Power rankings: Westwood moves back in, River Bluff and Camden drop spots headed into Week 8

A look at this week’s Top 10 Midlands high school football power rankings as voted on by a panel at The State Newspaper:

1. Dutch Fork (7-0-1)

Previous Ranking: 1

Last Week: Def. River Bluff, 48-14. Up next: at Lexington

2. AC Flora (7-0)

Previous Ranking: 3

Last Week: Def. Lakewood, 34-14. Up next: at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

3. River Bluff (7-1)

Previous Ranking: 2

Last Week: Lost to Dutch Fork, 48-14. Up next: vs. Chapin

4. Gilbert (6-1)

Previous Ranking: 5

Last Week: Off. Up next: vs. Strom Thurmond

5. Lexington (6-1)

Previous Ranking: 6

Last Week: Off. Up next: vs. Dutch Fork.

6. Camden (7-1)

Previous Ranking: 4

Last Week: Lost to Fairfield Central, 21-20. Up next: vs. Chester

7. Hammond (6-2)

Previous Ranking: 7

Last Week: Def. Porter-Gaud, 57-6. Up next: vs. Laurence Manning

8. Blythewood (5-2)

Previous Ranking: 9

Last Week: Def. Irmo, 42-35. Up next: vs. Sumter

9. Airport (5-2)

Previous Ranking: 10

Last Week: Def. North Augusta, 30-29. Up next: at Aiken

10. Westwood (5-2)

Previous Ranking: Not ranked

Last Week: Def. York, 28-22 (OT). Up next: vs. Ridge View

Dropped out: White Knoll

Receiving votes: Brookland-Cayce, Gray Collegiate