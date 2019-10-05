Ty Olenchuk ties school record in Dutch Fork win; Airport, Irmo pull out last-second victories

SHARE COPY LINK

Dutch Fork quarterback Ty Olenchuk tied a school record with six touchdown passes as the Silver Foxes defeated Chapin, 55-10, on Friday night in high school football action.

It is the second time Olenchuk has thrown six touchdowns in a game. He had six last year against White Knoll. Erik Kimrey had six touchdowns in a game against Crestwood.

Olenchuk finished 19-of-22 for 311 yards in the air. Jalin Hyatt caught seven catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Jon Hall rushed for 96 yards and two scores for the Silver Foxes, who extended their unbeaten streak to ? games.

Irmo 27, Spring Valley 26

Tracy Williams scored on a 22-yard with 33 seconds left as Irmo rallied to defeat Spring Valley in the Region 4-5A opener for both teams.

Williams finished with 209 yards rushing in the game and two TDs. Angel Camarena kicked a p[air of field goals for Irmo.

The game was tied at 20-20 going in the fourth quarter before SV’s DQ Smith hit Quanta Jackson on a 47-yard TD pass to put the Vikings up 26-20. Smith had two TD passes.

Airport 24, Midland Valley 21

Haiden Rimer hit the game-winning field goal as time expired to give Airport a victory in its region opener.

Nanders Lawrence caught two TD passes from Marko Gilmore and also rushed one in the victory.

Midland Valley trailed 21-14 but tied it at 21 with 3:30 left.

Airport played the game without coach Kirk Burnett, who was suspended for arguing with a referee in the JV game on Thursday night.

Gray Collegiate 28, Lamar 26

Gray Collegiate stopped Lamar on a two-point conversion with two minutes left to defeat the Silver Foxes, the No. 1 team in Class A, for the second straight year.

KZ Adams rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns to lead the War Eagles. Gray QB Hunter Helms was 16-of-20 for 150 yards and a TD. Noah Powell and Braylen Scott-Joyner led Gray’s defense with 10 tackles each.

AC Flora 49, Crestwood 7

Quarterback Wise Segars was 11-of-14 for 326 yards and three touchdowns as the Falcons improved to 6-0 on the season.

Eriq Rice led Flora with two catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Matt Pack also rushed for a TD.

Gilbert 47, Swansea 0

Quarterback Jy Tolen threw for 368 yards and five touchdowns, all in the first half, as Gilbert bounced back from last week’s loss to River Bluff.

Alec Holt had five catches for 89 yards and three scores for the Indians, who had 537 yards of offense.

Lower Richland 54, Dreher 7

Lower Richland quarterback Jamison Ganzy threw for four touchdowns and rushed for two as the Diamond Hornets rolled in their region opener.

Hammond 47, Augusta Christian 0

Jackson Muschamp was 16-of-26 for 255 yards and four touchdowns in Hammond’s victory.

Three of Muschamp’s four touchdowns went to Andre Wilson who finished with 10 catches for 192 yards and three TDs.

Cam Scott returned a punt for a touchdown and Saul Diaz and Jordan Burch each had a TD.

Ridge View 27, York 7

Caleb Rayner rushed for two touchdowns and Cincere Scott and Josh Holmes also had TDs in Ridge View’s region-opening win.

Brookland-Cayce 41, North Augusta 14

Will Way rushed for three TDs as Brookland-Cayce rolled in its region opener.

South Pointe 31, Westwood 20

For a brief period that straddled the second and third quarters of action Friday night Westwood came from behind and held a 14-13 lead on perennial champion South Pointe.

But as time passed at Richland District Two Stadium, the Stallions did too. Namely, Tahleek Steele’s 26-yard touchdown strike to Quay Chambers early in the third quarter.

That score, and Steele’s pass to Raseac Myles for the 2-point conversion, gave South Pointe a 21-14 lead in the Region 3-4A opener for both teams. The Stallions eventually closed out a 31-20 victory.

Ahmon Green had closed out a 74-yard scoring drive for the Redhawks (4-2) with a TD pass to Jayden Harrison that cut the lead to 24-20, but South Pointe got a late score from Nygel Moore to seal the win.

Nick Gilliam had a 55-yard TD run for Westwood.

Heathwood Hall 34, Porter-Gaud 28

Ronnie Porter scored the go-ahead touchdown with 5:31 left and Az’hane Salaam picked off two passes in the fourth quarter to seal Heathwood’s first win over Porter-Gaud in more than 10 years.

One of Salaam’s interceptions came at the 2-yard lane late in the fourth quarter.

Ronnie Porter rushed for two touchdowns and caught a TD pass from Alex Lewis, who also rushed for a score.

Rondarius Porter had a big night on defense and returned a fumble for a touchdown to give Heathwood a 14-0 lead in the first half.

Ben Lippen 28, Wilson Hall 14

Ben Lippen scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to defeat Wilson Hall.

Quarterback Will Taylor rushed for 116 yards and two scores and also ran for 85 yards and a TD. Jeremiah Ullah added 123 yards and a score.

Ben Lippen’s defense forced four turnovers.

Cardinal Newman 28, Pinewood Prep 6

Jalen Crumpton rushed for 128 yards and aTD and Jake Cowan rushed for 66 and a score as Cardinal Newman improved to 3-3 on the season.

Richard Winn 55, Newberry Academy 6

Dru Caldwell threw for four touchdowns and ran for a TD in Richard Winn’s victory.

Brandon Miller added three TD runs for Richard Winn.

Thursday

Fairfield Central 39, Keenan 0

Montavious Thompson and Will Barber each rushed for more than 100 yards as Fairfield Central won its region opener.

Thompson finished with 156 yards and two touchdowns while Barber had 111 yards and a TD. As a team, the Griffins rushed for 435 yards. Devin Johnson added two TDs and Chris Suber had a TD.

CA Johnson 42, Columbia 28

Joshua Bynum threw two touchdown passes and Desmond Martin returned an interception for a touchdown in CA Johnson region-opening victory.

Martin also had a TD catch in the game. Dedrick Belton and Leroy McKenzie also had TD runs for the Hornets.

Quinton Thompson had three TD passes to lead Columbia. Keldric Wright had a TD catch and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.