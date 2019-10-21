Power rankings: Brookland-Cayce, Ridge View move back in headed into Week 9

A look at this week’s Top 10 Midlands high school football power rankings as voted on by a panel at The State Newspaper:

1. Dutch Fork (8-0-1)

Previous Ranking: 1

Last Week: Def. Lexington, 43-7. Up next: at White Knoll (Nov. 1)

2. AC Flora (8-0)

Previous Ranking: 1

Last Week: Def. Orangeburg-Wilkinson, 28-14. Up next: vs. Lower Richland

3. River Bluff (8-1)

Previous Ranking: 3

Last Week: Def. Chapin 45-28, Up next: vs. White Knoll

4. Gilbert (7-1)

Previous Ranking: 4

Last Week: Def. Strom Thurmond, 30-26. Up next: at Edisto

5. Camden (8-1)

Previous Ranking: 6

Last Week: Def. Chester, 28-7. Up next: at Indian Land

6. Hammond (7-2)

Previous Ranking: 7

Last Week: Def. Laurence Manning, 47-7. Up next: at Cardinal Newman

7. Lexington (6-2)

Previous Ranking: 5

Last Week: Lost to Dutch Fork, 43-7. Up next: vs. Chapin

8. Brookland-Cayce (5-3)

Previous Ranking: Unranked

Last Week: Def. Midland Valley, 42-0. Up next: vs. Aiken

9. Airport (6-2)

Previous Ranking: 9

Last Week: Def. Aiken, 37-12. Up next: vs. South Aiken

10. (tie) Blythewood (5-3)

Previous Ranking: 8

Last Week: Lost to Sumter, 28-7. Up next: at Lugoff-Elgin

10. (tie) Ridge View (5-3)

Previous Ranking: Not ranked

Last Week: Def. Westwood, 29-18. Up next: vs. South Pointe

Dropped out: Westwood

Receiving votes: Gray Collegiate, Newberry