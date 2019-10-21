Several Midlands football players picked for Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl

Midlands quarterbacks Ty Olenchuk, Hunter Helms and Ahmon Green were among the area players picked for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.

Rosters for the annual game were released Monday. The game will be played Dec. 14 at Myrtle Beach High School.

Olenchuk, the Dutch Fork quarterback has been the signal caller the past three seasons for the Silver Foxes, who are going for their fourth state title. The Clemson baseball commit has broken several school records including career passing TDs and total offense. He needs 373 yards to become the school’s all-time passing leader.

This season, Olenchuk has thrown for 2,177 yards and 26 TDs.

Olenchuk is joined on the South squad by Dutch Fork teammate Ta’Chawn Brooks, Airport’s Nanders Lawrence, Gilbert’s Alec Holt, AC Flora defensive lineman Dontorian Best, Chapin offensive linemen Josh Taylor and Garrett Huyck, Lexington offensive lineman Walker Anderson, Brookland-Cayce offensive lineman Tradd Castles, White Knoll kicker Luis Orellana, Swansea receiver Mikey Jones and Pelion tight end Jacob Lucas.

Lexington’s Perry Woolbright, Brookland-Cayce’s Rusty Charpia, Pelion’s Dann Holland and Gilbert’s Mark Cagle are assistants for the South team.

Helms and Green were picked for the North squad. Helms was joined on the team by teammate Omarion Dollison. Helms, a Holy Cross commit, leads the Midlands in passing yards and Dollison, committed to Old Dominion is tops in the area in receiving yards. Green is committed to Georgia State and will play tight end in college. He is one of two Westwood players picked. Receiver Cam Atkins also is on the team

Other Midlands players on the North squad are Ridge View defensive back Tyson Player and offensive lineman Chandler Muller, Newberry linebacker Ahmorae Wilmore and Batesburg-Leesville receiver Keshoun Williams.

Mr. Football award will be announced at halftime of the game.

Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Roster

South team

Nanders Lawrence, Airport; Ramsey Lewis, North Myrtle Beach; D’Vonte Allen, Marion; Mason Garcia, Carolina Forest; Jaleen Richardson, Timberland; K’Ron Ferrell, Woodland; Brandon Wilson, Battery Creek; Cameron Harper, South Florence; Ty Olenchuk, Dutch Fork; Alec Holt, Gilbert; Chandler Mathews, Latta; Antonio McKnight, C.E. Murray; Lavel Davis, Woodland; Isaiah Brown, Johnsonville; Kenny Byrd, Myrtle Beach; Tyree Funnye, Waccamaw; James Dagin, Beaufort; Terry Fields, May River; De’Shareoh Williams, Wade Hampton; A.J. Campbell, Green Sea Floyds; Robert West, Strom Thurmond; Will Pickren, Wando; Dontorian Best; A.C. Flora; Garrett Huyck, Chapin; Ta’Chawn Brooks, Dutch Fork; Jackson Thorne, Crestwood; Clint Caldwell, Lake City; Brandon Johnson, Fort Dorchester; Shedrick Pointer, Myrtle Beach; Walker Anderson, Lexington; Devon Mincey, Hannah-Pamplico; Floyd Hart, Jr., Orangeburg-Wilkinson; Tiquan Bright, Baptist Hill; Tradd Castles, Brookland-Cayce; Josh Taylor, Chapin; Luis Orellana, White Knoll; Hunter Powers, Berkeley; Quintel Brabham, Bamberg-Ehrhardt; Michael Jones, Swansea; Rakim White, Bluffton; Jakobe Quillen, Wilson; Jacob Lucas, Pelion; Brody Hopkins, Summerville; Emmanuel Johnson, Fort Dorchester

North Roster

Ben Rollins, Chapman, Dylan Beauford, Abbeville, Ly’Terrence Mills, Chester; Hunter Helms, Gray Collegiate; Ahmon Green, Westwood; Dante Smith, Chapman; Hayden Johnson, Clover, Malory Pinkney, Southside Christian, Anthony Dinkins-McCall; Michael Brunson, Calhoun County; AJ Jefferson Indian Land; Caden Richards, Gaffney, Tyler Cherry, Wren; Omarion Dollison, Gray Collegiate; Elijah Harper, Westside; Marquise Graves, Boiling Springs; Anthony Jackson, Rock Hill; Noah Alberry, Dorman; Ahmorae Wilmore, Newberry; RJ Ellis, Belton Honea Path; Dawson Glenn, Dixie; Tyson Player, Ridge View; Thomas Robinson, Spartanburg; Shane Amerson, Lamar; Chuck Strickland, Byrnes; Markee Martin, Pendleton; Baron Franks, Greenville, Joshua Byrd, Byrnes; Chandler Muller, Ridge View; Donovan Bush, Silver Bluff; Ashton Shannon, York; Kyson Chisholm, South Pointe; Westin Williams, Wagener-Salley; Immanuel Bush, Lancaster; Jonathan Brown, TL Hanna; Dajon Funderburk, Central; Ke’Shoun Williams, Batesburg-Leesville’ Cam Atkins, Westwood; Cameron Donald, Woodmont; Lawrance Partlow, Greenwood; Eli Wilson, Wren; Carson Smith, Abbeville; McZavion Holley, Greer; Jaquarius Guinn, Clover.