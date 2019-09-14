Gilbert, River Bluff stay unbeaten and on collision course; Lexington bounces back

Gilbert’s Jy Tolen on key 53-yard pass against Airport Gilbert quarterback Jy Tolen talks about the 53-yard touchdown pass to Matt Reed on third-and-27 in the third quarter of the 42-32 win over Airport Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gilbert quarterback Jy Tolen talks about the 53-yard touchdown pass to Matt Reed on third-and-27 in the third quarter of the 42-32 win over Airport

Gilbert and Airport offenses showed why they are two of the best of the Midlands Friday night.

But it was the Indians’ defense that came up big in the fourth quarter as they defeated the Eagles 42-32.

Gilbert shut out Airport in the fourth quarter and Jamias Holloway came up with a big interception to set up the Indians’ game-sealing TD.

Gilbert QB Jy Tolen threw three touchdown passes, including a 53-yarder to Mat Reed on third-and-27 to put Gilbert up 35-26 with 3:51 left in the third. Tolen was 13-of-23 passing for 272 yards.

Airport answered right back on Demarko Gilmore’s 10-yard run but the extra point was missed. The Eagles missed three extra points in the game.

Airport had a chance to take the lead midway through the fourth but Holloway intercepted Gilmore. Gilbert capitalized as Tolen found Alec Holt on a third-and-12 play for the touchdown.

Dre Cook rushed for three-first half touchdowns as Gilbert led 28-20 at halftime. Ty Walker led Gilbert with 124 yards rushing.

Gilmore was 16-of-20 for 262 yards and two TD passes for Airport. Nanders Lawrence had 6 catches for 107 yards and a TD..

The game was delayed by 30 minutes because of heavy thunderstorms in the area.

Oceanside Collegiate 49, Gray Collegiate 42

Dre Williams had 367 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns as Oceanside defeated Gray in a matchup of top-10 teams in Class 2A.

Gray Collegiate, which trailed 35-14, scored three times in less than 10 minutes to tie it at 35 with nine minutes left. Williams returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to put the Landsharks up 42-35.

The War Eagles answered with a Hunter Helms’ 19-yard TD pass to Trenton Higgins to tie it at 42. Helms was 26-of-28 for 309 yards and three TDs.

Gray had a chance to take the lead but was intercepted. Oceanside converted as King Deloney scored on a 30-yard run to make it 49-42.

Oceanside forced a fumble on the next possession to seal the win.

Gray’s KZ Adams ran for 215 yards and three TDs.

River Bluff 36, Lugoff-Elgin 19

Jackson Stone threw two touchdowns and Braden Walker ran for two as River Bluff moved to 4-0 on the year.

The Gators racked up 240 yards on the ground and 207 through the air. Stone was 6-of-9 for 179 yards while Walker ran for 172 on 17 carries.

L-E quarterback Will Morris was 18-of-29 for 195 yards and a TD. He also ran for two scores.

Lexington 35, South Aiken 28

Ahmad Bynem-Scott ran for 158 yards and three touchdowns as Lexington bounced back from last week’s loss to Gilbert.

Bynem-Scott’s 16-yard run put the Wildcats up 28-21 with 8:04 left in the third quarter. Talyor Mathias added a one-yard run in the fourth to make it 35-21.

South Aiken pulled within 35-28 on EJ Hickson’s TD pass to Jonathan Burns.

Then SA picked off Lexington quarterback Elijah Ogden at the Lexington 35. But the Wildcats’ Owen Cofer got the ball back by picking off Hickson and Lexington was able to run out the clock.

White Knoll 51, Aiken 6

Aveon Smith threw for three touchdowns and ran for one as White Knoll moved to 4-0 on the season.

Smith was 6-of-11 for 143 yards and also ran for 66. TJ Peebles also ran for two TDs.

Blythewood 27, North Augusta 24

Josh Strickland threw three touchdown passes, two to Joshua Burrell, as Blythewood held off a late comeback from North Augusta.

Strickland’s third TD pass, a four-yarder to Burrell put Blythewood up 20-10 in the third quarter. Chase Ishmael made it 27-10 after returning a 35-yard interception for a score.

North Augusta’s Bradley Godwin scored twice in the fourth quarter to make it 27-24. NA got the ball back with less than a minute left but Ishmael picked off Goodwin on a desperation attempt to end it.

Strickland finished with 195 yards passing. Burrell had 8 catches for 71 yards. Brandon Edwards had a 75-yard TD catch to put Blythewood up 7-0.

Newberry 31, Chapin 14

Ahomore Wilmore ran for 218 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs won their second straight game.

Newberry outgained Chapin, 446-213. Newberry QB Zay Chalmers added 139 yards in the air and a TD pass.

Roger Pedroni led Chapin with 125 passing yards and a TD.

Hammond 56, Pinewood Prep 0

CJ Stokes ran for three touchdowns and Jackson Muschamp threw two scores in Hammond’s victory.

Andre Wilson caught one of Muschamp’s TD passes and also had a punt return for a score. Jordan Burch also had a TD run for the Skyhawks.

Dreher 42, Eau Claire 12

Micaiah Settles ran for two first-half touchdowns and Sterling Brown picked off two passes in Dreher’s first win of the year.

Dreher led 28-6 at halftime. David Epps had his first career TD in the second half and Brown returned an interception for a score.

Shytrell O’neal had both of EC’s touchdowns.

Keenan 42, CA Johnson 6

Javaris DeSant rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Hornets.

As a team, Keenan ran for 439 yards. Lewis Alston added 129 yards and a TD.

Augusta Christian 19, Cardinal Newman 14

Augusta Christian rallied from 14-0 down by scoring the final 19 points in the second half for the win.

Sam Roberson ran for two TDs, the second one to put Augusta up 19-14 in the fourth quarter.

Chase Robinson had an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to begin the game for Cardinal Newman.

Fairfield Central 19, Calhoun County 6

Will Barber, Stephon Gadsen and Devin Johnson each had TDs in the win for Fairfield Central.

Saluda 50, Pelion 7

Noah Bell threw for 188 yards and four touchdowns in Saluda’s win over Pelion.

Dallan Wright had three catches for 86 yards and two TDs. Tyleke Mathis had a TD run and returned an interception for a score.