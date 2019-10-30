High School Football
Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 9
Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders
Through Week 9
Rushing
Player
Team
Att
Yds
TD
Willis Lane
Camden
161
1,550
15
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
197
1,430
17
Will Way
Brookland-Cayce
170
1,319
14
Ahmaad Bynem-Scott
Lexington
157
1,173
9
Alex Lewis
Heathwood Hall
133
1,106
14
Kalab Haven
North Central
105
1,046
11
Ahmorae Wilmore
Newberry
157
1,044
12
Will Taylor
Ben Lippen
93
1,033
8
Jamison Ganzy
Lower Richland
98
1,028
13
KZ Adams
Gray Collegiate
122
1,018
23
Matt Pack
AC Flora
115
982
12
MJ Reed
Swansea
158
960
5
Tracy Williams
Irmo
138
909
6
Braden Walker
River Bluff
123
894
12
Mikah Davis
Camden
83
858
7
CJ Stokes
Hammond
88
813
9
Jon Hall
Dutch Fork
104
787
21
Javaris Dasant
Keenan
106
769
8
Jalen Crumpton
Cardinal Newman
118
726
6
Jeremy Barney
Lower Richland
125
694
4
Marvin Gantt
Batesburg-Leesville
128
689
8
Bruce Staley
Airport
114
686
6
Taylor Mathias
Lexington
97
683
9
Riley Myers
River Bluff
100
683
8
Tyrell Coleman
AC Flora
86
640
8
Ahmon Green
Westwood
120
632
7
Ty Walker
Gilbert
93
614
4
Passing
Player
Team
Comp
Att
Yds
TD
Hunter Helms
Gray Collegiate
165
222
3,063
35
Jy Tolen
Gilbert
174
258
2,912
31
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
207
287
2,420
16
Noah Bell
Saluda
173
265
2,403
31
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
135
197
2,177
26
Josh Strickland
Blythewood
152
217
1,926
20
DQ Smith
Spring Valley
156
254
1,866
24
Jackson Muschamp
Hammond
106
146
1,681
23
Pryce Whitten
Swansea
93
181
1,592
12
Jamison Ganzy
Lower Richland
101
191
1,523
20
Andre Washington
Ridge View
101
211
1,420
10
Isom Harris
CA Johnson
64
158
1,404
15
Ahmon Green
Westwood
106
178
1,338
14
Zay Chalmers
Newberry
92
183
1,170
7
Tre Robinson
Batesburg-Leesville
92
144
1,166
11
Wise Segars
AC Flora
65
107
1,164
9
Austin Bowers
North Central
85
136
1,098
13
Jackson Stone
River Bluff
66
119
1,087
15
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
51
84
1,029
18
Marko Gilmore
Airport
80
121
1,005
17
Will Morris
Lugoff-Elgin
78
129
989
6
Dylan Williams
Irmo
80
164
978
10
Will Taylor
Ben Lippen
74
144
928
9
Elijah Ogden
Lexington
77
141
890
7
Jafari Pearson
Camden
73
117
871
11
Peyton Whitten
Brookland-Cayce
57
97
853
6
Ryan Campbell
Dreher
71
129
708
3
Quentin Thompson
Columbia
54
136
707
5
Receiving
Player
Team
Rec
Yds
TD
Omarion Dollison
Gray Collegiate
67
1,241
17
Zavier Short
Chapin
70
1,187
15
Dallan Wright
Saluda
52
881
14
Desmond Martin
CA Johnson
37
863
12
DeAndre Harris
Gilbert
38
800
7
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
35
784
14
Matt Reed
Gilbert
45
764
9
Shyheem Shropshire
North Central
43
759
11
Joshua Burrell
Blythewood
47
750
9
Fred Archie
Lower Richland
31
749
13
Mikey Jones
Swansea
36
746
8
Andre Wilson
Hammond
38
728
9
Alec Holt
Gilbert
31
657
15
Cincere Scott
Ridge View
39
593
4
Darius Derrick-Jones
White Knoll
39
590
13
Elijah Spencer
Dutch Fork
34
589
8
Jervon Whitt
Saluda
27
581
11
Trenton Higgins
Gray Collegiate
24
571
9
Cam Atkins
Westwood
40
542
7
Jordan Smith
Ridge View
27
536
2
Quanta Jackson
Spring Valley
41
500
9
Nanders Lawrence
Airport
36
494
10
Scoring
Player
Team
TD
XP
FG
Pts
KZ Adams
Gray Collegiate
23
0
0
138
Jon Hall
Dutch Fork
21
0
0
126
Willis Lane
Camden
18
1
0
110
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
18
0
0
108
Nanders Lawrence
Airport
17
0
0
102
Omarion Dollison
Gray Collegiate
17
0
0
102
Alec Holt
Gilbert
17
0
0
102
Zavier Short
Chapin
15
0
0
90
Will Way
Brookland-Cayce
14
1
0
86
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
14
0
0
84
Alex Lewis
Heathwood Hall
14
0
0
84
Darius Derick-Jones
White Knoll
14
0
0
84
Dallan Wright
Saluda
14
0
0
84
Braden Walker
River Bluff
13
0
0
78
Andre Wilson
Hammond
13
0
0
78
Matt Pack
AC Flora
13
0
0
78
Desmond Martin
CA Johnson
13
0
0
78
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
13
0
0
78
Jordan Burch
Hammond
13
0
0
78
Jamison Ganzy
Lower Richland
13
0
0
78
Fred Archie
Lower Richland
13
0
0
78
Defense
Tackles
Player
Team
Tackles
Ethan Hix
Lugoff-Elgin
135
Charlie Skehan
Cardinal Newman
134
Jasper Tucker
Lugoff-Elgin
130
CJ Johnson
Westwood
117
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
114
Drew Howell
Gilbert
108
Jacob McCary
Saluda
107
Josiah Schrodt
Lexington
106
Reagan Cherry
Saluda
103
Brandon Edwards
Blythewood
101
Dalton Shumpert
Gray Collegiate
100
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
94
Kentrell Caldwell
Newberry
91
Wells Sykes
Gilbert
85
Braylen Scott-Joyner
Gray Collegiate
84
Coby Cornelius
Spring Valley
84
Jordan Burrell
Blythewood
83
Marcellus Juggins
Camden
82
Jake Hames
Chapin
81
Anthony Demasi
Dutch Fork
81
Sean Artiss
Westwood
78
Levi Gulasa
Lexington
77
Will Owens
Ben Lippen
77
Ray Davis
Fairfield Central
76
David Cromer
Lexington
75
Jackson Boyd
Ben Lippen
75
Hayden Cherry
Saluda
75
Darius Peebles
Camden
74
Trey Peterson
Spring Valley
74
Sacks
Player
Team
Sacks
Trey Peterson
Spring Valley
16
John Copley
Camden
12
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
12
Jovaughn Huger
Lower Richland
11
Kaseem Vauls
Irmo
9
Jordan Burch
Hammond
9
Jay Reese
Ben Lippen
9
Drew Howell
Gilbert
7
Will Owens
Ben Lippen
7
Savion Holmes
Dutch Fork
6
Will Locke
Hammond
6
Bradley Dunn
Hammond
6
DJ Hutcherson
Blythewood
6
Ronald Coates
Westwood
5
Justin Wall
Lugoff-Elgin
5
Kenya Macon
Swansea
5
Chase Ishamel
Blythewood
5
Trey Irby
Dutch Fork
5
Jackson Boyd
Ben Lippen
5
Several tied with 4
Interceptions
Player
Team
INT
Desmond Martin
CA Johnson
7
Zykeif Johnson
Westwood
5
Matthew Cassidy
Camden
4
Austin Glad
River Bluff
4
Keshoun Williams
Batesburg-Leesville
4
Az’hane Salaam
Heathwood Hall
4
Hykein Nhan
Spring Valley
3
Justin Catoe
North Central
3
Chris Rhone
Gray Collegiate
3
Josh Skelton
Spring Valley
3
Xavier Jones
Keenan
3
Corey Webber
Lower Richland
3
Ethan Wolfe
Lugoff-Elgin
3
Chase Robinson
Cardinal Newman
3
Charlie Skehan
Cardinal Newman
3
Several tied with 2
Punting
Player
Team
No.
Punts
Average
Jake Cowan
Cardinal Newman
16
640
40.0
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
7
271
38.7
Tristan Allen
Lexington
20
753
37.6
West Hiller
Chapin
20
720
36.0
Grayson Tanner
Heathwood Hall
35
1,262
36.0
Noah Bell
Saluda
24
856
35.7
Luis Orellano
White Knoll
19
658
34.6
