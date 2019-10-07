High School Football
Power rankings: Dutch Fork, River Bluff ranked 1-2 headed into big Week 7 matchup
A look at this week’s Top 10 Midlands high school football power rankings as voted on by a panel at The State Newspaper:
1. Dutch Fork (6-0-1)
Previous Ranking: 1
Last Week: Def. Chapin, 55-10. Up next: vs. River Bluff
2. River Bluff (7-0)
Previous Ranking: 2
Last Week: Off. Up next: at Dutch Fork (Oct. 18)
3. AC Flora (6-0)
Previous Ranking: T-4
Last Week:Def. Crestwood, 49-7. Up next: at Lakewood
4. Camden (7-0)
Previous Ranking: T-4
Last Week: Off Up next: at Fairfield Central
5. Gilbert (6-1)
Previous Ranking: 6
Last Week: Def. Swansea, 47-0. Up next: vs. Strom Thurmond (Oct. 18)
6. Lexington (6-1)
Previous Ranking: 9
Last Week:Def. White Knoll, 45-27. Up next: Off week
7. Hammond (5-2)
Previous Ranking: 8
Last Week: Def. Augusta Christian, 47-0. Up next: vs. Porter-Gaud
8. White Knoll (5-1)
Previous Ranking: 3
Last Week: Lost to Lexington, 45-27. Up next: vs. Chapin
9. Blythewood (4-2)
Previous Rankings: Not Ranked
Last Week: Off. Up next: at Irmo
10. Airport (4-2)
Previous Ranking: 10
Last Week:Def. Midland Valley, 24-21. Up next: at North Augusta
Others receiving votes: Brookland-Cayce
Dropped out: Westwood
