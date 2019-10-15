High School Football

Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 7

Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders

Through Week 7

Rushing

Player

Team

Att

Yds

TD

Willis Lane

Camden

125

1,144

13

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

148

1,124

13

Will Way

Brookland-Cayce

142

1,094

13

Matt Pack

AC Flora

115

982

12

Alex Lewis

Heathwood Hall

111

965

11

Will Taylor

Ben Lippen

80

933

8

Ahmorae Wilmore

Newberry

133

854

10

Ahmaad Bynem-Scott

Lexington

113

843

8

KZ Adams

Gray Collegiate

103

823

17

MJ Reed

Swansea

131

750

4

Jamison Ganzy

Lower Richland

68

729

11

Kalab Haven

North Central

86

846

7

Tracy Williams

Irmo

109

758

5

Braden Walker

River Bluff

99

698

11

Marvin Gantt

Batesburg-Leesville

125

664

6

Jon Hall

Dutch Fork

82

642

16

Taylor Mathias

Lexington

91

643

9

Javaris Dasant

Keenan

67

616

7

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

75

608

9

Bruce Staley

Airport

97

605

5

Mikah Davis

Camden

55

571

5

CJ Stokes

Hammond

64

565

6

Riley Myers

River Bluff

75

548

6

Jeremiah Ullah

Ben Lippen

105

545

6

Ty Walker

Gilbert

79

542

3

TJ Peebles

White Knoll

72

538

7

Jeremy Barney

Lower Richland

81

481

3

Nanders Lawrence

Airport

62

473

7

Passing

Player

Team

Comp

Att

Yds

TD

Hunter Helms

Gray Collegiate

135

178

2,486

25

Jy Tolen

Gilbert

144

209

2,413

26

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

150

207

1,731

12

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

106

153

1,720

24

Noah Bell

Saluda

116

180

1,654

25

Josh Strickland

Blythewood

106

152

1,553

18

Jackson Muschamp

Hammond

92

125

1,471

19

Pryce Whitten

Swansea

87

164

1,432

11

Isom Harris

CA Johnson

64

154

1,371

14

DQ Smith

Spring Valley

117

184

1,229

17

Andre Washington

Ridge View

79

168

1,208

10

Jamison Ganzy

Lower Richland

80

153

1,164

15

Tre Robinson

Batesburg-Leesville

86

133

1,090

10

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

51

84

1,029

18

Wise Segars

AC Flora

54

87

962

7

Ahmon Green

Westwood

75

128

942

10

Jackson Stone

River Bluff

45

83

844

12

Marko Gilmore

Airport

63

95

826

14

Jafari Pearson

Camden

64

103

818

10

Dylan Williams

Irmo

70

139

799

9

Austin Bowers

North Central

75

106

787

10

Will Taylor

Ben Lippen

62

124

753

5

Zay Chalmers

Newberry

56

127

714

4

Elijah Ogden

Lexington

63

108

692

4

Will Morris

Lugoff-Elgin

55

94

682

4

Ryan Campbell

Dreher

62

106

624

2

Quentin Thompson

Columbia

48

123

592

4

Peyton Whitten

Brookland-Cayce

43

74

571

4

Receiving

Player

Team

Rec

Yds

TD

Omarion Dollison

Gray Collegiate

56

1,056

13

Zavier Short

Chapin

52

877

11

Desmond Martin

CA Johnson

35

812

11

Dallan Wright

Saluda

41

711

11

Mikey Jones

Swansea

33

700

9

DeAndre Harris

Gilbert

32

687

7

Andre Wilson

Hammond

34

668

8

Joshua Burrell

Blythewood

35

665

9

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

30

631

12

Matt Reed

Gilbert

37

609

7

Fred Archie

Lower Richland

19

545

9

Shyheem Shropshire

North Central

35

552

6

Cincere Scott

Ridge View

30

524

4

Alec Holt

Gilbert

26

511

12

Cam Atkins

Westwood

32

477

5

Darius Derrick-Jones

White Knoll

28

473

9

Jack Wood

Gray Collegiate

24

469

2

Elijah Spencer

Dutch Fork

22

443

7

Nanders Lawrence

Airport

30

425

9

Jordan Smith

Ridge View

17

424

2

David Patten

Blythewood

27

402

3

Jervon Whitt

Saluda

21

391

9

Scoring

Player

Team

TD

XP

FG

Pts

KZ Adams

Gray Collegiate

17

0

0

102

Jon Hall

Dutch Fork

16

0

0

96

Nanders Lawrence

Airport

16

0

0

96

Alec Holt

Gilbert

14

0

0

84

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

14

0

0

84

Will Way

Brookland-Cayce

13

1

0

80

Omarion Dollison

Gray Collegiate

13

0

0

78

Willis Lane

Camden

13

0

0

78

Braden Walker

River Bluff

13

0

0

78

Andre Wilson

Hammond

13

0

0

78

Matt Pack

AC Flora

13

0

0

78

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

12

0

0

72

Desmond Martin

CA Johnson

12

0

0

72

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

12

0

0

72

Jamison Ganzy

Lower Richland

11

0

0

66

Jordan Burch

Hammond

11

0

0

66

Alex Lewis

Heathwood Hall

11

0

0

66

Zavier Short

Chapin

11

0

0

66

Dallan Wright

Saluda

11

0

0

66

Defense

Tackles

Player

Team

Tackles

Ethan Hix

Lugoff-Elgin

114

Jasper Tucker

Lugoff-Elgin

96

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

92

Drew Howell

Gilbert

87

CJ Johnson

Westwood

85

Dalton Shumpert

Gray Collegiate

83

Josiah Schrodt

Lexington

82

Jacob McCary

Saluda

82

Brandon Edwards

Blythewood

80

Kentrell Caldwell

Newberry

78

Reagan Cherry

Saluda

78

Braylen Scott-Joyner

Gray Collegiate

72

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

71

Marcellus Juggins

Camden

69

Will Owens

Ben Lippen

69

Anthony Demasi

Dutch Fork

68

Jake Hames

Chapin

68

Wells Sykes

Gilbert

66

Ray Davis

Fairfield Central

66

Damondre Anderson

CA Johnson

66

Coby Cornelius

Spring Valley

66

Chris Rhone

Gray Collegiate

65

Jackson Boyd

Ben Lippen

65

Tadrick Hallmon

Swansea

65

Jordan Burrell

Blythewood

60

Winston Harrison

Westwood

59

Sean Artiss

Westwood

59

Sacks

Trey Peterson

Spring Valley

12

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

9

Jordan Burch

Hammond

8

Jay Reese

Ben Lippen

8

Drew Howell

Gilbert

7

Kaseem Vauls

Irmo

7

Savion Holmes

Dutch Fork

6

Ronald Coates

Westwood

5

Will Locke

Hammond

5

Bradley Dunn

Hammond

5

Justin Wall

Lugoff-Elgin

5

Kenya Macon

Swansea

5

Cameron Grier

Newberry

4

Will Owens

Ben Lippen

4

Trenton Taylor

Swansea

4

Damondre Anderson

CA Johnson

4

Deshontez Gray

Pelion

4

Cameron Grier

Newberry

4

Isaiah Boyd

Lexington

4

Novean Mitchell

Lexington

4

Trey Irby

Dutch Fork

4

Jackson Boyd

Ben Lippen

4

Kamare Johnson

Gray Collegiate

4

Chase Rivers

White Knoll

4

Chad Ishamel

Blythewood

4

DJ Hutcherson

Blythewood

4

Darius Dennis

Batesburg-Leesville

4

Ronald Coates

Westwood

4

Ricky Tyler

Swansea

4

Interceptions

Player

Team

INT

Desmond Martin

CA Johnson

7

Matthew Cassidy

Camden

4

Hykein Nhan

Spring Valley

3

Justin Catoe

North Central

3

Zykeif Johnson

Westwood

3

Austin Glad

River Bluff

3

Marcus Alston

Fairfield Central

2

DeIrvin Grate

Columbia

2

Daveion Goodwin

CA Johnson

2

Bryce Cheek

Gray Collegiate

2

Hampton Stutler

Brookland-Cayce

2

Chase Robinson

Cardinal Newman

2

Keshoun Williams

Batesburg-Leesville

2

Bryce Cheek

Gray Collegiate

2

Sterling Brown

Dreher

2

Xavier Jones

Keenan

2

Jarvis McClurkin

Dutch Fork

2

Josh Skelton

Spring Valley

2

Ethan Wolfe

Lugoff-Elgin

2

LaRonnie Davis

Keenan

2

Coleman VanCoutren

Lexington

2

Tailyn Caldwell

Newberry

2

Wells Sykes

Gilbert

2

Alec Holt

Gilbert

2

Tailyn Cladwell

Newberry

2

CJ Alexander

Irmo

2

David Graves

Irmo

2

JT Melidor

Irmo

2

Wade Davis

Ben Lippen

2

Az’hane Salaam

Heathwood Hall

2

William Morris

Heathwood Hall

2

Devin Bowers

Airport

2

Cade Gentry

Saluda

2

Chris Rhone

Gray Collegiate

2

S. Hendrix

Batesburg-Leesville

2

Cam Atkins

Westwood

2

Punting

Player

Team

No.

Punts

Average

Jack Wood

Gray Collegiate

5

195

39.0

Jake Cowan

Cardinal Newman

6

230

38.3

Tristan Allen

Lexington

14

544

37.4

Noah Bell

Saluda

18

635

35.3

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

5

180

36.0

Grayson Tanner

Heathwood Hall

29

1,032

35.5

Luis Orellano

White Knoll

17

581

34.2

