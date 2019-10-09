High School Football

Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 6

Staff Reports

Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders

Through Week 6

Rushing

Player

Team

Att

Yds

TD

Willis Lane

Camden

106

1,014

12

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

129

916

11

Matt Pack

AC Flora

107

866

11

Ahmaad Bynem-Scott

Lexington

113

843

8

Alex Lewis

Heathwood Hall

95

841

8

Will Way

Brookland-Cayce

114

812

12

KZ Adams

Gray Collegiate

100

791

16

Will Taylor

Ben Lippen

70

789

8

Ahmorae Wilmore

Newberry

118

767

9

MJ Reed

Swansea

114

717

4

Jon Hall

Dutch Fork

82

642

16

Tracy Williams

Irmo

88

641

3

Taylor Mathias

Lexington

91

643

9

Braden Walker

River Bluff

82

628

10

Javaris Dasant

Keenan

67

616

7

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

75

608

9

Jamison Ganzy

Lower Richland

58

588

10

Ty Walker

Gilbert

79

542

3

Jeremiah Ullah

Ben Lippen

91

534

5

Marvin Gantt

Batesburg-Leesville

91

518

3

Riley Myers

River Bluff

64

518

6

TJ Peebles

White Knoll

59

494

6

Bruce Staley

Airport

88

487

4

Mikah Davis

Camden

48

485

4

CJ Stokes

Hammond

55

484

5

Nanders Lawrence

Airport

59

469

7

Kalab Haven

North Central

41

437

4

Jeremy Barney

Lower Richland

71

430

2

Cooper Evans

Chapin

90

393

3

Passing

Player

Team

Comp

Att

Yds

TD

Jy Tolen

Gilbert

144

209

2,413

26

Hunter Helms

Gray Collegiate

117

152

2,131

18

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

106

153

1,720

24

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

127

176

1,414

10

Noah Bell

Saluda

97

149

1,347

21

Josh Strickland

Blythewood

87

129

1,325

15

Pryce Whitten

Swansea

78

141

1,321

10

Jackson Muschamp

Hammond

84

115

1,309

17

Isom Harris

CA Johnson

61

142

1,305

13

DQ Smith

Spring Valley

103

162

1,125

16

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

51

84

1,029

18

Andre Washington

Ridge View

71

152

1,020

7

Jamison Ganzy

Lower Richland

65

126

882

10

Wise Segars

AC Flora

47

74

883

6

Tre Robinson

Batesburg-Leesville

63

103

828

8

Ahmon Green

Westwood

62

108

779

8

Jackson Stone

River Bluff

38

71

735

11

Jafari Pearson

Camden

56

91

704

10

Elijah Ogden

Lexington

63

108

692

4

Zay Chalmers

Newberry

51

118

669

4

Marko Gilmore

Airport

49

73

668

12

Dylan Williams

Irmo

62

124

663

6

Will Taylor

Ben Lippen

51

102

610

5

Quentin Thompson

Columbia

41

112

572

7

Will Morris

Lugoff-Elgin

45

78

542

3

Peyton Whitten

Brookland-Cayce

38

67

521

3

Receiving

Player

Team

Rec

Yds

TD

Omarion Dollison

Gray Collegiate

50

928

11

Desmond Martin

CA Johnson

33

780

10

DeAndre Harris

Gilbert

32

687

7

Zavier Short

Chapin

42

656

9

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

30

631

12

Mikey Jones

Swansea

26

625

7

Andre Wilson

Hammond

30

620

8

Matt Reed

Gilbert

37

609

7

Joshua Burrell

Blythewood

30

575

8

Dallan Wright

Saluda

30

535

10

Alec Holt

Gilbert

26

511

12

Cincere Scott

Ridge View

28

444

2

Elijah Spencer

Dutch Fork

22

443

7

Cam Atkins

Westwood

26

396

5

Jamias Holloway

Gilbert

31

374

0

Darius Derrick-Jones

White Knoll

22

371

8

Eriq Rice

AC Flora

12

350

3

Shyheem Shropshire

North Central

16

343

5

Jack Wood

Gray Collegiate

16

340

1

David Patten

Blythewood

22

340

2

Nanders Lawrence

Airport

22

325

7

Quanta Jackson

Spring Valley

28

312

7

Scoring

Player

Team

TD

XP

FG

Pts

KZ Adams

Gray Collegiate

16

0

0

96

Jon Hall

Dutch Fork

16

0

0

96

Nanders Lawrence

Airport

14

0

0

84

Alec Holt

Gilbert

14

0

0

84

Will Way

Brookland-Cayce

12

1

0

74

Willis Lane

Camden

12

0

0

72

Braden Walker

River Bluff

12

0

0

72

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

12

0

0

72

Matt Pack

AC Flora

12

0

0

72

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

12

0

0

72

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

10

0

0

60

Desmond Martin

CA Johnson

10

0

0

60

Jamison Ganzy

Lower Richland

10

0

0

60

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

10

0

0

60

Dallan Wright

Saluda

10

0

0

60

Defense

Tackles

Player

Team

Tackles

Ethan Hix

Lugoff-Elgin

99

Drew Howell

Gilbert

87

Jasper Tucker

Lugoff-Elgin

87

Josiah Schrodt

Lexington

82

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

80

Dalton Shumpert

Gray Collegiate

80

Brandon Edwards

Blythewood

70

Anthony Demasi

Dutch Fork

68

CJ Johnson

Westwood

68

Wells Sykes

Gilbert

66

Jacob McCary

Saluda

66

Will Owens

Ben Lippen

65

Braylen Scott-Joyner

Gray Collegiate

65

Marcellus Juggins

Camden

60

Chris Rhone

Gray Collegiate

60

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

59

David Cromer

Lexington

57

Charlie Skehan

Cardinal Newman

56

Levi Gulasa

Lexington

56

Kentrell Caldwell

Newberry

56

Reagan Cherry

Saluda

56

Winston Harrison

Westwood

56

Jake Hames

Chapin

55

Damondre Anderson

CA Johnson

55

Ethan Hix

Lugoff-Elgin

54

Jaheim Williams

Camden

53

Ray Davis

Fairfield Central

53

Tadrick Hallmon

Swansea

53

Sean Artiss

Westwood

53

J. Boyd

Ben Lippen

52

William Lamar

Heathwood Hall

51

Coby Cornelius

Spring Valley

51

Sacks

Player

Team

Sacks

Trey Peterson

Spring Valley

12

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

9

Jay Reese

Ben Lippen

8

Drew Howell

Gilbert

7

Jordan Burch

Hammond

7

Kaseem Vauls

Irmo

7

Savion Holmes

Dutch Fork

6

Ronald Coates

Westwood

5

Cameron Grier

Newberry

4

Will Owens

Ben Lippen

4

Trenton Taylor

Swansea

4

Damondre Anderson

CA Johnson

4

Deshontez Gray

Pelion

4

Will Locke

Hammond

4

Bradley Dunn

Hammond

4

Cameron Grier

Newberry

4

Isaiah Boyd

Lexington

4

Novean Mitchell

Lexington

4

Trey Irby

Dutch Fork

4

J. Boyd

Ben Lippen

4

Kamare Johnson

Gray Collegiate

4

Kenya Macon

Swansea

4

Interceptions

Player

Team

INT

Desmond Martin

CA Johnson

7

Matthew Cassidy

Camden

4

Hykein Nhan

Spring Valley

3

Justin Catoe

North Central

3

Zykeif Johnson

Westwood

3

Marcus Alston

Fairfield Central

2

DeIrvin Grate

Columbia

2

Daveion Goodwin

CA Johnson

2

Bryce Cheek

Gray Collegiate

2

Hampton Stutler

Brookland-Cayce

2

Preston Sansone

River Bluff

2

Chase Robinson

Cardinal Newman

2

Keshoun Williams

Batesburg-Leesville

2

Bryce Cheek

Gray Collegiate

2

Sterling Brown

Dreher

2

Xavier Jones

Keenan

2

Jarvis McClurkin

Dutch Fork

2

Josh Skelton

Spring Valley

2

Ethan Wolfe

Lugoff-Elgin

2

LaRonnie Davis

Keenan

2

Coleman VanCoutren

Lexington

2

Tailyn Caldwell

Newberry

2

Austin Glad

River Bluff

2

Wells Sykes

Gilbert

2

Alec Holt

Gilbert

2

Tailyn Cladwell

Newberry

2

CJ Alexander

Irmo

2

David Graves

Irmo

2

JT Melidor

Irmo

2

Wade Davis

Ben Lippen

2

Az’hane Salaam

Heathwood Hall

2

William Morris

Heathwood Hall

2

Devin Bowers

Airport

2

Cade Gentry

Saluda

2

Punting

Player

Team

No.

Punts

Average

Jack Wood

Gray Collegiate

5

195

39.0

West Hiller

Chapin

13

497

38.2

Jake Cowan

Cardinal Newman

6

230

38.3

Tristan Allen

Lexington

14

544

37.4

Noah Bell

Saluda

16

589

36.8

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

5

180

36.0

Keshoun Williams

Batesburg-Leesville

8

279

34.9

Grayson Tanner

Heathwood Hall

25

871

34.8

  Comments  