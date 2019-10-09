High School Football
Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 6
Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders
Through Week 6
Rushing
Player
Team
Att
Yds
TD
Willis Lane
Camden
106
1,014
12
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
129
916
11
Matt Pack
AC Flora
107
866
11
Ahmaad Bynem-Scott
Lexington
113
843
8
Alex Lewis
Heathwood Hall
95
841
8
Will Way
Brookland-Cayce
114
812
12
KZ Adams
Gray Collegiate
100
791
16
Will Taylor
Ben Lippen
70
789
8
Ahmorae Wilmore
Newberry
118
767
9
MJ Reed
Swansea
114
717
4
Jon Hall
Dutch Fork
82
642
16
Tracy Williams
Irmo
88
641
3
Taylor Mathias
Lexington
91
643
9
Braden Walker
River Bluff
82
628
10
Javaris Dasant
Keenan
67
616
7
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
75
608
9
Jamison Ganzy
Lower Richland
58
588
10
Ty Walker
Gilbert
79
542
3
Jeremiah Ullah
Ben Lippen
91
534
5
Marvin Gantt
Batesburg-Leesville
91
518
3
Riley Myers
River Bluff
64
518
6
TJ Peebles
White Knoll
59
494
6
Bruce Staley
Airport
88
487
4
Mikah Davis
Camden
48
485
4
CJ Stokes
Hammond
55
484
5
Nanders Lawrence
Airport
59
469
7
Kalab Haven
North Central
41
437
4
Jeremy Barney
Lower Richland
71
430
2
Cooper Evans
Chapin
90
393
3
Passing
Player
Team
Comp
Att
Yds
TD
Jy Tolen
Gilbert
144
209
2,413
26
Hunter Helms
Gray Collegiate
117
152
2,131
18
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
106
153
1,720
24
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
127
176
1,414
10
Noah Bell
Saluda
97
149
1,347
21
Josh Strickland
Blythewood
87
129
1,325
15
Pryce Whitten
Swansea
78
141
1,321
10
Jackson Muschamp
Hammond
84
115
1,309
17
Isom Harris
CA Johnson
61
142
1,305
13
DQ Smith
Spring Valley
103
162
1,125
16
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
51
84
1,029
18
Andre Washington
Ridge View
71
152
1,020
7
Jamison Ganzy
Lower Richland
65
126
882
10
Wise Segars
AC Flora
47
74
883
6
Tre Robinson
Batesburg-Leesville
63
103
828
8
Ahmon Green
Westwood
62
108
779
8
Jackson Stone
River Bluff
38
71
735
11
Jafari Pearson
Camden
56
91
704
10
Elijah Ogden
Lexington
63
108
692
4
Zay Chalmers
Newberry
51
118
669
4
Marko Gilmore
Airport
49
73
668
12
Dylan Williams
Irmo
62
124
663
6
Will Taylor
Ben Lippen
51
102
610
5
Quentin Thompson
Columbia
41
112
572
7
Will Morris
Lugoff-Elgin
45
78
542
3
Peyton Whitten
Brookland-Cayce
38
67
521
3
Receiving
Player
Team
Rec
Yds
TD
Omarion Dollison
Gray Collegiate
50
928
11
Desmond Martin
CA Johnson
33
780
10
DeAndre Harris
Gilbert
32
687
7
Zavier Short
Chapin
42
656
9
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
30
631
12
Mikey Jones
Swansea
26
625
7
Andre Wilson
Hammond
30
620
8
Matt Reed
Gilbert
37
609
7
Joshua Burrell
Blythewood
30
575
8
Dallan Wright
Saluda
30
535
10
Alec Holt
Gilbert
26
511
12
Cincere Scott
Ridge View
28
444
2
Elijah Spencer
Dutch Fork
22
443
7
Cam Atkins
Westwood
26
396
5
Jamias Holloway
Gilbert
31
374
0
Darius Derrick-Jones
White Knoll
22
371
8
Eriq Rice
AC Flora
12
350
3
Shyheem Shropshire
North Central
16
343
5
Jack Wood
Gray Collegiate
16
340
1
David Patten
Blythewood
22
340
2
Nanders Lawrence
Airport
22
325
7
Quanta Jackson
Spring Valley
28
312
7
Scoring
Player
Team
TD
XP
FG
Pts
KZ Adams
Gray Collegiate
16
0
0
96
Jon Hall
Dutch Fork
16
0
0
96
Nanders Lawrence
Airport
14
0
0
84
Alec Holt
Gilbert
14
0
0
84
Will Way
Brookland-Cayce
12
1
0
74
Willis Lane
Camden
12
0
0
72
Braden Walker
River Bluff
12
0
0
72
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
12
0
0
72
Matt Pack
AC Flora
12
0
0
72
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
12
0
0
72
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
10
0
0
60
Desmond Martin
CA Johnson
10
0
0
60
Jamison Ganzy
Lower Richland
10
0
0
60
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
10
0
0
60
Dallan Wright
Saluda
10
0
0
60
Defense
Tackles
Player
Team
Tackles
Ethan Hix
Lugoff-Elgin
99
Drew Howell
Gilbert
87
Jasper Tucker
Lugoff-Elgin
87
Josiah Schrodt
Lexington
82
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
80
Dalton Shumpert
Gray Collegiate
80
Brandon Edwards
Blythewood
70
Anthony Demasi
Dutch Fork
68
CJ Johnson
Westwood
68
Wells Sykes
Gilbert
66
Jacob McCary
Saluda
66
Will Owens
Ben Lippen
65
Braylen Scott-Joyner
Gray Collegiate
65
Marcellus Juggins
Camden
60
Chris Rhone
Gray Collegiate
60
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
59
David Cromer
Lexington
57
Charlie Skehan
Cardinal Newman
56
Levi Gulasa
Lexington
56
Kentrell Caldwell
Newberry
56
Reagan Cherry
Saluda
56
Winston Harrison
Westwood
56
Jake Hames
Chapin
55
Damondre Anderson
CA Johnson
55
Ethan Hix
Lugoff-Elgin
54
Jaheim Williams
Camden
53
Ray Davis
Fairfield Central
53
Tadrick Hallmon
Swansea
53
Sean Artiss
Westwood
53
J. Boyd
Ben Lippen
52
William Lamar
Heathwood Hall
51
Coby Cornelius
Spring Valley
51
Sacks
Player
Team
Sacks
Trey Peterson
Spring Valley
12
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
9
Jay Reese
Ben Lippen
8
Drew Howell
Gilbert
7
Jordan Burch
Hammond
7
Kaseem Vauls
Irmo
7
Savion Holmes
Dutch Fork
6
Ronald Coates
Westwood
5
Cameron Grier
Newberry
4
Will Owens
Ben Lippen
4
Trenton Taylor
Swansea
4
Damondre Anderson
CA Johnson
4
Deshontez Gray
Pelion
4
Will Locke
Hammond
4
Bradley Dunn
Hammond
4
Cameron Grier
Newberry
4
Isaiah Boyd
Lexington
4
Novean Mitchell
Lexington
4
Trey Irby
Dutch Fork
4
J. Boyd
Ben Lippen
4
Kamare Johnson
Gray Collegiate
4
Kenya Macon
Swansea
4
Interceptions
Player
Team
INT
Desmond Martin
CA Johnson
7
Matthew Cassidy
Camden
4
Hykein Nhan
Spring Valley
3
Justin Catoe
North Central
3
Zykeif Johnson
Westwood
3
Marcus Alston
Fairfield Central
2
DeIrvin Grate
Columbia
2
Daveion Goodwin
CA Johnson
2
Bryce Cheek
Gray Collegiate
2
Hampton Stutler
Brookland-Cayce
2
Preston Sansone
River Bluff
2
Chase Robinson
Cardinal Newman
2
Keshoun Williams
Batesburg-Leesville
2
Bryce Cheek
Gray Collegiate
2
Sterling Brown
Dreher
2
Xavier Jones
Keenan
2
Jarvis McClurkin
Dutch Fork
2
Josh Skelton
Spring Valley
2
Ethan Wolfe
Lugoff-Elgin
2
LaRonnie Davis
Keenan
2
Coleman VanCoutren
Lexington
2
Tailyn Caldwell
Newberry
2
Austin Glad
River Bluff
2
Wells Sykes
Gilbert
2
Alec Holt
Gilbert
2
Tailyn Cladwell
Newberry
2
CJ Alexander
Irmo
2
David Graves
Irmo
2
JT Melidor
Irmo
2
Wade Davis
Ben Lippen
2
Az’hane Salaam
Heathwood Hall
2
William Morris
Heathwood Hall
2
Devin Bowers
Airport
2
Cade Gentry
Saluda
2
Punting
Player
Team
No.
Punts
Average
Jack Wood
Gray Collegiate
5
195
39.0
West Hiller
Chapin
13
497
38.2
Jake Cowan
Cardinal Newman
6
230
38.3
Tristan Allen
Lexington
14
544
37.4
Noah Bell
Saluda
16
589
36.8
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
5
180
36.0
Keshoun Williams
Batesburg-Leesville
8
279
34.9
Grayson Tanner
Heathwood Hall
25
871
34.8
