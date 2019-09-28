AC Flora wins wild one over Chapin; state champs Dutch Fork, Hammond roll big

Watch: Matthew Pack’s game-winning TD in AC Flora’s 49-43 win over Chapin Matthew Pack scored the game-winning TD with 3:17 left as AC Flora defeated Chapin on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Matthew Pack scored the game-winning TD with 3:17 left as AC Flora defeated Chapin on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

Matthew Pack scored the go-ahead touchdown with 3:17 to play as AC Flora won a wild 49-43 game over rival Chapin on Friday at Memorial Stadium.

With the win, the Falcons move to 5-0 heading into their Region 5-4A opener next week against Crestwood. Chapin drops to 3-2.

The game featured 945 yards of total offense and 35 points scored in the second quarter.Pack rushed for 222 yards, his third 200-yard game of the season.

Flora led 35-21 after Terrell Coleman’s 4-yard run with 8:18 left in the third quarter.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

But Chapin answered as Roger Pedroni hit a wide-open Zavier Short on a 37-yard pass to cut the lead to 35-28 with 2:41 left in third. Pedroni and Short connected on four touchdown passes in the game.

After Chapin recovered the onside kick, Pedroni took it in on a 10-yard run and then ran in the two-point conversion to put the Eagles up 36-35 with 1:10 left in the third.

Pedroni was 21-of-31 for 312 yards and he also ran for two TDs. Short caught eight passes for 210 yards.

Chapin’s lead was short-lived as Flora took advantage of a short field after botched onside kick attempt. Falcons quarterback Wise Segars took it in from 10-yards out and then hit Banks Pope on the two-point conversion to put Flora ahead 43-36 late in the third.

The Eagles tied it on a Pedroni 40-yard pass to Short with 10:21 left.

But Flora put together an impressive drive, capped off by Pack’s touchdown. Chapin had a chance to tie but sophomore Tyler Robinson knocked down a Pedroni pass with a little over a minute left on fourth down to seal the win.

Dutch Fork 49, Northwestern 0

Running back Jon Hall had a big first half and quarterback Ty Olenchuk had a big second half in Dutch Fork’s win.

The Silver Foxes extended their unbeaten streak to 31 games.

Hall finished with 193 yards rushing and two touchdowns with 166 yards coming in the first half. Olenchuk had 157 of his 214 passing yards in the second half and finished with four TD passes.

Elijah Spencer caught four passes for 114 yards and two scores.

The Silver Foxes outgained the Trojans 511-140.

Lexington 44 Spring Valley 27

The Wildcats spoiled the Vikings’ 50th anniversary and hall of fame festivities with a victory.

Ahmad Bynem-Scott rushed for 182 yards and two touchdowns in the win for Lexington.

Lexington was up 27-7 with 6:43 left in the third before the Vikings rallied to cut it to 30-27 on DQ Smith’s 16 yards pass to Quanta Jackson with 7:20 left.

But Alex Reed returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and Bynem-Scott added a TD three minutes later.

Smith was 21-of-33 for 215 yards and three TDs and also rushed for 111 yards and a TD.

Hammond 55, First Baptist 7

Jackson Muschamp threw for 297 yards and four touchdowns as Hammond cruised in the rematch of last year’s SCISA 3A title game.

Andre Wilson ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown, had four catches for 111 yards and a TD and also ran for a score.

Five-star prospect Jordan Burch had two sacks and also threw for a TD and caught a touchdown pass.

Hammond’s defense had seven sacks in the game.

Camden 53, Richland Northeast 0

Willis Lane ran for three touchdowns and Jaffari Pearson threw for three TDs as the Bulldogs moved to 5-0.

Lane rushed 14 times for 144 yards. Pearson was 10-of-15 for 150 yards with all three scores going to Andre Lytes, who finished with 76 yards receiving.

Blythewood 56, Beaufort 21

Blythewood scored 42 points in the first half on its way to a road win over Beaufort.

Josh Strickland threw for 344 yards and five touchdowns for the Bengals. Josh Burrell had two of those touchdowns and finished with four catches for 164 yards.

Brandon Edwards added two TD runs for Blythewood.

Ridge View 59, Keenan 8

Quarterback Andre Washington threw three TDs and ran for one as Ridge View ended its two-game losing streak.

David Mitchell ran for two touchdowns and Cincere Scott had one. Jordan Smith, Nasir Butler and Caleb Rayner had TD catches.

Westwood 26, Fairfield Central 7

Ahmon Green had three touchdowns as Westwood won its final non-region tune-up.

The Redhawks open region play next week against South Pointe.

Green ran for two scores and threw one to Cam Atkins.

Brookland-Cayce 35, Newberry 27

Will Way ran for two touchdowns and Brookland-Cayce held off a late comeback to get the road win.

Newberry cut the lead to 35-27 with 41 seconds left but the Bearcats recovered the onside kick.

Deandre Baker and Peyton Whitten had TD runs for the BC and Skylar King threw a TD pass.

Southside Christian 16, Saluda 13

Malory Pinkney rushed for 169 yards and Michael Long hit three field goals as Southside Christian won the battle of top-10 teams in Class 2A.

Noah Bell threw for 147 yards and two TDs for Saluda. Bell hit Dallan Wight on an 11-yard pass with 1:18 left to get Saluda within 16-13. But Southside recovered the onside kick.

Heathwood Hall 27, Augusta Christian 25

Ronnie Porter ran for two touchdowns in Heathwood’s win.

Porter’s touchdowns came in the second half with the second one, a 34-yarder put Heathwood up 21-12 with 55 seconds left in the third.

Alex Lewis ran for a score and threw a 17-yard TD to Will Morris.

Augusta Christian made it interesting and cut it to 27-25 with 1:05 left. But Rondarius Porter made the stop on the two-point conversion and Will Fewell recovered the onside kick to seal it.