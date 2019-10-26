HS football playoffs: Who’s in, who’s out and which Midlands teams have work to do

A look at who’s in, who’s out and who has work to do among Midlands high school football teams headed into next week’s final week of the regular season:

They’re In

AC Flora: Has clinched No. 2 spot in Region 4-4A and a home playoff game.

Airport: Wins Region 5-4A with victory over Brookland-Cayce. Loser of game finishes second.

Ben Lippen: Will be in SCISA 3A playoffs; waiting on seeding.

Batesburg-Leesville: Finishes second in Region 2-2A with win over Saluda. Loser is third seed.

Brookland-Cayce: Wins Region 5-4A with victory over Airport. Loser is second.

CA Johnson: Can tie for Region 3-2A title with win over Gray Collegiate. A loss and Hornets will be No. 3 seed.

Cardinal Newman: Will be in SCISA 3A playoffs and find out seed next week.

Camden: Earns No. 1 spot from Region 4-3A with win over Keenan.

Dutch Fork: Has clinched Region 5-5A title.

Fairfield Central: Needs to beat Indian Land to finish third in Region 4-3A. A loss and Griffins are No. 4.

Gilbert: Has clinched Region 5-3A championship.

Gray Collegiate: Needs to beat CA Johnson to win Region 3-2A title. Even with a loss, War Eagles should win region tiebreaker.

Hammond: Will be No. 1 seed in SCISA 3A playoffs.

Heathwood Hall: Will be in SCISA 3A playoffs and can improve seed with win over Hammond.

Lexington: Will be No. 2 seed from Region 5-5A with win over River Bluff. A loss drops the Wildcats to third seed.

Lower Richland: Has clinched Region 4-4A title and home-field advantage in Lower State playoffs.

Lugoff-Elgin: Regular season complete. Will be No. 2 seed from Region 4-5A with Blythewood win over Spring Valley. If Spring Valley wins, the Demons are No. 3 seed.

Newberry: Earns No. 3 seed with win over Mid-Carolina. A loss and Bulldogs are fourth seed.

Richard Winn: Will be anywhere from No. 1-3 seed in SCISA 8-man playoffs.

Ridge View: Clinched the No. 2 seed from Region 3-4A and a home playoff game.

Saluda: Earns No. 2 seed from Region 2-2A with win over Batesburg-Leesville. Loser is third seed.

Swansea: Earns No. 3 seed from Region 5-3A with win over Edisto. The loser is the fourth seed.

Westwood: Has clinched the No. 3 seed from Region 3-4A and will be on the road for the first round of playoffs.

They Have Work to Do

Blythewood: Bengals earn No. 3 seed from Region 4-5A with win over Spring Valley. A loss and Blythewood hopes to earn at-large spot.

Chapin: Needs to beat Nation Ford and then hope for at-large berth.

Eau Claire: Earns No. 4 seed from Region 3-2A with win over Columbia.

Columbia: Earns No. 4 seed from Region 3-2A with win over Eau Claire.

Irmo: Needs to beat Sumter and get a lot of help for at-large spot.

North Central: Needs to beat Buford to earn No. 4 spot from Region 4-2A.

River Bluff: Clinches No. 2 seed in Region 5-5A with win over Lexington. Can earn a playoff spot with loss and White Knoll loss to Dutch Fork.

Spring Valley: Clinches No. 2 seed in Region 4-5A with win over Blythewood. A loss drops Vikings to fifth and out of playoffs.

White Knoll: Earns No. 3 seed from Region 5-5A with win over Dutch Fork and River Bluff loss to Lexington. If Wolves lose to Dutch Fork, they should be in a good spot for at-large berth.

They’re Out

Dreher: Finishes regular season against AC Flora.

Keenan: Finishes regular season against Camden.

Mid-Carolina: Finishes regular season against Newberry.

Pelion: Closes regular season against Gilbert.

Richland Northeast: Finishes regular season against Westwood.

Game Balls

Christian Horn, WR, Westwood: Been out all season with foot injury but came back Friday night and caught a TD pass in win over Lancaster.

Lower Richland: Started out 1-3 but has won four straight to win Region 4-4A title. Second region championship in three years for Diamond Hornets after winning just seven games combined from 2013-2016.

Lugoff-Elgin football team: After going winless last year in first year 5A football, Demons clinched playoff spot with 23-20 over Blythewood.

Roger Pedroni, QB, Chapin: Became the school’s all-time leader in passing during Friday’s loss to Lexington.

White Knoll defense: Held River Bluff to 193 yards of offense in win over No. 7 Gators.

Next Week’s Schedule

AC Flora at Dreher (Memorial Stadium)

Batesburg-Leesville at Saluda

Ben Lippen at Cardinal Newman

Buford at North Central

Brookland-Cayce at Airport

Chapin at Nation Ford

Clarendon Hall at WW King

Dutch Fork at White Knoll

Eau Claire at Columbia

Edisto at Swansea

CA Johnson at Gray Collegiate (At Midlands Sports Complex)

Heathwood Hall at Hammond

Indian Land at Fairfield Central

Irmo at Sumter

Keenan at Camden

Laurens Academy at Newberry Academy

Lexington at River Bluff

Mid-Carolina at Newberry

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Lower Richland

Palmetto Christian at Northside Christian

Pelion at Gilbert

Richard Winn at Wardlaw

Ridge View at Lancaster

Spring Valley at Blythewood

Westwood at Richland Northeast at Harry Parone Stadium