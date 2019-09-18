High School Football
Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 3
Staff Reports
Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders
Through Week 3
Rushing
Player
Team
Att
Yds
TD
Willis Lane
Camden
72
748
9
KZ Adams
Gray Collegiate
61
513
12
Ahmad Bynem-Scott
Lexington
54
492
4
Marvin Gantt
Batesburg-Leesville
76
457
3
Javaris Dasant
Keenan
53
442
5
Kalab Haven
North Central
41
437
4
MJ Reed
Swansea
71
426
2
Will Way
Brookland-Cayce
68
419
7
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
55
418
5
Will Taylor
Ben Lippen
30
389
5
Matt Pack
AC Flora
52
385
6
Talyor Mathias
Lexington
58
376
4
Bruce Staley
Airport
50
366
4
Mikah Davis
Camden
30
366
4
Alex Lewis
Heathwood Hall
40
350
3
Stephon Gadsen
Fairfield Central
38
349
2
Nanders Lawrence
Airport
37
342
5
Braden Walker
River Bluff
39
339
6
Ahmorae Wilmore
Newberry
52
338
5
Riley Myers
River Bluff
45
330
4
Eli McGee
Lugoff-Elgin
66
329
4
Tracy Williams
Irmo
51
326
2
TJ Peebles
White Knoll
41
326
6
Ty Walker
Gilbert
49
316
2
Jeremy Barney
Lower Richland
35
302
2
CJ Stokes
Hammond
35
284
4
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
44
275
4
Marko Gilmore
Airport
53
273
2
Jordan Burch
Hammond
33
263
5
DeAndre Cook
Gilbert
46
261
6
Jaffari Pearson
Camden
29
256
6
Jon Hall
Dutch Fork
46
256
9
Jeremiah Ullah
Ben Lippen
38
254
2
Jalen Crumpton
Cardinal Newman
44
248
2
Dashawn Boyd
Westwood
38
207
1
Passing
Player
Team
Comp
Att
Yds
TD
Hunter Helms
Gray Collegiate
76
100
1,581
15
Jy Tolen
Gilbert
86
124
1,286
13
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
61
91
991
12
Pryce Whitten
Swansea
51
95
896
8
Noah Bell
Saluda
62
99
822
15
Isom Harris
CA Johnson
43
88
766
7
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
59
76
670
4
Tre Robinson
Batesburg-Leesville
40
69
646
6
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
30
57
642
11
Josh Strickland
Blythewood
53
85
603
8
Jackson Muschamp
Hammond
36
64
563
5
Jackson Stone
River Bluff
22
40
531
9
Andre Washington
Ridge View
38
87
496
2
DQ Smith
Spring Valley
47
71
465
8
Jafari Pearson
Camden
39
60
460
6
Marko Gilmore
Airport
31
47
449
8
Zay Chalmers
Newberry
30
57
435
2
Austin Bowers
North Central
23
44
395
5
Jake Cowan
Cardinal Newman
25
32
386
5
Dylan Williams
Irmo
32
66
370
4
Stephon Gadsen
Fairfield Central
27
60
317
1
Wise Segars
AC Flora
21
38
297
3
Ahmon Green
Westwood
23
59
262
2
Receiving
Player
Team
Rec
Yds
TD
Omarion Dollison
Gray Collegiate
31
653
9
Desmond Martin
CA Johnson
21
500
6
Mikey Jones
Swansea
18
444
5
DeAndre Harris
Gilbert
21
420
5
Shyheem Shropshire
North Central
16
343
5
Dallan Wright
Saluda
21
339
8
Matt Reed
Gilbert
23
325
4
Jack Wood
Gray Collegiate
15
318
1
Elijah Spencer
Dutch Fork
19
317
4
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
14
302
6
Andre Wilson
Hammond
15
302
3
Cincere Scott
Ridge View
18
265
2
Jamias Holloway
Gilbert
17
255
0
Zavier Short
Chapin
18
241
3
Darius Derrick-Jones
White Knoll
12
233
5
Shauntrel Hendrix
Batesburg-Leesville
16
229
2
Anthony Lyles
Camden
10
226
5
KZ Adams
Gray Collegiate
12
224
1
Nanders Lawrence
Airport
13
218
5
Nykeem Smith
Gray Collegiate
12
213
3
Scoring
Player
Team
TD
XP
FG
Pts
KZ Adams
Gray Collegiate
13
0
0
78
Nanders Lawrence
Airport
10
0
0
60
Omarion Dollison
Gray Collegiate
9
0
0
54
Willis Lane
Camden
9
0
0
54
Jon Hall
Dutch Fork
9
0
0
54
Dallan Wright
Saluda
8
0
0
48
Desmond Martin
CA Johnson
7
0
0
42
Shyheem Shropshire
North Central
6
0
0
36
Kalab Haven
North Central
6
0
0
36
Braden Walker
River Bluff
6
0
0
36
TJ Peebles
White Knoll
6
0
0
36
Jaffari Pearson
Camden
6
0
0
36
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
6
0
0
36
DeAndre Cook
Gilbert
6
0
0
36
Marvin Gantt
Batesburg-Leesville
6
1
0
34
Defense
Tackles
Player
Team
Tackles
Drew Howell
Gilbert
60
Charlie Skehan
Cardinal Newman
56
Dalton Shumpert
Gray Collegiate
55
Ethan Hix
Lugoff-Elgin
54
Brandon Edwards
Blythewood
53
Jasper Tucker
Lugoff-Elgin
50
Chris Rhone
Gray Collegiate
39
Josiah Schrodt
Lexington
39
Anthony Demasi
Dutch Fork
39
Marcellus Juggins
Camden
38
Levi Gulasa
Lexington
36
Jacob McCary
Saluda
36
Jaheim Williams
Camden
35
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
34
Jonathan Hafner
Cardinal Newman
34
Braylen Scott-Joyner
Gray Collegiate
34
Damondre Anderson
CA Johnson
34
Reagan Cherry
Saluda
34
Jake Hames
Chapin
34
Dylan King
Chapin
34
Jahiel Thompson
Newberry
33
Will Owens
Ben Lippen
33
Gabe Wise
Dutch Fork
31
Simeon Abney
Saluda
31
Jarrett Carson
Gilbert
31
Ray Davis
Fairfield Central
31
V. Ramage
Batesburg-Leesville
29
James Crim
Camden
29
Jarrett Cason
Gilbert
28
Jordan Burch
Hammond
28
Saul Diaz
Hammond
28
Max Miller
Cardinal Newman
28
Darius Peebles
Camden
28
Sacks
Player
Team
Sacks
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
6
Drew Howell
Gilbert
6
Ronald Coates
Westwood
4
Cameron Grier
Newberry
4
Jordan Burch
Hammond
4
Will Owens
Ben Lippen
4
Jay Reese
Ben Lippen
4
Trey Peterson
Spring Valley
4
Damondre Anderson
CA Johnson
3
Deshontez Gray
Pelion
3
Kamarre Johnson
Gray Collegiate
3
Trey Irby
Dutch Fork
3
Jonathan Hafner
Cardinal Newman
2 ½
Darius Dennis
Batesburg-Leesville
2 1/2
Interceptions
Player
Team
INT
Hykein Nhan
Spring Valley
3
Desmond Martin
CA Johnson
3
Justin Catoe
North Central
3
Marcus Alston
Fairfield Central
2
DeIrvin Grate
Columbia
2
Daveion Goodwin
CA Johnson
2
Bryce Cheek
Gray Collegiate
2
Hampton Stutler
Brookland-Cayce
2
Zykeif Johnson
Westwood
2
Preston Sansone
River Bluff
2
Chase Robinson
Cardinal Newman
2
Keshoun Williams
Batesburg-Leesville
2
Sterling Brown
Dreher
2
Xavier Jones
Keenan
2
Jarvis McClurkin
Dutch Fork
2
Josh Skelton
Spring Valley
2
Ethan Wolfe
Lugoff-Elgin
2
Punting
Player
Team
No.
Punts
Average
Braden Walker
River Bluff
3
136
45.3
Noah Bell
Saluda
7
281
40.1
West Hiller
Chapin
10
391
39.1
Jack Wood
Gray Collegiate
5
195
39.0
Jake Cowan
Cardinal Newman
6
230
38.3
Grayson Tanner
Heathwood Hall
10
373
37.3
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
4
145
36.2
