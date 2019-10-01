High School Football
Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 5
Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders
Through Week 5
Rushing
Player
Team
Att
Yds
TD
Willis Lane
Camden
106
1,014
12
Matt Pack
AC Flora
90
811
10
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
105
808
9
Ahmad Bynem-Scott
Lexington
94
752
6
Alex Lewis
Heathwood Hall
82
742
7
Ahmorae Wilmore
Newberry
100
696
8
MJ Reed
Swansea
105
681
4
Will Taylor
Ben Lippen
57
673
6
Javaris Dasant
Keenan
80
637
7
Braden Walker
River Bluff
82
628
10
Will Way
Brookland-Cayce
92
622
9
KZ Adams
Gray Collegiate
77
605
14
Jon Hall
Dutch Fork
71
546
14
Marvin Gantt
Batesburg-Leesville
91
518
3
Riley Myers
River Bluff
64
518
6
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
62
514
8
Ty Walker
Gilbert
73
499
3
Mikah Davis
Camden
48
485
4
Taylor Mathias
Lexington
74
476
8
TJ Peebles
White Knoll
57
465
6
Bruce Staley
Airport
71
440
4
Kalab Haven
North Central
41
437
4
Tracy Williams
Irmo
70
435
2
Nanders Lawrence
Airport
52
417
6
Jeremiah Ullah
Ben Lippen
73
411
4
Eli McGee
Lugoff-Elgin
76
367
4
Jaffari Pearson
Camden
49
364
8
Stephon Gadsen
Fairfield Central
44
363
2
Cooper Evans
Chapin
78
358
3
Justin Hedgepath
Mid-Carolina
57
311
2
M. Williams
Keenan
44
311
3
Marko Gilmore
Airport
53
308
3
Jeremy Barney
Lower Richland
35
302
2
Passing
Player
Team
Comp
Att
Yds
TD
Jy Tolen
Gilbert
126
189
2,039
21
Hunter Helms
Gray Collegiate
102
137
1,993
18
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
87
131
1,409
18
Josh Strickland
Blythewood
87
129
1,325
15
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
103
145
1,221
10
Isom Harris
CA Johnson
61
130
1,213
11
Pryce Whitten
Swansea
67
121
1,154
10
Jackson Muschamp
Hammond
66
89
1,040
13
DQ Smith
Spring Valley
97
145
1,000
14
Noah Bell
Saluda
73
120
969
17
Andre Washington
Ridge View
63
136
910
7
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
41
69
854
16
Tre Robinson
Batesburg-Leesville
63
103
828
8
Jackson Stone
River Bluff
38
71
735
11
Jafari Pearson
Camden
56
91
704
10
Ahmon Green
Westwood
48
85
578
6
Zay Chalmers
Newberry
40
86
560
3
Wise Segars
AC Flora
36
60
556
3
Will Morris
Lugoff-Elgin
45
78
542
3
Dylan Williams
Irmo
53
104
532
5
Will Taylor
Ben Lippen
41
90
523
4
Elijah Ogden
Lexington
52
90
519
2
Marko Gilmore
Airport
59
139
510
10
Quentin Thompson
Columbia
30
86
476
4
Will Taylor
Ben Lippen
35
69
450
4
Peyton Whitten
Brookland-Cayce
30
52
406
2
Stephon Gadsen
Fairfield Central
39
91
401
1
Receiving
Player
Team
Rec
Yds
TD
Omarion Dollison
Gray Collegiate
43
862
11
Desmond Martin
CA Johnson
30
731
9
DeAndre Harris
Gilbert
29
587
6
Joshua Burrell
Blythewood
30
575
8
Zavier Short
Chapin
36
566
9
Mikey Jones
Swansea
23
564
7
Matt Reed
Gilbert
32
556
6
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
23
497
10
Elijah Spencer
Dutch Fork
21
434
6
Alec Holt
Gilbert
22
422
9
Andre Wilson
Hammond
20
428
5
Cincere Scott
Ridge View
26
388
2
Dallan Wright
Saluda
26
387
9
Shyheem Shropshire
North Central
16
343
5
Jack Wood
Gray Collegiate
16
340
1
David Patten
Blythewood
22
340
2
Jamias Holloway
Gilbert
29
338
0
Darius Derrick-Jones
White Knoll
17
318
7
KZ Adams
Gray Collegiate
19
305
1
Nathaniel Henderson
CA Johnson
15
296
3
Nykeem Smith
Gray Collegiate
16
289
4
Tyson Trottier
River Bluff
18
28
4
Keshoun Williams
Batesburg-Leesville
14
285
3
Tymir Lowman
Swansea
19
277
3
Cam Atkins
Westwood
19
270
4
Scoring
Player
Team
TD
XP
FG
Pts
KZ Adams
Gray Collegiate
15
0
0
90
Jon Hall
Dutch Fork
14
0
0
84
Willis Lane
Camden
12
0
0
72
Braden Walker
River Bluff
12
0
0
72
Nanders Lawrence
Airport
11
0
0
66
Alec Holt
Gilbert
11
0
0
66
Omarion Dollison
Gray Collegiate
11
0
0
66
Matt Pack
AC Flora
10
0
0
60
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
10
0
0
60
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
10
0
0
60
Desmond Martin
CA Johnson
10
0
0
60
Will Way
Brookland-Cayce
9
2
0
54
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
9
0
0
54
Zavier Short
Chapin
9
0
0
54
Dallan Wright
Saluda
9
0
0
54
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
8
1
0
50
Defense
Tackles
Player
Team
Tackles
Ethan Hix
Lugoff-Elgin
86
Drew Howell
Gilbert
81
Jasper Tucker
Lugoff-Elgin
75
Josiah Schrodt
Lexington
71
Brandon Edwards
Blythewood
70
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
70
Dalton Shumpert
Gray Collegiate
65
Wells Sykes
Gilbert
62
Marcellus Juggins
Camden
60
Will Owens
Ben Lippen
57
Anthony Demasi
Dutch Fork
57
Charlie Skehan
Cardinal Newman
56
Jacob McCary
Saluda
54
Jaheim Williams
Camden
53
CJ Johnson
Westwood
53
David Cromer
Lexington
52
Chris Rhone
Gray Collegiate
50
Jake Hames
Chapin
50
Levi Gulasa
Lexington
50
Winston Harrison
Westwood
50
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
49
Reagan Cherry
Saluda
49
Damondre Anderson
CA Johnson
47
William Lamar
Heathwood Hall
46
Jahiel Thompson
Newberry
46
Darius Peebles
Camden
45
Brandon Stokes
Heathwood Hall
45
Dylan King
Chapin
44
Kentrell Caldwell
Newberry
44
Deshontez Gray
Pelion
44
Gabe Wise
Dutch Fork
43
Ray Davis
Fairfield Central
42
Joseph Byrnes
Camden
42
Sean Artiss
Westwood
42
Sacks
Player
Team
Sacks
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
8
Drew Howell
Gilbert
7
Jordan Burch
Hammond
7
Savion Holmes
Dutch Fork
6
Jay Reese
Ben Lippen
6
Kaseem Vauls
Irmo
6
Trey Peterson
Spring Valley
5
Ronald Coates
Westwood
4
Cameron Grier
Newberry
4
Will Owens
Ben Lippen
4
T.Taylor
Swansea
4
Damondre Anderson
CA Johnson
4
Deshontez Gray
Pelion
4
Will Locke
Hammond
4
Bradley Dunn
Hammond
4
Justin Wall
Lugoff-Elgin
4
Cameron Grier
Newberry
4
Kamarre Johnson
Gray Collegiate
3
Trey Irby
Dutch Fork
3
Peyton Brown
Chapin
3
Jacob Lucas
Pelion
3
Preston Sansone
River Bluff
3
Isaiah Boyd
Lexington
3
Leroy Isaac
Westwood
3
John Copley
Camden
3
K. Macon
Swansea
3
William Frazier
Lexington
3
Luke O’Brien
Lexington
3
Jaden Allen
Keenan
3
Interceptions
Player
Team
INT
Desmond Martin
CA Johnson
5
Hykein Nhan
Spring Valley
3
Justin Catoe
North Central
3
Zykeif Johnson
Westwood
3
Marcus Alston
Fairfield Central
2
DeIrvin Grate
Columbia
2
Daveion Goodwin
CA Johnson
2
Bryce Cheek
Gray Collegiate
2
Hampton Stutler
Brookland-Cayce
2
Preston Sansone
River Bluff
2
Chase Robinson
Cardinal Newman
2
Keshoun Williams
Batesburg-Leesville
2
Bryce Cheek
Gray Collegiate
2
Sterling Brown
Dreher
2
Xavier Jones
Keenan
2
Jarvis McClurkin
Dutch Fork
2
Josh Skelton
Spring Valley
2
Ethan Wolfe
Lugoff-Elgin
2
LaRonnie Davis
Keenan
2
Coleman VanCoutren
Lexington
2
Tailyn Caldwell
Newberry
2
Austin Glad
River Bluff
2
Wells Sykes
Gilbert
2
Alex Holt
Gilbert
2
Tailyn Cladwell
Newberry
2
D. Graves
Irmo
2
Punting
Player
Team
No.
Punts
Average
Noah Bell
Saluda
7
281
40.1
Jack Wood
Gray Collegiate
5
195
39.0
West Hiller
Chapin
13
497
38.2
Jake Cowan
Cardinal Newman
6
230
38.3
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
5
180
36.0
Grayson Tanner
Heathwood Hall
21
741
35.0
Keshoun Williams
Batesburg-Leesville
8
279
34.9
