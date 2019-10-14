High School Football
Power rankings: Westwood moves back in, River Bluff and Camden drop spots headed into Week 8
A look at this week’s Top 10 Midlands high school football power rankings as voted on by a panel at The State Newspaper:
1. Dutch Fork (7-0-1)
Previous Ranking: 1
Last Week: Def. River Bluff, 48-14. Up next: at Lexington
2. AC Flora (7-0)
Previous Ranking: 3
Last Week: Def. Lakewood, 34-14. Up next: at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
3. River Bluff (7-1)
Previous Ranking: 2
Last Week: Lost to Dutch Fork, 48-14. Up next: vs. Chapin
4. Gilbert (6-1)
Previous Ranking: 5
Last Week: Off. Up next: vs. Strom Thurmond
5. Lexington (6-1)
Previous Ranking: 6
Last Week: Off. Up next: vs. Dutch Fork.
6. Camden (7-1)
Previous Ranking: 4
Last Week: Lost to Fairfield Central, 21-20. Up next: vs. Chester
7. Hammond (6-2)
Previous Ranking: 7
Last Week: Def. Porter-Gaud, 57-6. Up next: vs. Laurence Manning
8. Blythewood (5-2)
Previous Ranking: 9
Last Week: Def. Irmo, 42-35. Up next: vs. Sumter
9. Airport (5-2)
Previous Ranking: 10
Last Week: Def. North Augusta, 30-29. Up next: at Aiken
10. Westwood (5-2)
Previous Ranking: Not ranked
Last Week: Def. York, 28-22 (OT). Up next: vs. Ridge View
Dropped out: White Knoll
Receiving votes: Brookland-Cayce, Gray Collegiate
