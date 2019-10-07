Power rankings: Dutch Fork, River Bluff ranked 1-2 headed into big Week 7 matchup

SHARE COPY LINK

A look at this week’s Top 10 Midlands high school football power rankings as voted on by a panel at The State Newspaper:

1. Dutch Fork (6-0-1)

Previous Ranking: 1

Last Week: Def. Chapin, 55-10. Up next: vs. River Bluff

2. River Bluff (7-0)

Previous Ranking: 2

Last Week: Off. Up next: at Dutch Fork (Oct. 18)

3. AC Flora (6-0)

Previous Ranking: T-4

Last Week:Def. Crestwood, 49-7. Up next: at Lakewood

4. Camden (7-0)

Previous Ranking: T-4

Last Week: Off Up next: at Fairfield Central

5. Gilbert (6-1)

Previous Ranking: 6

Last Week: Def. Swansea, 47-0. Up next: vs. Strom Thurmond (Oct. 18)

6. Lexington (6-1)

Previous Ranking: 9

Last Week:Def. White Knoll, 45-27. Up next: Off week

7. Hammond (5-2)

Previous Ranking: 8

Last Week: Def. Augusta Christian, 47-0. Up next: vs. Porter-Gaud

8. White Knoll (5-1)

Previous Ranking: 3

Last Week: Lost to Lexington, 45-27. Up next: vs. Chapin

9. Blythewood (4-2)

Previous Rankings: Not Ranked

Last Week: Off. Up next: at Irmo

10. Airport (4-2)

Previous Ranking: 10

Last Week:Def. Midland Valley, 24-21. Up next: at North Augusta

Others receiving votes: Brookland-Cayce

Dropped out: Westwood