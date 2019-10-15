High School Football
Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 7
Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders
Through Week 7
Rushing
Player
Team
Att
Yds
TD
Willis Lane
Camden
125
1,144
13
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
148
1,124
13
Will Way
Brookland-Cayce
142
1,094
13
Matt Pack
AC Flora
115
982
12
Alex Lewis
Heathwood Hall
111
965
11
Will Taylor
Ben Lippen
80
933
8
Ahmorae Wilmore
Newberry
133
854
10
Ahmaad Bynem-Scott
Lexington
113
843
8
KZ Adams
Gray Collegiate
103
823
17
MJ Reed
Swansea
131
750
4
Jamison Ganzy
Lower Richland
68
729
11
Kalab Haven
North Central
86
846
7
Tracy Williams
Irmo
109
758
5
Braden Walker
River Bluff
99
698
11
Marvin Gantt
Batesburg-Leesville
125
664
6
Jon Hall
Dutch Fork
82
642
16
Taylor Mathias
Lexington
91
643
9
Javaris Dasant
Keenan
67
616
7
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
75
608
9
Bruce Staley
Airport
97
605
5
Mikah Davis
Camden
55
571
5
CJ Stokes
Hammond
64
565
6
Riley Myers
River Bluff
75
548
6
Jeremiah Ullah
Ben Lippen
105
545
6
Ty Walker
Gilbert
79
542
3
TJ Peebles
White Knoll
72
538
7
Jeremy Barney
Lower Richland
81
481
3
Nanders Lawrence
Airport
62
473
7
Passing
Player
Team
Comp
Att
Yds
TD
Hunter Helms
Gray Collegiate
135
178
2,486
25
Jy Tolen
Gilbert
144
209
2,413
26
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
150
207
1,731
12
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
106
153
1,720
24
Noah Bell
Saluda
116
180
1,654
25
Josh Strickland
Blythewood
106
152
1,553
18
Jackson Muschamp
Hammond
92
125
1,471
19
Pryce Whitten
Swansea
87
164
1,432
11
Isom Harris
CA Johnson
64
154
1,371
14
DQ Smith
Spring Valley
117
184
1,229
17
Andre Washington
Ridge View
79
168
1,208
10
Jamison Ganzy
Lower Richland
80
153
1,164
15
Tre Robinson
Batesburg-Leesville
86
133
1,090
10
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
51
84
1,029
18
Wise Segars
AC Flora
54
87
962
7
Ahmon Green
Westwood
75
128
942
10
Jackson Stone
River Bluff
45
83
844
12
Marko Gilmore
Airport
63
95
826
14
Jafari Pearson
Camden
64
103
818
10
Dylan Williams
Irmo
70
139
799
9
Austin Bowers
North Central
75
106
787
10
Will Taylor
Ben Lippen
62
124
753
5
Zay Chalmers
Newberry
56
127
714
4
Elijah Ogden
Lexington
63
108
692
4
Will Morris
Lugoff-Elgin
55
94
682
4
Ryan Campbell
Dreher
62
106
624
2
Quentin Thompson
Columbia
48
123
592
4
Peyton Whitten
Brookland-Cayce
43
74
571
4
Receiving
Player
Team
Rec
Yds
TD
Omarion Dollison
Gray Collegiate
56
1,056
13
Zavier Short
Chapin
52
877
11
Desmond Martin
CA Johnson
35
812
11
Dallan Wright
Saluda
41
711
11
Mikey Jones
Swansea
33
700
9
DeAndre Harris
Gilbert
32
687
7
Andre Wilson
Hammond
34
668
8
Joshua Burrell
Blythewood
35
665
9
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
30
631
12
Matt Reed
Gilbert
37
609
7
Fred Archie
Lower Richland
19
545
9
Shyheem Shropshire
North Central
35
552
6
Cincere Scott
Ridge View
30
524
4
Alec Holt
Gilbert
26
511
12
Cam Atkins
Westwood
32
477
5
Darius Derrick-Jones
White Knoll
28
473
9
Jack Wood
Gray Collegiate
24
469
2
Elijah Spencer
Dutch Fork
22
443
7
Nanders Lawrence
Airport
30
425
9
Jordan Smith
Ridge View
17
424
2
David Patten
Blythewood
27
402
3
Jervon Whitt
Saluda
21
391
9
Scoring
Player
Team
TD
XP
FG
Pts
KZ Adams
Gray Collegiate
17
0
0
102
Jon Hall
Dutch Fork
16
0
0
96
Nanders Lawrence
Airport
16
0
0
96
Alec Holt
Gilbert
14
0
0
84
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
14
0
0
84
Will Way
Brookland-Cayce
13
1
0
80
Omarion Dollison
Gray Collegiate
13
0
0
78
Willis Lane
Camden
13
0
0
78
Braden Walker
River Bluff
13
0
0
78
Andre Wilson
Hammond
13
0
0
78
Matt Pack
AC Flora
13
0
0
78
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
12
0
0
72
Desmond Martin
CA Johnson
12
0
0
72
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
12
0
0
72
Jamison Ganzy
Lower Richland
11
0
0
66
Jordan Burch
Hammond
11
0
0
66
Alex Lewis
Heathwood Hall
11
0
0
66
Zavier Short
Chapin
11
0
0
66
Dallan Wright
Saluda
11
0
0
66
Defense
Tackles
Player
Team
Tackles
Ethan Hix
Lugoff-Elgin
114
Jasper Tucker
Lugoff-Elgin
96
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
92
Drew Howell
Gilbert
87
CJ Johnson
Westwood
85
Dalton Shumpert
Gray Collegiate
83
Josiah Schrodt
Lexington
82
Jacob McCary
Saluda
82
Brandon Edwards
Blythewood
80
Kentrell Caldwell
Newberry
78
Reagan Cherry
Saluda
78
Braylen Scott-Joyner
Gray Collegiate
72
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
71
Marcellus Juggins
Camden
69
Will Owens
Ben Lippen
69
Anthony Demasi
Dutch Fork
68
Jake Hames
Chapin
68
Wells Sykes
Gilbert
66
Ray Davis
Fairfield Central
66
Damondre Anderson
CA Johnson
66
Coby Cornelius
Spring Valley
66
Chris Rhone
Gray Collegiate
65
Jackson Boyd
Ben Lippen
65
Tadrick Hallmon
Swansea
65
Jordan Burrell
Blythewood
60
Winston Harrison
Westwood
59
Sean Artiss
Westwood
59
Sacks
Trey Peterson
Spring Valley
12
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
9
Jordan Burch
Hammond
8
Jay Reese
Ben Lippen
8
Drew Howell
Gilbert
7
Kaseem Vauls
Irmo
7
Savion Holmes
Dutch Fork
6
Ronald Coates
Westwood
5
Will Locke
Hammond
5
Bradley Dunn
Hammond
5
Justin Wall
Lugoff-Elgin
5
Kenya Macon
Swansea
5
Cameron Grier
Newberry
4
Will Owens
Ben Lippen
4
Trenton Taylor
Swansea
4
Damondre Anderson
CA Johnson
4
Deshontez Gray
Pelion
4
Cameron Grier
Newberry
4
Isaiah Boyd
Lexington
4
Novean Mitchell
Lexington
4
Trey Irby
Dutch Fork
4
Jackson Boyd
Ben Lippen
4
Kamare Johnson
Gray Collegiate
4
Chase Rivers
White Knoll
4
Chad Ishamel
Blythewood
4
DJ Hutcherson
Blythewood
4
Darius Dennis
Batesburg-Leesville
4
Ronald Coates
Westwood
4
Ricky Tyler
Swansea
4
Interceptions
Player
Team
INT
Desmond Martin
CA Johnson
7
Matthew Cassidy
Camden
4
Hykein Nhan
Spring Valley
3
Justin Catoe
North Central
3
Zykeif Johnson
Westwood
3
Austin Glad
River Bluff
3
Marcus Alston
Fairfield Central
2
DeIrvin Grate
Columbia
2
Daveion Goodwin
CA Johnson
2
Bryce Cheek
Gray Collegiate
2
Hampton Stutler
Brookland-Cayce
2
Chase Robinson
Cardinal Newman
2
Keshoun Williams
Batesburg-Leesville
2
Bryce Cheek
Gray Collegiate
2
Sterling Brown
Dreher
2
Xavier Jones
Keenan
2
Jarvis McClurkin
Dutch Fork
2
Josh Skelton
Spring Valley
2
Ethan Wolfe
Lugoff-Elgin
2
LaRonnie Davis
Keenan
2
Coleman VanCoutren
Lexington
2
Tailyn Caldwell
Newberry
2
Wells Sykes
Gilbert
2
Alec Holt
Gilbert
2
Tailyn Cladwell
Newberry
2
CJ Alexander
Irmo
2
David Graves
Irmo
2
JT Melidor
Irmo
2
Wade Davis
Ben Lippen
2
Az’hane Salaam
Heathwood Hall
2
William Morris
Heathwood Hall
2
Devin Bowers
Airport
2
Cade Gentry
Saluda
2
Chris Rhone
Gray Collegiate
2
S. Hendrix
Batesburg-Leesville
2
Cam Atkins
Westwood
2
Punting
Player
Team
No.
Punts
Average
Jack Wood
Gray Collegiate
5
195
39.0
Jake Cowan
Cardinal Newman
6
230
38.3
Tristan Allen
Lexington
14
544
37.4
Noah Bell
Saluda
18
635
35.3
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
5
180
36.0
Grayson Tanner
Heathwood Hall
29
1,032
35.5
Luis Orellano
White Knoll
17
581
34.2
