David Perry
Gilbert
6
209
34.8
