High School Football

Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 4

Staff Reports

Dean Howell on Aveon Smith: He’s one of the best football players I’ve ever seen in my life

White Knoll coach Dean Howell discusses his QB Aveon Smith, who accounted for nine touchdowns in win over Gray Collegiate. By
Up Next
White Knoll coach Dean Howell discusses his QB Aveon Smith, who accounted for nine touchdowns in win over Gray Collegiate. By

Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders

Through Week 4

Rushing

Player

Team

Att

Yds

TD

Willis Lane

Camden

92

859

10

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

86

669

7

Alex Lewis

Heathwood Hall

65

635

6

Javaris Dasant

Keenan

67

616

7

KZ Adams

Gray Collegiate

77

605

14

MJ Reed

Swansea

87

601

4

Matt Pack

AC Flora

65

588

9

Ahmorae Wilmore

Newberry

80

575

7

Ahmad Bynem-Scott

Lexington

72

570

4

Will Taylor

Ben Lippen

43

555

6

Marvin Gantt

Batesburg-Leesville

91

518

3

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

62

514

8

TJ Peebles

White Knoll

57

465

6

Ty Walker

Gilbert

63

461

3

Braden Walker

River Bluff

62

460

8

Taylor Mathias

Lexington

65

449

6

Bruce Staley

Airport

71

440

4

Kalab Haven

North Central

41

437

4

Tracy Williams

Irmo

68

434

2

Will Way

Brookland-Cayce

68

419

7

Nanders Lawrence

Airport

52

417

6

Mikah Davis

Camden

37

408

4

Riley Myers

River Bluff

54

406

4

Eli McGee

Lugoff-Elgin

76

367

4

Stephon Gadsen

Fairfield Central

44

363

2

Jon Hall

Dutch Fork

57

353

13

Justin Hedgepath

Mid-Carolina

57

3115

Marko Gilmore

Airport

53

308

10

Jeremiah Ullah

Ben Lippen

57

309

3

CJ Stokes

Hammond

38

306

5

Jeremy Barney

Lower Richland

35

302

2

Cooper Evans

Chapin

63

297

3

Jaffari Pearson

Camden

40

296

7

Passing

Player

Team

Comp

Att

Yds

TD

Hunter Helms

Gray Collegiate

102

137

1,993

18

Jy Tolen

Gilbert

99

147

1,615

17

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

74

106

1,195

14

Pryce Whitten

Swansea

60

110

1,022

1

Isom Harris

CA Johnson

52

109

962

9

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

82

114

919

6

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

41

69

854

16

Tre Robinson

Batesburg-Leesville

63

103

828

8

Noah Bell

Saluda

62

99

822

15

DQ Smith

Spring Valley

76

110

786

11

Josh Strickland

Blythewood

71

110

753

10

Jackson Muschamp

Hammond

44

75

743

9

Andre Washington

Ridge View

49

112

696

4

Jackson Stone

River Bluff

32

59

615

9

Jafari Pearson

Camden

46

74

555

7

Ahmon Green

Westwood

43

75

521

5

Zay Chalmers

Newberry

33

68

517

2

Marko Gilmore

Airport

59

139

510

10

Will Taylor

Ben Lippen

35

69

450

4

Dylan Williams

Irmo

41

82

432

4

Elijah Ogden

Lexington

40

72

414

2

Wise Segars

AC Flora

28

49

408

3

Will Morris

Lugoff-Elgin

34

56

405

3

Stephon Gadsen

Fairfield Central

39

91

401

1

Austin Bowers

North Central

23

44

395

5

Jake Cowan

Cardinal Newman

25

32

386

5

Quentin Thompson

Columbia

24

65

357

4

Ryan Campbell

Dreher

29

54

341

1

Receiving

Player

Team

Rec

Yds

TD

Omarion Dollison

Gray Collegiate

43

862

11

Desmond Martin

CA Johnson

25

599

8

Mikey Jones

Swansea

21

502

6

Matt Reed

Gilbert

28

467

6

DeAndre Harris

Gilbert

22

448

5

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

19

437

8

Zavier Short

Chapin

27

365

5

Cincere Scott

Ridge View

22

343

2

Shyheem Shropshire

North Central

16

343

5

Jack Wood

Gray Collegiate

16

340

1

Dallan Wright

Saluda

21

339

8

Darius Derrick-Jones

White Knoll

17

318

7

Elijah Spencer

Dutch Fork

19

317

4

Andre Wilson

Hammond

16

317

4

KZ Adams

Gray Collegiate

19

305

1

Alec Holt

Gilbert

18

304

6

Nykeem Smith

Gray Collegiate

16

289

4

Keshoun Williams

Batesburg-Leesville

14

285

3

Jamias Holloway

Gilbert

20

272

0

Scoring

Player

Team

TD

XP

FG

Pts

KZ Adams

Gray Collegiate

15

0

0

90

Jon Hall

Dutch Fork

13

0

0

78

Nanders Lawrence

Airport

11

0

0

66

Willis Lane

Camden

10

0

0

60

Matthew Pack

AC Flora

10

0

0

60

Omarion Dollison

Gray Collegiate

9

0

0

54

Desmond Martin

CA Johnson

9

0

0

54

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

8

1

0

50

Dallan Wright

Saluda

8

0

0

48

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

8

0

0

48

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

8

0

0

48

Braden Walker

River Bluff

8

0

0

48

Javaris Desant

Keenan

7

0

0

42

Jaffari Pearson

Camden

7

0

0

42

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

7

0

0

42

Darius Derick-Jones

White Knoll

7

0

0

42

Defense

Tackles

Player

Team

Tackles

Drew Howell

Gilbert

70

Ethan Hix

Lugoff-Elgin

69

Dalton Shumpert

Gray Collegiate

65

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

64

Jasper Tucker

Lugoff-Elgin

62

Josiah Schrodt

Lexington

61

Charlie Skehan

Cardinal Newman

56

Marcellus Juggins

Camden

52

Brandon Edwards

Blythewood

52

Chris Rhone

Gray Collegiate

50

Wells Sykes

Gilbert

49

Jaheim Williams

Camden

47

David Cromer

Lexington

46

Anthony Demasi

Dutch Fork

46

Levi Gulasa

Lexington

44

Darius Peebles

Camden

40

Will Owens

Ben Lippen

43

Damondre Anderson

CA Johnson

43

Ray Davis

Fairfield Central

42

Brandon Stokes

Heathwood Hall

41

Deshontez Gray

Pelion

41

Jake Hames

Chapin

40

Winston Harrison

Westwood

40

Dylan King

Chapin

39

CJ Johnson

Westwood

39

Jahiel Thompson

Newberry

39

Braylen Scott-Joyner

Gray Collegiate

39

T. Hallman

Swansea

38

Gabe Wise

Dutch Fork

38

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

38

William Lamar

Heathwood Hall

38

Nathaniel Adams

Fairfield Central

38

Joseph Byrnes

Camden

37

V. Ramage

Batesburg-Leesville

37

Jacob McCary

Saluda

36

Marcus Alston

Fairfield Central

36

Sean Artiss

Westwood

34

Jordan Burch

Hammond

34

Jarrett Carson

Gilbert

34

John Stewart

Gilbert

34

Jonathan Hafner

Cardinal Newman

34

Reagan Cherry

Saluda

34

Malik Heyward

Dreher

34

Sacks

Player

Team

Sacks

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

7

Drew Howell

Gilbert

7

Jay Reese

Ben Lippen

5

Trey Peterson

Spring Valley

5

Jordan Burch

Hammond

5

Ronald Coates

Westwood

4

Cameron Grier

Newberry

4

Will Owens

Ben Lippen

4

T.Taylor

Swansea

4

Damondre Anderson

CA Johnson

4

Deshontez Gray

Pelion

4

Will Locke

Hammond

4

Kamarre Johnson

Gray Collegiate

3

Trey Irby

Dutch Fork

3

Peyton Brown

Chapin

3

Jacob Lucas

Pelion

3

Preston Sansone

River Bluff

3

I.Boyd

Lexington

3

Leroy Isaac

Westwood

3

Cameron Grier

Newberry

3

Interceptions

Player

Team

INT

Desmond Martin

CA Johnson

5

Hykein Nhan

Spring Valley

3

Justin Catoe

North Central

3

Marcus Alston

Fairfield Central

2

DeIrvin Grate

Columbia

2

Daveion Goodwin

CA Johnson

2

Bryce Cheek

Gray Collegiate

2

Hampton Stutler

Brookland-Cayce

2

Zykeif Johnson

Westwood

2

Preston Sansone

River Bluff

2

Chase Robinson

Cardinal Newman

2

Keshoun Williams

Batesburg-Leesville

2

Bryce Cheek

Gray Collegiate

2

Sterling Brown

Dreher

2

Xavier Jones

Keenan

2

Jarvis McClurkin

Dutch Fork

2

Josh Skelton

Spring Valley

2

Ethan Wolfe

Lugoff-Elgin

2

LaRonnie Davis

Keenan

2

Coleman VanCoutren

Lexington

2

Tailyn Caldwell

Newberry

2

Punting

Player

Team

No.

Punts

Average

Braden Walker

River Bluff

4

189

47.3

Noah Bell

Saluda

7

281

40.1

West Hiller

Chapin

10

391

39.1

Jack Wood

Gray Collegiate

5

195

39.0

Jake Cowan

Cardinal Newman

6

230

38.3

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

4

145

36.2

Tristan Allen

Lexington

8

289

36.1

Keshoun Williams

Batesburg-Leesville

8

279

34.9

Ethan Wolfe

Lugoff-Elgin

14

480

34.2

  Comments  