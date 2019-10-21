High School Football
Power rankings: Brookland-Cayce, Ridge View move back in headed into Week 9
A look at this week’s Top 10 Midlands high school football power rankings as voted on by a panel at The State Newspaper:
1. Dutch Fork (8-0-1)
Previous Ranking: 1
Last Week: Def. Lexington, 43-7. Up next: at White Knoll (Nov. 1)
2. AC Flora (8-0)
Previous Ranking: 1
Last Week: Def. Orangeburg-Wilkinson, 28-14. Up next: vs. Lower Richland
3. River Bluff (8-1)
Previous Ranking: 3
Last Week: Def. Chapin 45-28, Up next: vs. White Knoll
4. Gilbert (7-1)
Previous Ranking: 4
Last Week: Def. Strom Thurmond, 30-26. Up next: at Edisto
5. Camden (8-1)
Previous Ranking: 6
Last Week: Def. Chester, 28-7. Up next: at Indian Land
6. Hammond (7-2)
Previous Ranking: 7
Last Week: Def. Laurence Manning, 47-7. Up next: at Cardinal Newman
7. Lexington (6-2)
Previous Ranking: 5
Last Week: Lost to Dutch Fork, 43-7. Up next: vs. Chapin
8. Brookland-Cayce (5-3)
Previous Ranking: Unranked
Last Week: Def. Midland Valley, 42-0. Up next: vs. Aiken
9. Airport (6-2)
Previous Ranking: 9
Last Week: Def. Aiken, 37-12. Up next: vs. South Aiken
10. (tie) Blythewood (5-3)
Previous Ranking: 8
Last Week: Lost to Sumter, 28-7. Up next: at Lugoff-Elgin
10. (tie) Ridge View (5-3)
Previous Ranking: Not ranked
Last Week: Def. Westwood, 29-18. Up next: vs. South Pointe
Dropped out: Westwood
Receiving votes: Gray Collegiate, Newberry
