High School Football
Power rankings: Who are the Midlands’ top high school football teams after Week 5?
Watch: Matthew Pack’s game-winning TD in AC Flora’s 49-43 win over Chapin
A look at this week’s Top 10 Midlands high school football power rankings as voted on by a panel at The State Newspaper:
1. Dutch Fork (5-0-1)
Previous Ranking: 1
Last Week: Def Northwestern 49-0. Up next: at Chapin
2. River Bluff (6-0)
Previous Ranking: 2
Last Week: Def. Gilbert, 48-40. Up next: at Dutch Fork (Oct. 11)
3. White Knoll (5-0)
Previous Ranking: T-4
Last Week: Off. Up next: at Lexington
4. (tie) Camden (6-0)
Previous Ranking: T-4
Last Week: Def. Richland Northeast, 53-0. Up next: at Fairfield Central (Oct. 11)
4. (tie) AC Flora (5-0)
Previous Ranking: 6
Last Week: Def. Chapin, 49-43. Up next: vs. Crestwood
6. Gilbert (5-1)
Previous Ranking: 3
Last Week: Lost to River Bluff, 48-40. Up next: vs. Swansea
7. Westwood (4-1)
Previous Ranking: 7
Last Week: Def. Fairfield Central, 26-7. Up next: vs. South Pointe
8. Hammond (4-2)
Previous Ranking: 9
Last Week: Def. First Baptist, 55-7. Up next: at Augusta Christian
9. Lexington (5-1)
Previous Ranking: Not ranked
Last Week: Def. Spring Valley, 44-27. Up next: vs. White Knoll
10. Airport (3-2)
Previous Ranking: Not ranked
Last Week: Off. Up next: vs. Midland Valley
Others receiving votes: Blythewood, Brookland-Cayce
Dropped out: Newberry, Saluda
Comments