Gilbert wins region; White Knoll shocks River Bluff; Lugoff-Elgin earns playoff spot

Ridge View coach Perry Parks drew up the perfect game plan for its matchup against unbeaten South Pointe.

The Blazers used a slow-methodical offense to keep the Stallions on the field and got a strong effort from the defense. Still, Ridge View couldn’t drum up enough offense in the 10-3 loss to South Pointe on Friday at District Two Stadium.

With the win, South Pointe clinches the Region 3-4A title in DeVonte Holloman, a former South Carolina standout, first season at his alma mater. Ridge View gets the second seed from the region and a home playoff game. Both teams finish regular season next week.

Ridge View used a drawn-out opening drive to take a 3-0 lead in the first quarter. The Blazers converted on several third downs like it did for most of the night. Ridge View couldn’t score again after that despite several trips into SP territory.

Nygel Moore put South Pointe up 7-3 on touchdown run with 5:05 left in second quarter. The score stayed that way until the fourth quarter.

Ridge View got the ball with 9:14 left and put together a nice drive together. But after two penalties nullified first downs, Choncey Massey intercepted DeAndre Washington and returned it to the Blazers’ 6.

RV held South Pointe to a field goal and trailed 10-3 with 3:30 left. The Blazers turned it over on downs on the next possession but blocked a field goal with 42 seconds left.

Ridge View managed only one first down and Troy Frazier picked off Cincere Scott to end it. The Stallions picked off three RV passes and forced a fumble.

Gilbert 56, Edisto 6

The Indians put up 49 points in the first half to clinch their second Region 5-3A title in the past three seasons.

Gilbert closes out regular season next week against Pelion.

Jy Tolen was 10-of-15 for 221 yards and three TD passes for the Indians. Matt Reed caught two TD passes and Alec Holt had a TD run and TD catch.

Lugoff-Elgin 23, Blythewood 20

Tyler Dixon and Will Morris each had touchdown runs in the second half as Lugoff-Elgin rallied from a 14-0 deficit to clinch a playoff spot.

The Demons will be either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed from Region 4-5A. Blythewood will need to beat Spring Valley to earn an automatic playoff bid from the region.

Trailing 14-7 at half, the Demons drove 62 yards on 10 plays, capped off by Dixon’s 12-yard run. He finished with 107 yards.

L-E took a 21-14 lead on Morris’ 9-yard run with 9:42 left. Austin Bowers added a 23-yard field goal with 2:44 left to make it 23-14. All of L-E’s 26 plays in the second half were runs.

Blythewood quarterback Josh Strickland threw for 199 yards and a TD and Chase Robertson had an interception returned for a TD to make it 14-0.

White Knoll 14, River Bluff 10

Jaelin Gray threw two touchdown passes to Darius Derrick-Jones in the first half and the Timbrwolves used a stingy defensive performance to knock off the Gators.

With the win, White Knoll keeps its playoff hopes alive and needs to beat Dutch Fork next week to earn an automatic playoff spot from Region 5-5A. If that doesn’t happen, the Timberwolves (6-3) should be in a good spot for an at-large berth.

Gray threw for 155 yards in the win. The Timberwolves for a fumble with River Bluff driving at the WK 30 midway through the fourth quarter.

Braden Walker rushed for 102 yards and a TD to lead River Bluff.

Lexington 41, Chapin 14

Elijah Ogden threw for three touchdowns and Ahmaad Bynem-Scott had a career night on the ground as Lexington clinched a playoff spot.

The Wildcats can get No. 2 seed from Region 5-5A with a win next week at rival River Bluff.

Ogden was 7-of-17 for 154 yards and also rushed for a TD. Two of his touchdowns went to Dionta Sanders.

Bynem-Scott finished with a career-high 243 yards and a TD. Lexington had 506 yards of total offense.

Roger Pedroni threw for 200 yards and a TD for Chapin.

Camden 51, Indian Land 27

Willis Lane rushed for 262 yards and three touchdowns as Camden moved into a three-way tie for Region 4-3A lead.

The Bulldogs are tied with Chester and Fairfield Central. Chester defeated Fairfield on Friday. But the Bulldogs win the region if they beat Keenan next week.

Mikah Davis added 111 yards and two scores for Camden, which rushed for 486 yards.

Brookland-Cayce 45, Aiken 7

Deontay Baker ran for two scores and Peyton Witten threw two touchdowns as Brookland-Cayce remained in a tie atop the Region 5-4A standings.

With the win, B-C stays in a tie with rival Airport for first in region. The two teams meet next week with region title up for grabs.

Airport 17, South Aiken 16

Airport scored all of its points in the first half and held on for important Region 5-4A win.

With the win, Airport stays in tie with Brookland-Cayce for first in region. The two teams meet next week with region title on the line.

South Aiken had a chance to win it final possession but Airport defense came up with a stop around midfield.

Markco Gilmore ran for a TD and threw a 7-yarder to Bryce Rucker. Bruce Staley led Airport with 86 yards rushing. Gilmore threw for 102 and rushed for 42.

Hammond 52, Cardinal Newman 0

Bradley Dunn and Fabian Goodman each returned interceptions for touchdowns as Hammond won its seventh straight game.

Dunn also had a 1-yard TD run and CJ Stokes rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Skyhawks close out regular season next week against Heathwood Hall.

Westwood 46, Lancaster 0

Christian Horn caught a TD in his first game of the season and Westwood wrapped up No. 3 seed from Region 3-4A.

Horn missed all of season with a foot injury.

Gray Collegiate 62, Eau Claire 0

Quarterback Hunter Helms was 14-of-16 for 228 yards and seven touchdowns for Gray Collegiate.

Trenton Higgins caught three TD passes and Gray’s defense held EC to minus-30 yards of offense.

Ben Lippen 25, Porter-Gaud 20

Will Taylor threw for 168 yards and four TDs and also rushed for 100 yards in Ben Lippen’s victory.

Ben Lippen held P-G to 184 yards of offense, most which came late in the fourth quarter.

Heathwood Hall 21, Camden Military 0

Ronnie Porter ran for two touchdowns and Alex Lewis had one in Heathwood’s victory.