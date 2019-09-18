High School Football

Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 3

Staff Reports

Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders

Through Week 3

Rushing

Player

Team

Att

Yds

TD

Willis Lane

Camden

72

748

9

KZ Adams

Gray Collegiate

61

513

12

Ahmad Bynem-Scott

Lexington

54

492

4

Marvin Gantt

Batesburg-Leesville

76

457

3

Javaris Dasant

Keenan

53

442

5

Kalab Haven

North Central

41

437

4

MJ Reed

Swansea

71

426

2

Will Way

Brookland-Cayce

68

419

7

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

55

418

5

Will Taylor

Ben Lippen

30

389

5

Matt Pack

AC Flora

52

385

6

Talyor Mathias

Lexington

58

376

4

Bruce Staley

Airport

50

366

4

Mikah Davis

Camden

30

366

4

Alex Lewis

Heathwood Hall

40

350

3

Stephon Gadsen

Fairfield Central

38

349

2

Nanders Lawrence

Airport

37

342

5

Braden Walker

River Bluff

39

339

6

Ahmorae Wilmore

Newberry

52

338

5

Riley Myers

River Bluff

45

330

4

Eli McGee

Lugoff-Elgin

66

329

4

Tracy Williams

Irmo

51

326

2

TJ Peebles

White Knoll

41

326

6

Ty Walker

Gilbert

49

316

2

Jeremy Barney

Lower Richland

35

302

2

CJ Stokes

Hammond

35

284

4

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

44

275

4

Marko Gilmore

Airport

53

273

2

Jordan Burch

Hammond

33

263

5

DeAndre Cook

Gilbert

46

261

6

Jaffari Pearson

Camden

29

256

6

Jon Hall

Dutch Fork

46

256

9

Jeremiah Ullah

Ben Lippen

38

254

2

Jalen Crumpton

Cardinal Newman

44

248

2

Dashawn Boyd

Westwood

38

207

1

Passing

Player

Team

Comp

Att

Yds

TD

Hunter Helms

Gray Collegiate

76

100

1,581

15

Jy Tolen

Gilbert

86

124

1,286

13

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

61

91

991

12

Pryce Whitten

Swansea

51

95

896

8

Noah Bell

Saluda

62

99

822

15

Isom Harris

CA Johnson

43

88

766

7

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

59

76

670

4

Tre Robinson

Batesburg-Leesville

40

69

646

6

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

30

57

642

11

Josh Strickland

Blythewood

53

85

603

8

Jackson Muschamp

Hammond

36

64

563

5

Jackson Stone

River Bluff

22

40

531

9

Andre Washington

Ridge View

38

87

496

2

DQ Smith

Spring Valley

47

71

465

8

Jafari Pearson

Camden

39

60

460

6

Marko Gilmore

Airport

31

47

449

8

Zay Chalmers

Newberry

30

57

435

2

Austin Bowers

North Central

23

44

395

5

Jake Cowan

Cardinal Newman

25

32

386

5

Dylan Williams

Irmo

32

66

370

4

Stephon Gadsen

Fairfield Central

27

60

317

1

Wise Segars

AC Flora

21

38

297

3

Ahmon Green

Westwood

23

59

262

2

Receiving

Player

Team

Rec

Yds

TD

Omarion Dollison

Gray Collegiate

31

653

9

Desmond Martin

CA Johnson

21

500

6

Mikey Jones

Swansea

18

444

5

DeAndre Harris

Gilbert

21

420

5

Shyheem Shropshire

North Central

16

343

5

Dallan Wright

Saluda

21

339

8

Matt Reed

Gilbert

23

325

4

Jack Wood

Gray Collegiate

15

318

1

Elijah Spencer

Dutch Fork

19

317

4

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

14

302

6

Andre Wilson

Hammond

15

302

3

Cincere Scott

Ridge View

18

265

2

Jamias Holloway

Gilbert

17

255

0

Zavier Short

Chapin

18

241

3

Darius Derrick-Jones

White Knoll

12

233

5

Shauntrel Hendrix

Batesburg-Leesville

16

229

2

Anthony Lyles

Camden

10

226

5

KZ Adams

Gray Collegiate

12

224

1

Nanders Lawrence

Airport

13

218

5

Nykeem Smith

Gray Collegiate

12

213

3

Scoring

Player

Team

TD

XP

FG

Pts

KZ Adams

Gray Collegiate

13

0

0

78

Nanders Lawrence

Airport

10

0

0

60

Omarion Dollison

Gray Collegiate

9

0

0

54

Willis Lane

Camden

9

0

0

54

Jon Hall

Dutch Fork

9

0

0

54

Dallan Wright

Saluda

8

0

0

48

Desmond Martin

CA Johnson

7

0

0

42

Shyheem Shropshire

North Central

6

0

0

36

Kalab Haven

North Central

6

0

0

36

Braden Walker

River Bluff

6

0

0

36

TJ Peebles

White Knoll

6

0

0

36

Jaffari Pearson

Camden

6

0

0

36

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

6

0

0

36

DeAndre Cook

Gilbert

6

0

0

36

Marvin Gantt

Batesburg-Leesville

6

1

0

34

Defense

Tackles

Player

Team

Tackles

Drew Howell

Gilbert

60

Charlie Skehan

Cardinal Newman

56

Dalton Shumpert

Gray Collegiate

55

Ethan Hix

Lugoff-Elgin

54

Brandon Edwards

Blythewood

53

Jasper Tucker

Lugoff-Elgin

50

Chris Rhone

Gray Collegiate

39

Josiah Schrodt

Lexington

39

Anthony Demasi

Dutch Fork

39

Marcellus Juggins

Camden

38

Levi Gulasa

Lexington

36

Jacob McCary

Saluda

36

Jaheim Williams

Camden

35

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

34

Jonathan Hafner

Cardinal Newman

34

Braylen Scott-Joyner

Gray Collegiate

34

Damondre Anderson

CA Johnson

34

Reagan Cherry

Saluda

34

Jake Hames

Chapin

34

Dylan King

Chapin

34

Jahiel Thompson

Newberry

33

Will Owens

Ben Lippen

33

Gabe Wise

Dutch Fork

31

Simeon Abney

Saluda

31

Jarrett Carson

Gilbert

31

Ray Davis

Fairfield Central

31

V. Ramage

Batesburg-Leesville

29

James Crim

Camden

29

Jarrett Cason

Gilbert

28

Jordan Burch

Hammond

28

Saul Diaz

Hammond

28

Max Miller

Cardinal Newman

28

Darius Peebles

Camden

28

Sacks

Player

Team

Sacks

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

6

Drew Howell

Gilbert

6

Ronald Coates

Westwood

4

Cameron Grier

Newberry

4

Jordan Burch

Hammond

4

Will Owens

Ben Lippen

4

Jay Reese

Ben Lippen

4

Trey Peterson

Spring Valley

4

Damondre Anderson

CA Johnson

3

Deshontez Gray

Pelion

3

Kamarre Johnson

Gray Collegiate

3

Trey Irby

Dutch Fork

3

Jonathan Hafner

Cardinal Newman

2 ½

Darius Dennis

Batesburg-Leesville

2 1/2

Interceptions

Player

Team

INT

Hykein Nhan

Spring Valley

3

Desmond Martin

CA Johnson

3

Justin Catoe

North Central

3

Marcus Alston

Fairfield Central

2

DeIrvin Grate

Columbia

2

Daveion Goodwin

CA Johnson

2

Bryce Cheek

Gray Collegiate

2

Hampton Stutler

Brookland-Cayce

2

Zykeif Johnson

Westwood

2

Preston Sansone

River Bluff

2

Chase Robinson

Cardinal Newman

2

Keshoun Williams

Batesburg-Leesville

2

Bryce Cheek

Gray Collegiate

2

Sterling Brown

Dreher

2

Xavier Jones

Keenan

2

Jarvis McClurkin

Dutch Fork

2

Josh Skelton

Spring Valley

2

Ethan Wolfe

Lugoff-Elgin

2

Punting

Player

Team

No.

Punts

Average

Braden Walker

River Bluff

3

136

45.3

Noah Bell

Saluda

7

281

40.1

West Hiller

Chapin

10

391

39.1

Jack Wood

Gray Collegiate

5

195

39.0

Jake Cowan

Cardinal Newman

6

230

38.3

Grayson Tanner

Heathwood Hall

10

373

37.3

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

4

145

36.2

