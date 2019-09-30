Power rankings: Who are the Midlands’ top high school football teams after Week 5?

Watch: Matthew Pack’s game-winning TD in AC Flora’s 49-43 win over Chapin Matthew Pack scored the game-winning TD with 3:17 left as AC Flora defeated Chapin on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Matthew Pack scored the game-winning TD with 3:17 left as AC Flora defeated Chapin on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

A look at this week’s Top 10 Midlands high school football power rankings as voted on by a panel at The State Newspaper:

1. Dutch Fork (5-0-1)

Previous Ranking: 1

Last Week: Def Northwestern 49-0. Up next: at Chapin

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

2. River Bluff (6-0)

Previous Ranking: 2

Last Week: Def. Gilbert, 48-40. Up next: at Dutch Fork (Oct. 11)

3. White Knoll (5-0)

Previous Ranking: T-4

Last Week: Off. Up next: at Lexington

4. (tie) Camden (6-0)

Previous Ranking: T-4

Last Week: Def. Richland Northeast, 53-0. Up next: at Fairfield Central (Oct. 11)

4. (tie) AC Flora (5-0)

Previous Ranking: 6

Last Week: Def. Chapin, 49-43. Up next: vs. Crestwood

6. Gilbert (5-1)

Previous Ranking: 3

Last Week: Lost to River Bluff, 48-40. Up next: vs. Swansea

7. Westwood (4-1)

Previous Ranking: 7

Last Week: Def. Fairfield Central, 26-7. Up next: vs. South Pointe

8. Hammond (4-2)

Previous Ranking: 9

Last Week: Def. First Baptist, 55-7. Up next: at Augusta Christian

9. Lexington (5-1)

Previous Ranking: Not ranked

Last Week: Def. Spring Valley, 44-27. Up next: vs. White Knoll

10. Airport (3-2)

Previous Ranking: Not ranked

Last Week: Off. Up next: vs. Midland Valley

Others receiving votes: Blythewood, Brookland-Cayce

Dropped out: Newberry, Saluda