Dutch Fork wins region title. Gilbert, AC Flora, Ridge View get crucial region wins

Dutch Fork ran its unbeaten streak to 34 games and clinched the Region 5-5A title Friday night with a 43-7 win over Lexington.

The Silver Foxes have won or shared a region title in all 10 of coach Tom Knotts’ seasons at Dutch Fork.

Jon Hall rushed for three touchdowns and Tyrik McDaniel tied a school record with his third punt return for a touchdown, an 82-yarder to make it 14-0 in the first quarter.

McDaniel’s three touchdowns tie him with Jordan Berry and the late Mike Gasparato.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Dutch Fork quarterback Ty Olenchuk was 17-of-27 for 206 yards.

Lexington’s TD came on David Cromer’s 20-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

Gilbert 30, Strom Thurmond 26

Jy Tolen hit Alec Holt on a 50-yard pass with 1:14 left to give Gilbert a come-from behind win over Strom Thurmond and move into first place in the Region 5-3A standings.

Gilbert trailed 26-17 with 9:32 left. But Tolen hit Holt on an 8-yard pass to cut it within 26-24.

Strom Thurmond drove the ball deep into Gilbert territory but were stopped on fourth down at the 21 with 2:07 left.

Tolen finished with 217 yards passing and 65 yards rushing. Dre Cook rushed for two TDs for the Indians.

Ridge View 29, Westwood 18

Ridge View kept its hopes for a region title alive by rallying for a win over District 2 foe Westwood.

With the win, the Blazers are 3-0 in Region 3-4A and will host unbeaten South Pointe for the region title next week.

Ridge View trailed 18-7 midway through the third quarter but cut it to 18-15 on Andre Washington’s 16-yard run and Cincere Scott’s two-point conversion.

Westwood fumbled on its next possession and RV recovered on the Redhawks’ 30. Scott scored on a 3-yard run to make it 22-18 with 39 seconds left in the third.

David Mitchell added a 13-yard run with 8:01 left to make it 29-18. The TD was set up by a fake punt. The Blazers were successful on two fake punts and both led to touchdowns.

Westwood’s Ahmon Green had a 12-yard TD and also threw a 16-yard TD pass to Cam Atikins

The two teams combined for 37 penalties in the game.

Hammond 49, Laurence Manning 7

Hammond quarterback Jackson Muschamp threw for four touchdowns and ran for one as the Skyahwks won the matchup of the top two teams in SCISA 3A.

LMA led 7-0 before the Skyahwks took control.

CJ Stokes added a TD run for Hammond.

AC Flora 28, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 14

Tyrell Coleman and Tyler Robinson each rushed for more than 100 yards and combined for two touchdowns as the Falcons stayed in a tie in the Region 4-4A standings.

AC Flora and Lower Richland are both 3-0 in the region and will play for the region title next week.

Coleman ran for 165 yards and Robinson ran for 115. The Falcons were without two of their top players in running back Matthew Pack and quarterback Wise Segars. Pack missed the game with an ankle injury and Segars was carted off in the second quarter after a late hit. No word on Segars condition. The Falcons won despite committing five turnovers in the game.

Camden 28, Chester 7

Mikah Davis and Willis Lane each rushed for more than 100 yards as Camden bounced back from last week’s disappointing loss to Fairfield Central and knocked off the defending 3A state champions.

Davis finished with 156 yards and Lane added 146 and two touchdowns. Camden quarterback Jaffari Pearson threw for a TD and also ran for one.

River Bluff 45, Chapin 28

Jackson Stone threw for three touchdowns and Riley Myers rushed for two as River Bluff bounced back with a win over Chapin.

All three of Stone’s touchdowns went to Tyson Trottier. Stone was 12-of-15 for 164 yards. Myers had a team-high 105 yards and Braden Walker had 93.

Chapin’s Roger Pedroni threw two touchdowns to Zavier Short and also ran one. Pedroni finished with 332 yards passing. Short had eight catches for 144 yards.

Brookland-Cayce 42, Midland Valley 0

Deontay Baker rushed for three touchdowns and Peyton Whitten threw two touchdowns as Brookland-Cayce remained in a tie atop the Region 5-4A standings.

B-C stays tied with Airport. The two teams play in two weeks in the final regular season game.

Whitten’s two TDs went to Eric Young and Emmanuel Brown. Will Way also had a TD.

Spring Valley 36, White Knoll 29

Nehemiah Bell had the game-winning TD with 2:54 left to give the Vikings the non-region win.

Spring Valley trailed 29-28 after Jaelin Gray’s TD pass to Darius Derrick Jones with 5:16 left.

But the Vikings responded with an 8-play, 70 yard drive.

White Knoll had a chance to tie and got it to the SV 45 before turning it over on downs.

DQ Smith threw for 161 yards and three touchdowns for Spring Valley, and Marquel Brown rushed for 139 yards.

Gray threw for 173 yards and three touchdowns for WK and Donavon Johnson rushed for 107.

Lugoff-Elgin 17, Irmo 14

The Demons picked up their first region win in two years and first as a Class 5A program.

Will Morris had a TD pass and Tyler Dixon also rushed for a score for L-E.

CA Johnson 51, Eau Claire 8

Derrick Belton ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns and Leroy McKenzie added 108 yards and two scores in CA Johnson’s big win.

First Baptist 39, Heathwood Hall 26

Ronnie Porter and Alex Lewis each had two TD runs for Heathwood Hall, which had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Gray Collegiate 58, Calhoun County 20

KZ Adams ran for 150 yards and five touchdowns as the War Eagles cruised to an easy win on homecoming.

Hunter Helms threw for 357 yards and three touchdowns. Omarion Dollison had 125 yards receiving and two TDs and Trent Higgins had 135 yards and a score for Gray.

Crestwood 30, Dreher 23

Crestwood overcame a 14-0 deficit to defeat the Blue Devils.

Dreher’s Claude Mattison had a TD catch, a spectacular one through his legs for the Blue Devils. Josh Drayton and Ryan Campbell also had TDs for Dreher.

Thursday

Airport 37, Aiken 12

Marko Gilmore threw for 179 yards and three touchdowns as Airport improved to 3-0 in Region 5-4A.

Two of Gilmore’s TDs went to Bryce Rucker, who finished with six catches for 58 yards and a score. Nanders Lawrence had 105 all-purpose yards and a TD, and Bruce Staley rushed for 81 yards and a TD.