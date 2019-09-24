High School Football
Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 4
Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders
Through Week 4
Rushing
Player
Team
Att
Yds
TD
Willis Lane
Camden
92
859
10
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
86
669
7
Alex Lewis
Heathwood Hall
65
635
6
Javaris Dasant
Keenan
67
616
7
KZ Adams
Gray Collegiate
77
605
14
MJ Reed
Swansea
87
601
4
Matt Pack
AC Flora
65
588
9
Ahmorae Wilmore
Newberry
80
575
7
Ahmad Bynem-Scott
Lexington
72
570
4
Will Taylor
Ben Lippen
43
555
6
Marvin Gantt
Batesburg-Leesville
91
518
3
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
62
514
8
TJ Peebles
White Knoll
57
465
6
Ty Walker
Gilbert
63
461
3
Braden Walker
River Bluff
62
460
8
Taylor Mathias
Lexington
65
449
6
Bruce Staley
Airport
71
440
4
Kalab Haven
North Central
41
437
4
Tracy Williams
Irmo
68
434
2
Will Way
Brookland-Cayce
68
419
7
Nanders Lawrence
Airport
52
417
6
Mikah Davis
Camden
37
408
4
Riley Myers
River Bluff
54
406
4
Eli McGee
Lugoff-Elgin
76
367
4
Stephon Gadsen
Fairfield Central
44
363
2
Jon Hall
Dutch Fork
57
353
13
Justin Hedgepath
Mid-Carolina
57
3115
Marko Gilmore
Airport
53
308
10
Jeremiah Ullah
Ben Lippen
57
309
3
CJ Stokes
Hammond
38
306
5
Jeremy Barney
Lower Richland
35
302
2
Cooper Evans
Chapin
63
297
3
Jaffari Pearson
Camden
40
296
7
Passing
Player
Team
Comp
Att
Yds
TD
Hunter Helms
Gray Collegiate
102
137
1,993
18
Jy Tolen
Gilbert
99
147
1,615
17
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
74
106
1,195
14
Pryce Whitten
Swansea
60
110
1,022
1
Isom Harris
CA Johnson
52
109
962
9
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
82
114
919
6
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
41
69
854
16
Tre Robinson
Batesburg-Leesville
63
103
828
8
Noah Bell
Saluda
62
99
822
15
DQ Smith
Spring Valley
76
110
786
11
Josh Strickland
Blythewood
71
110
753
10
Jackson Muschamp
Hammond
44
75
743
9
Andre Washington
Ridge View
49
112
696
4
Jackson Stone
River Bluff
32
59
615
9
Jafari Pearson
Camden
46
74
555
7
Ahmon Green
Westwood
43
75
521
5
Zay Chalmers
Newberry
33
68
517
2
Marko Gilmore
Airport
59
139
510
10
Will Taylor
Ben Lippen
35
69
450
4
Dylan Williams
Irmo
41
82
432
4
Elijah Ogden
Lexington
40
72
414
2
Wise Segars
AC Flora
28
49
408
3
Will Morris
Lugoff-Elgin
34
56
405
3
Stephon Gadsen
Fairfield Central
39
91
401
1
Austin Bowers
North Central
23
44
395
5
Jake Cowan
Cardinal Newman
25
32
386
5
Quentin Thompson
Columbia
24
65
357
4
Ryan Campbell
Dreher
29
54
341
1
Receiving
Player
Team
Rec
Yds
TD
Omarion Dollison
Gray Collegiate
43
862
11
Desmond Martin
CA Johnson
25
599
8
Mikey Jones
Swansea
21
502
6
Matt Reed
Gilbert
28
467
6
DeAndre Harris
Gilbert
22
448
5
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
19
437
8
Zavier Short
Chapin
27
365
5
Cincere Scott
Ridge View
22
343
2
Shyheem Shropshire
North Central
16
343
5
Jack Wood
Gray Collegiate
16
340
1
Dallan Wright
Saluda
21
339
8
Darius Derrick-Jones
White Knoll
17
318
7
Elijah Spencer
Dutch Fork
19
317
4
Andre Wilson
Hammond
16
317
4
KZ Adams
Gray Collegiate
19
305
1
Alec Holt
Gilbert
18
304
6
Nykeem Smith
Gray Collegiate
16
289
4
Keshoun Williams
Batesburg-Leesville
14
285
3
Jamias Holloway
Gilbert
20
272
0
Scoring
Player
Team
TD
XP
FG
Pts
KZ Adams
Gray Collegiate
15
0
0
90
Jon Hall
Dutch Fork
13
0
0
78
Nanders Lawrence
Airport
11
0
0
66
Willis Lane
Camden
10
0
0
60
Matthew Pack
AC Flora
10
0
0
60
Omarion Dollison
Gray Collegiate
9
0
0
54
Desmond Martin
CA Johnson
9
0
0
54
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
8
1
0
50
Dallan Wright
Saluda
8
0
0
48
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
8
0
0
48
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
8
0
0
48
Braden Walker
River Bluff
8
0
0
48
Javaris Desant
Keenan
7
0
0
42
Jaffari Pearson
Camden
7
0
0
42
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
7
0
0
42
Darius Derick-Jones
White Knoll
7
0
0
42
Defense
Tackles
Player
Team
Tackles
Drew Howell
Gilbert
70
Ethan Hix
Lugoff-Elgin
69
Dalton Shumpert
Gray Collegiate
65
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
64
Jasper Tucker
Lugoff-Elgin
62
Josiah Schrodt
Lexington
61
Charlie Skehan
Cardinal Newman
56
Marcellus Juggins
Camden
52
Brandon Edwards
Blythewood
52
Chris Rhone
Gray Collegiate
50
Wells Sykes
Gilbert
49
Jaheim Williams
Camden
47
David Cromer
Lexington
46
Anthony Demasi
Dutch Fork
46
Levi Gulasa
Lexington
44
Darius Peebles
Camden
40
Will Owens
Ben Lippen
43
Damondre Anderson
CA Johnson
43
Ray Davis
Fairfield Central
42
Brandon Stokes
Heathwood Hall
41
Deshontez Gray
Pelion
41
Jake Hames
Chapin
40
Winston Harrison
Westwood
40
Dylan King
Chapin
39
CJ Johnson
Westwood
39
Jahiel Thompson
Newberry
39
Braylen Scott-Joyner
Gray Collegiate
39
T. Hallman
Swansea
38
Gabe Wise
Dutch Fork
38
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
38
William Lamar
Heathwood Hall
38
Nathaniel Adams
Fairfield Central
38
Joseph Byrnes
Camden
37
V. Ramage
Batesburg-Leesville
37
Jacob McCary
Saluda
36
Marcus Alston
Fairfield Central
36
Sean Artiss
Westwood
34
Jordan Burch
Hammond
34
Jarrett Carson
Gilbert
34
John Stewart
Gilbert
34
Jonathan Hafner
Cardinal Newman
34
Reagan Cherry
Saluda
34
Malik Heyward
Dreher
34
Sacks
Player
Team
Sacks
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
7
Drew Howell
Gilbert
7
Jay Reese
Ben Lippen
5
Trey Peterson
Spring Valley
5
Jordan Burch
Hammond
5
Ronald Coates
Westwood
4
Cameron Grier
Newberry
4
Will Owens
Ben Lippen
4
T.Taylor
Swansea
4
Damondre Anderson
CA Johnson
4
Deshontez Gray
Pelion
4
Will Locke
Hammond
4
Kamarre Johnson
Gray Collegiate
3
Trey Irby
Dutch Fork
3
Peyton Brown
Chapin
3
Jacob Lucas
Pelion
3
Preston Sansone
River Bluff
3
I.Boyd
Lexington
3
Leroy Isaac
Westwood
3
Cameron Grier
Newberry
3
Interceptions
Player
Team
INT
Desmond Martin
CA Johnson
5
Hykein Nhan
Spring Valley
3
Justin Catoe
North Central
3
Marcus Alston
Fairfield Central
2
DeIrvin Grate
Columbia
2
Daveion Goodwin
CA Johnson
2
Bryce Cheek
Gray Collegiate
2
Hampton Stutler
Brookland-Cayce
2
Zykeif Johnson
Westwood
2
Preston Sansone
River Bluff
2
Chase Robinson
Cardinal Newman
2
Keshoun Williams
Batesburg-Leesville
2
Bryce Cheek
Gray Collegiate
2
Sterling Brown
Dreher
2
Xavier Jones
Keenan
2
Jarvis McClurkin
Dutch Fork
2
Josh Skelton
Spring Valley
2
Ethan Wolfe
Lugoff-Elgin
2
LaRonnie Davis
Keenan
2
Coleman VanCoutren
Lexington
2
Tailyn Caldwell
Newberry
2
Punting
Player
Team
No.
Punts
Average
Braden Walker
River Bluff
4
189
47.3
Noah Bell
Saluda
7
281
40.1
West Hiller
Chapin
10
391
39.1
Jack Wood
Gray Collegiate
5
195
39.0
Jake Cowan
Cardinal Newman
6
230
38.3
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
4
145
36.2
Tristan Allen
Lexington
8
289
36.1
Keshoun Williams
Batesburg-Leesville
8
279
34.9
Ethan Wolfe
Lugoff-Elgin
14
480
34.2
