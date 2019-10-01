High School Football

Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 5

Staff Reports

Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders

Through Week 5

Rushing

Player

Team

Att

Yds

TD

Willis Lane

Camden

106

1,014

12

Matt Pack

AC Flora

90

811

10

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

105

808

9

Ahmad Bynem-Scott

Lexington

94

752

6

Alex Lewis

Heathwood Hall

82

742

7

Ahmorae Wilmore

Newberry

100

696

8

MJ Reed

Swansea

105

681

4

Will Taylor

Ben Lippen

57

673

6

Javaris Dasant

Keenan

80

637

7

Braden Walker

River Bluff

82

628

10

Will Way

Brookland-Cayce

92

622

9

KZ Adams

Gray Collegiate

77

605

14

Jon Hall

Dutch Fork

71

546

14

Marvin Gantt

Batesburg-Leesville

91

518

3

Riley Myers

River Bluff

64

518

6

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

62

514

8

Ty Walker

Gilbert

73

499

3

Mikah Davis

Camden

48

485

4

Taylor Mathias

Lexington

74

476

8

TJ Peebles

White Knoll

57

465

6

Bruce Staley

Airport

71

440

4

Kalab Haven

North Central

41

437

4

Tracy Williams

Irmo

70

435

2

Nanders Lawrence

Airport

52

417

6

Jeremiah Ullah

Ben Lippen

73

411

4

Eli McGee

Lugoff-Elgin

76

367

4

Jaffari Pearson

Camden

49

364

8

Stephon Gadsen

Fairfield Central

44

363

2

Cooper Evans

Chapin

78

358

3

Justin Hedgepath

Mid-Carolina

57

311

2

M. Williams

Keenan

44

311

3

Marko Gilmore

Airport

53

308

3

Jeremy Barney

Lower Richland

35

302

2

Passing

Player

Team

Comp

Att

Yds

TD

Jy Tolen

Gilbert

126

189

2,039

21

Hunter Helms

Gray Collegiate

102

137

1,993

18

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

87

131

1,409

18

Josh Strickland

Blythewood

87

129

1,325

15

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

103

145

1,221

10

Isom Harris

CA Johnson

61

130

1,213

11

Pryce Whitten

Swansea

67

121

1,154

10

Jackson Muschamp

Hammond

66

89

1,040

13

DQ Smith

Spring Valley

97

145

1,000

14

Noah Bell

Saluda

73

120

969

17

Andre Washington

Ridge View

63

136

910

7

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

41

69

854

16

Tre Robinson

Batesburg-Leesville

63

103

828

8

Jackson Stone

River Bluff

38

71

735

11

Jafari Pearson

Camden

56

91

704

10

Ahmon Green

Westwood

48

85

578

6

Zay Chalmers

Newberry

40

86

560

3

Wise Segars

AC Flora

36

60

556

3

Will Morris

Lugoff-Elgin

45

78

542

3

Dylan Williams

Irmo

53

104

532

5

Will Taylor

Ben Lippen

41

90

523

4

Elijah Ogden

Lexington

52

90

519

2

Marko Gilmore

Airport

59

139

510

10

Quentin Thompson

Columbia

30

86

476

4

Will Taylor

Ben Lippen

35

69

450

4

Peyton Whitten

Brookland-Cayce

30

52

406

2

Stephon Gadsen

Fairfield Central

39

91

401

1

Receiving

Player

Team

Rec

Yds

TD

Omarion Dollison

Gray Collegiate

43

862

11

Desmond Martin

CA Johnson

30

731

9

DeAndre Harris

Gilbert

29

587

6

Joshua Burrell

Blythewood

30

575

8

Zavier Short

Chapin

36

566

9

Mikey Jones

Swansea

23

564

7

Matt Reed

Gilbert

32

556

6

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

23

497

10

Elijah Spencer

Dutch Fork

21

434

6

Alec Holt

Gilbert

22

422

9

Andre Wilson

Hammond

20

428

5

Cincere Scott

Ridge View

26

388

2

Dallan Wright

Saluda

26

387

9

Shyheem Shropshire

North Central

16

343

5

Jack Wood

Gray Collegiate

16

340

1

David Patten

Blythewood

22

340

2

Jamias Holloway

Gilbert

29

338

0

Darius Derrick-Jones

White Knoll

17

318

7

KZ Adams

Gray Collegiate

19

305

1

Nathaniel Henderson

CA Johnson

15

296

3

Nykeem Smith

Gray Collegiate

16

289

4

Tyson Trottier

River Bluff

18

28

4

Keshoun Williams

Batesburg-Leesville

14

285

3

Tymir Lowman

Swansea

19

277

3

Cam Atkins

Westwood

19

270

4

Scoring

Player

Team

TD

XP

FG

Pts

KZ Adams

Gray Collegiate

15

0

0

90

Jon Hall

Dutch Fork

14

0

0

84

Willis Lane

Camden

12

0

0

72

Braden Walker

River Bluff

12

0

0

72

Nanders Lawrence

Airport

11

0

0

66

Alec Holt

Gilbert

11

0

0

66

Omarion Dollison

Gray Collegiate

11

0

0

66

Matt Pack

AC Flora

10

0

0

60

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

10

0

0

60

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

10

0

0

60

Desmond Martin

CA Johnson

10

0

0

60

Will Way

Brookland-Cayce

9

2

0

54

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

9

0

0

54

Zavier Short

Chapin

9

0

0

54

Dallan Wright

Saluda

9

0

0

54

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

8

1

0

50

Defense

Tackles

Player

Team

Tackles

Ethan Hix

Lugoff-Elgin

86

Drew Howell

Gilbert

81

Jasper Tucker

Lugoff-Elgin

75

Josiah Schrodt

Lexington

71

Brandon Edwards

Blythewood

70

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

70

Dalton Shumpert

Gray Collegiate

65

Wells Sykes

Gilbert

62

Marcellus Juggins

Camden

60

Will Owens

Ben Lippen

57

Anthony Demasi

Dutch Fork

57

Charlie Skehan

Cardinal Newman

56

Jacob McCary

Saluda

54

Jaheim Williams

Camden

53

CJ Johnson

Westwood

53

David Cromer

Lexington

52

Chris Rhone

Gray Collegiate

50

Jake Hames

Chapin

50

Levi Gulasa

Lexington

50

Winston Harrison

Westwood

50

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

49

Reagan Cherry

Saluda

49

Damondre Anderson

CA Johnson

47

William Lamar

Heathwood Hall

46

Jahiel Thompson

Newberry

46

Darius Peebles

Camden

45

Brandon Stokes

Heathwood Hall

45

Dylan King

Chapin

44

Kentrell Caldwell

Newberry

44

Deshontez Gray

Pelion

44

Gabe Wise

Dutch Fork

43

Ray Davis

Fairfield Central

42

Joseph Byrnes

Camden

42

Sean Artiss

Westwood

42

Sacks

Player

Team

Sacks

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

8

Drew Howell

Gilbert

7

Jordan Burch

Hammond

7

Savion Holmes

Dutch Fork

6

Jay Reese

Ben Lippen

6

Kaseem Vauls

Irmo

6

Trey Peterson

Spring Valley

5

Ronald Coates

Westwood

4

Cameron Grier

Newberry

4

Will Owens

Ben Lippen

4

T.Taylor

Swansea

4

Damondre Anderson

CA Johnson

4

Deshontez Gray

Pelion

4

Will Locke

Hammond

4

Bradley Dunn

Hammond

4

Justin Wall

Lugoff-Elgin

4

Cameron Grier

Newberry

4

Kamarre Johnson

Gray Collegiate

3

Trey Irby

Dutch Fork

3

Peyton Brown

Chapin

3

Jacob Lucas

Pelion

3

Preston Sansone

River Bluff

3

Isaiah Boyd

Lexington

3

Leroy Isaac

Westwood

3

John Copley

Camden

3

K. Macon

Swansea

3

William Frazier

Lexington

3

Luke O’Brien

Lexington

3

Jaden Allen

Keenan

3

Interceptions

Player

Team

INT

Desmond Martin

CA Johnson

5

Hykein Nhan

Spring Valley

3

Justin Catoe

North Central

3

Zykeif Johnson

Westwood

3

Marcus Alston

Fairfield Central

2

DeIrvin Grate

Columbia

2

Daveion Goodwin

CA Johnson

2

Bryce Cheek

Gray Collegiate

2

Hampton Stutler

Brookland-Cayce

2

Preston Sansone

River Bluff

2

Chase Robinson

Cardinal Newman

2

Keshoun Williams

Batesburg-Leesville

2

Bryce Cheek

Gray Collegiate

2

Sterling Brown

Dreher

2

Xavier Jones

Keenan

2

Jarvis McClurkin

Dutch Fork

2

Josh Skelton

Spring Valley

2

Ethan Wolfe

Lugoff-Elgin

2

LaRonnie Davis

Keenan

2

Coleman VanCoutren

Lexington

2

Tailyn Caldwell

Newberry

2

Austin Glad

River Bluff

2

Wells Sykes

Gilbert

2

Alex Holt

Gilbert

2

Tailyn Cladwell

Newberry

2

D. Graves

Irmo

2

Punting

Player

Team

No.

Punts

Average

Noah Bell

Saluda

7

281

40.1

Jack Wood

Gray Collegiate

5

195

39.0

West Hiller

Chapin

13

497

38.2

Jake Cowan

Cardinal Newman

6

230

38.3

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

5

180

36.0

Grayson Tanner

Heathwood Hall

21

741

35.0

Keshoun Williams

Batesburg-Leesville

8

279

34.9

