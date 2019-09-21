Chapin wins OT thriller; Lexington rallies; Gilbert and River Bluff stay unbeaten

Watch: Roger Pedroni’s game-winning TD in Chapin’s victory over Spring Valley Chapin quarterback Roger Pedroni scored the game-winning touchdown in OT to give the Eagles a 41-38 win over Spring Valley on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chapin quarterback Roger Pedroni scored the game-winning touchdown in OT to give the Eagles a 41-38 win over Spring Valley on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

Quarterback Roger Pedroni’s 7-yard touchdown run gave Chapin a 41-38 thrilling overtime win over Spring Valley on Friday night.

It was a big bounce back win for the Eagles, who lost on the road to Newberry last week. But it definitely wasn’t easy.

Chapin appeared to have the game in control late in the fourth quarter, leading 35-28. But Spring Valley stopped the Eagles on a fourth-and two on the 12-yard line with 1:52 left.

The Vikings scored quickly after that as DQ Smith hit Manny Moore on a 37-yard pass to tie it at 35 with 1:06 left.

Both teams had one possession in regulation to tie it but couldn’t get it done.

Spring Valley took a 38-35 lead on PJ Ulengchong’s 24-yard field goal. The Eagles won it on the third play of overtime when Pedroni scored on a sweep to win it.

Pedroni was 21-of-36 passing for 237 yards and two TDs. He also rushed for 34 yards and three scores.

Zavier Short led Chapin with eight catches for 107 yards and two TDs.

Smith was 27-of-37 for 289 yards and three TDs in the loss.

Lexington 20, Batesburg-Leesville 19

Taylor Mathias scored the go-ahead touchdown and had the game-clinching interception for Lexington.

Mathias scored on a 31-yard run with less than four minutes left to give the Wildcats a 20-19 lead. B-L drove it to the Lexington 26 before Tre Robinson was picked off by Mathias at the 5-yard line.

Lexington trailed 19-10 after B-L quarterback Robinson scored on a nine yard with 8:04 left in the third quarter. Robinson was 18-of-24 for 153 yards and two touchdowns in the air. Both touchdowns went to Keshoun Williams, who finished with eight catches for 113 yards.

Ahmad Bynem-Scott led Lexington with 178 yards rushing. Mathias added 75 and three touchdowns.

Dutch Fork 49, Blythewood 13

Dutch Fork scored all of its points in the first half as the three-time defending state champions extended its unbeaten streak to 30 games.

Dutch Fork running back Jon Hall ran for four four touchdowns, and quarterback Ty Olenchuk threw for a pair of scores to Jalin Hyatt. Hall finished with 97 yards rushing.

Olenchuk was 12-of-14 for 204 yards while Hyatt hauled in five passes for 135 yards.

Josh Strickland threw for 135 yards and two scores in the loss.

Gilbert 56, Dreher 10

Jy Tolen threw for 326 yards and four touchdowns as Gilbert rolled to its fifth straight win to set up a big showdown with River Bluff next week.

Tolen was 14-of-24 in the air and threw two TD passes each to Matt Reed and Alex Holt. Reed finished with six catches for 149 yards and Holt hauled in three passes for 121 yards. Ty Walker ran for 139 yards and scored at TD. Gilbert gained 621 yards on offense.

River Bluff 14, Irmo 7

Braden Walker ran for 121 yards and both River Bluff touchdowns as the eighth-ranked Gators stayed unbeaten.

Irmo’s lone score came on Trevon Davis TD pass to Kobe Taylor with nine seconds left. Irmo tried an onside kick but River Bluff recovered.

Austin Glad had an interception for River Bluff.

Camden 31, West Florence 29

Camden survived a wild fourth quarter to win a battle of ranked teams.

Camden is No. 3 in Class 3A and West came in at No. 10 in 5A.

Willis Lane rushed for 110 yards and a TD. Quarterback Jaffari Pearson threw for a TD and ran for one.

Camden took the lead at 17-13 with eight minutes left. Four touchdowns were scored in the final eight minutes. West Florence cut it to 31-29 with 1:31 left but Camden recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

AC Flora 42, Richland Northeast 11

Mathew Pack rushed for 203 yards and three touchdowns as AC Flora improved to 4-0 on the season.

Quarterback Wise Segars was 7-of-12 for 111 yards.

Calvin Hill scored RNE’s lone touchdown on a 99-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

Hammond 48, Wilson Hall 7

Jackson Muschamp threw four touchdowns to four different receivers in the Skyhawks’ lopsided win.

Jordan Burch, Cam Scott, Andre Wilson and Graydon Davies had TD catches. Bradley Dunn and CJ Stokes had TD runs and Brig Brannon returned an interception for a TD.

Newberry 20, Fairfield Central 6

Ahmorae Wilmore rushed for 248 as Newberry won its third straight game and defeated former region foe Fairfield Central.

Keenan 34, Carolina 17

Javaris DeSant rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns in Keenan’s second straight win.

The Raiders’ defense also picked off two passes.

Airport 42, Lower Richland 28

Quarterback Marko Gilmore threw two touchdowns and ran for one in Airport’s win over Lower Richland.

Nanders Lawrence ran for 75 yards and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. SaQuan Washington ran for a touchdown and caught a score for the Eagles.

Swansea 33, Calhoun County 12

MJ Reed and Jaquay Mills each ran for touchdowns as Swansea picked up its first win of the year.

Reed finished with 175 yards rushing. Pryce Whitten threw for 126 yards and a TD to Mikey Jones.

Westwood 36, South Aiken 22

Ahmon Green threw three touchdown passes and ran for one in Westwood’s win.

Cam Atikins caught one of the TD passes and also had an interception.

Daniel 45, Ridge View 26

Clemson commit Tyler Venables for five touchdowns, four to Hack Hamilton in Daniel’s win over Ridge View.

Venables found Hamilton twice in the fourth quarter for scores as Daniel pulled away in the final quarter. Venables finished with 362 yards passing. Hamilton had seven catches for 205 yards.

Andre Washington had 208 yards passing and two scores for RV. Cincere Scott had an 85-yard kickoff return.

Ben Lippen 35, Augusta Christian 14

Will Taylor threw a pair of touchdowns and ran for one in Ben Lippen’s victory.

Taylor’s touchdown passes went to Davis Holt and Evan Werner.

Jeremiah Ullah had a rushing TD and Will Owens returned a fumble 75 yards for a TD.

Heathwood Hall 48, Pinewood Prep 8

Alex Lewis ran for three touchdowns and threw for a TD in Heathwood’s road win.

Rondarius Porter also rushed for two touchdowns.

Lugoff-Elgin 14, Fort Mill 7

Ryan Griggs had a TD run and Garrett Gardner returned a fumble 70 yards for a touchdown in Lugoff-Elgin’s win.

Fort Mill scored its only TD with 22 seconds left but the Demons got the onside kick.