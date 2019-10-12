Fairfield hands Camden first loss; Chapin wins thriller; Heathwood keeps rolling

SHARE COPY LINK

Fairfield Central’s Marcus Alston blocked a 30-yard field goal with six seconds as the Griffins defeated Camden, 21-20, on Friday night in high school football action.

It was Camden's first loss of the season and the Bulldogs now are 6-1. After a tough non-region schedule, Fairfield is

“It means a lot. I was kind of down on myself and our non-region and we never got any confidence because we played so many good people,” Fairfield coach Demetrius Davis said. “And Camden beat us pretty good last year so we kind of remembered that.”

Camden trailed 14-6 at half but took a 20-14 lead in the fourth quarter. But FC’s Chris Suber scored on a TD run to put Fairfield up 21-20 with 2:30 left.

Suber finished with two TDs.

Willis Lane led Camden with 134 yards and and a TD.

Chapin 38, White Knoll 35

Roger Pedroni scored on a 1-yard run with 27 seconds left to give Chapin the come-from behind victory.

White Knoll took the lead on TJ Pebbles’ 3-yard run with 3:09 left. But Chapin marched 65 yards on 11 plays for the game-winning score. The drive was helped by a pass interference call on third-and-10 to give the Eagles ball at the White Knoll 7-yard line.

Pedroni finished with 312 yards passing and two scores and also ran for two TDs. Zavier Short caught eight passes for 208 yards and two TDs.

White Knoll’s Jaelin Gray threw for 216 yards and two TDs in his first start at quarterback. Darius Derick Jones had six catches for 97 yards and a TD. He also had a 90-yard kickoff return for a score to tie the game at 7 in the first quarter.

Heathwood Hall 35, Ben Lippen 7

Ronnie Porter rushed for 212 yards and two scores as Heathwood Hall won its fourth straight game.

Heathwood is 6-2, its best start since 2009.

Porter also had eight tackles on defense. as Heathwood pressured Ben Lippen quarterback Will Taylor for most of the game. Quarterback Alex Lewis ran for 126 yards and three touchdowns as the Highlanders overcame an early 7-0 deficit.

AC Flora 34, Lakewood 17

The Falcons improved to 7-0 with the win over the Gators.

Terrell Coleman and Matt Pack each rushed for more than 100 yards for the Falcons. Coleman had 149 and a TD and Pack had 116 and a score in the win.

Backup quarterback Nic Nelson threw for two touchdowns for the Falcons.

Blythewood 42, Irmo 35

Josh Strickland threw three touchdowns and Amir Washington ran for two as Blythewood held off a late comeback attempt to win its Region 4-5A opener.

Blythewood led 42-14 going into the fourth quarter before Irmo scored three times. Tracy Williams’ 3-yard run got Irmo within 42-35 with 53 seconds left.

But the Bengals recovered the onside kick to end it.

Strickland was 19-of-23 for 196 yards and three scores. Washington rushed for 134 yards on six carries. He had TD runs of 62 and 67 yards.

Brandon Edwards added 97 yards and a TD and also caught a TD pass for Blythewood.

Tracy Williams led Irmo with 119 yards and two touchdowns. Dylan Williams threw for 135 yards and three scores.

Westwood 28, York 22 (OT)

Ahmon Green hit Julian Milligan on a 10-yard pass on the first play of overtime to give Westwood a come-from-behind win.

The Redhawks trailed 22-16 going into the fourth quarter but Green hit freshman Noah Jennings on a TD pass with nine minutes left to tie it up.

York had a chance to win it but the Zikef Johnson blocked a field goal on the final play of regulation.

After Westwood took the lead in overtime, the Redhawks’ defense stopped York on four straight plays to win it.

Green finished with two TDs rushing and two passing.

Airport 30, North Augusta 29

Haden Rimer kicked three field goals, including the game-winner with two seconds left to give Airport the win over North Augusta.

It was the second straight week Rimer kicked the game-winner for the Eagles.

Hammond 57, Porter-Gaud 6

Five-star prospect Jordan Burch had two touchdowns, including a leaping 55-yard grab in Hammond’s lopsided win.

Burch also added 62 yards on the ground. Quarterback Jackson Muschamp threw for 162 yards and two scores. CJ Stokes, Cam Scott and Andre Wilson all added TDs.

Gray Collegiate 49, Columbia 0

Quarterback Hunter Helms threw for 350 yards and five touchdowns, all in the first half, as Gray Collegiate spoiled Columbia’s first game in the renovated Bolden Stadium.

Omation Dollison, Jack Wood and Trenton Higgins all went over 100 yards receiving.

Gray’s defense held Columbia to less than 100 yards of total offense.

Ridge View 47, Richland Northeast 0

Cincere Scott caught two touchdowns and threw one as Ridge View won on homecoming at District Two Stadium.

Jordan Smith caught four passes for 142 yards and a TD reception from Scott. Isaiah Hughey added two TD runs and Dwight Jacobs returned an interception 80 yards for a score.

Spring Valley 16, Lugoff-Elgin 10

DQ Smith hit Hunter Rogers with the go-ahead TD in the third quarter as Spring Valley bounced back from last week’s loss to Irmo for its first region win.

The game was tied at 7-7 before the Vikings took the lead in the third. The Vikings got a safety with three minutes left to seal the win.

Smith finished with 140 yards passing. Nehemiah Bell added a TD run for SV.

Brookland-Cayce 35, South Aiken 20

Will Way ran for two touchdowns and Peyton Whitten threw for one and run for one in the Bearcats’ win.

Demoni Jones had four sacks for the BC defense.

Newberry 31, Emerald 21

KJ Robinson scored two TDs and Zack Chalmers returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the Bulldogs win.

Saluda 43, Silver Bluff 13

Noah Bell threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns in Saluda’s win.

Jervon Whitt had three of those TDs and finished with 103 yards receiving on five catches. Dallan Wright had 11 catches for 176 yards and a TD.