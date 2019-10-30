High School Football

Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 9

Staff Reports

Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders

Through Week 9

Rushing

Player

Team

Att

Yds

TD

Willis Lane

Camden

161

1,550

15

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

197

1,430

17

Will Way

Brookland-Cayce

170

1,319

14

Ahmaad Bynem-Scott

Lexington

157

1,173

9

Alex Lewis

Heathwood Hall

133

1,106

14

Kalab Haven

North Central

105

1,046

11

Ahmorae Wilmore

Newberry

157

1,044

12

Will Taylor

Ben Lippen

93

1,033

8

Jamison Ganzy

Lower Richland

98

1,028

13

KZ Adams

Gray Collegiate

122

1,018

23

Matt Pack

AC Flora

115

982

12

MJ Reed

Swansea

158

960

5

Tracy Williams

Irmo

138

909

6

Braden Walker

River Bluff

123

894

12

Mikah Davis

Camden

83

858

7

CJ Stokes

Hammond

88

813

9

Jon Hall

Dutch Fork

104

787

21

Javaris Dasant

Keenan

106

769

8

Jalen Crumpton

Cardinal Newman

118

726

6

Jeremy Barney

Lower Richland

125

694

4

Marvin Gantt

Batesburg-Leesville

128

689

8

Bruce Staley

Airport

114

686

6

Taylor Mathias

Lexington

97

683

9

Riley Myers

River Bluff

100

683

8

Tyrell Coleman

AC Flora

86

640

8

Ahmon Green

Westwood

120

632

7

Ty Walker

Gilbert

93

614

4

Passing

Player

Team

Comp

Att

Yds

TD

Hunter Helms

Gray Collegiate

165

222

3,063

35

Jy Tolen

Gilbert

174

258

2,912

31

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

207

287

2,420

16

Noah Bell

Saluda

173

265

2,403

31

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

135

197

2,177

26

Josh Strickland

Blythewood

152

217

1,926

20

DQ Smith

Spring Valley

156

254

1,866

24

Jackson Muschamp

Hammond

106

146

1,681

23

Pryce Whitten

Swansea

93

181

1,592

12

Jamison Ganzy

Lower Richland

101

191

1,523

20

Andre Washington

Ridge View

101

211

1,420

10

Isom Harris

CA Johnson

64

158

1,404

15

Ahmon Green

Westwood

106

178

1,338

14

Zay Chalmers

Newberry

92

183

1,170

7

Tre Robinson

Batesburg-Leesville

92

144

1,166

11

Wise Segars

AC Flora

65

107

1,164

9

Austin Bowers

North Central

85

136

1,098

13

Jackson Stone

River Bluff

66

119

1,087

15

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

51

84

1,029

18

Marko Gilmore

Airport

80

121

1,005

17

Will Morris

Lugoff-Elgin

78

129

989

6

Dylan Williams

Irmo

80

164

978

10

Will Taylor

Ben Lippen

74

144

928

9

Elijah Ogden

Lexington

77

141

890

7

Jafari Pearson

Camden

73

117

871

11

Peyton Whitten

Brookland-Cayce

57

97

853

6

Ryan Campbell

Dreher

71

129

708

3

Quentin Thompson

Columbia

54

136

707

5

Receiving

Player

Team

Rec

Yds

TD

Omarion Dollison

Gray Collegiate

67

1,241

17

Zavier Short

Chapin

70

1,187

15

Dallan Wright

Saluda

52

881

14

Desmond Martin

CA Johnson

37

863

12

DeAndre Harris

Gilbert

38

800

7

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

35

784

14

Matt Reed

Gilbert

45

764

9

Shyheem Shropshire

North Central

43

759

11

Joshua Burrell

Blythewood

47

750

9

Fred Archie

Lower Richland

31

749

13

Mikey Jones

Swansea

36

746

8

Andre Wilson

Hammond

38

728

9

Alec Holt

Gilbert

31

657

15

Cincere Scott

Ridge View

39

593

4

Darius Derrick-Jones

White Knoll

39

590

13

Elijah Spencer

Dutch Fork

34

589

8

Jervon Whitt

Saluda

27

581

11

Trenton Higgins

Gray Collegiate

24

571

9

Cam Atkins

Westwood

40

542

7

Jordan Smith

Ridge View

27

536

2

Quanta Jackson

Spring Valley

41

500

9

Nanders Lawrence

Airport

36

494

10

Scoring

Player

Team

TD

XP

FG

Pts

KZ Adams

Gray Collegiate

23

0

0

138

Jon Hall

Dutch Fork

21

0

0

126

Willis Lane

Camden

18

1

0

110

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

18

0

0

108

Nanders Lawrence

Airport

17

0

0

102

Omarion Dollison

Gray Collegiate

17

0

0

102

Alec Holt

Gilbert

17

0

0

102

Zavier Short

Chapin

15

0

0

90

Will Way

Brookland-Cayce

14

1

0

86

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

14

0

0

84

Alex Lewis

Heathwood Hall

14

0

0

84

Darius Derick-Jones

White Knoll

14

0

0

84

Dallan Wright

Saluda

14

0

0

84

Braden Walker

River Bluff

13

0

0

78

Andre Wilson

Hammond

13

0

0

78

Matt Pack

AC Flora

13

0

0

78

Desmond Martin

CA Johnson

13

0

0

78

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

13

0

0

78

Jordan Burch

Hammond

13

0

0

78

Jamison Ganzy

Lower Richland

13

0

0

78

Fred Archie

Lower Richland

13

0

0

78

Defense

Tackles

Player

Team

Tackles

Ethan Hix

Lugoff-Elgin

135

Charlie Skehan

Cardinal Newman

134

Jasper Tucker

Lugoff-Elgin

130

CJ Johnson

Westwood

117

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

114

Drew Howell

Gilbert

108

Jacob McCary

Saluda

107

Josiah Schrodt

Lexington

106

Reagan Cherry

Saluda

103

Brandon Edwards

Blythewood

101

Dalton Shumpert

Gray Collegiate

100

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

94

Kentrell Caldwell

Newberry

91

Wells Sykes

Gilbert

85

Braylen Scott-Joyner

Gray Collegiate

84

Coby Cornelius

Spring Valley

84

Jordan Burrell

Blythewood

83

Marcellus Juggins

Camden

82

Jake Hames

Chapin

81

Anthony Demasi

Dutch Fork

81

Sean Artiss

Westwood

78

Levi Gulasa

Lexington

77

Will Owens

Ben Lippen

77

Ray Davis

Fairfield Central

76

David Cromer

Lexington

75

Jackson Boyd

Ben Lippen

75

Hayden Cherry

Saluda

75

Darius Peebles

Camden

74

Trey Peterson

Spring Valley

74

Sacks

Player

Team

Sacks

Trey Peterson

Spring Valley

16

John Copley

Camden

12

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

12

Jovaughn Huger

Lower Richland

11

Kaseem Vauls

Irmo

9

Jordan Burch

Hammond

9

Jay Reese

Ben Lippen

9

Drew Howell

Gilbert

7

Will Owens

Ben Lippen

7

Savion Holmes

Dutch Fork

6

Will Locke

Hammond

6

Bradley Dunn

Hammond

6

DJ Hutcherson

Blythewood

6

Ronald Coates

Westwood

5

Justin Wall

Lugoff-Elgin

5

Kenya Macon

Swansea

5

Chase Ishamel

Blythewood

5

Trey Irby

Dutch Fork

5

Jackson Boyd

Ben Lippen

5

Several tied with 4

Interceptions

Player

Team

INT

Desmond Martin

CA Johnson

7

Zykeif Johnson

Westwood

5

Matthew Cassidy

Camden

4

Austin Glad

River Bluff

4

Keshoun Williams

Batesburg-Leesville

4

Az’hane Salaam

Heathwood Hall

4

Hykein Nhan

Spring Valley

3

Justin Catoe

North Central

3

Chris Rhone

Gray Collegiate

3

Josh Skelton

Spring Valley

3

Xavier Jones

Keenan

3

Corey Webber

Lower Richland

3

Ethan Wolfe

Lugoff-Elgin

3

Chase Robinson

Cardinal Newman

3

Charlie Skehan

Cardinal Newman

3

Several tied with 2

Punting

Player

Team

No.

Punts

Average

Jake Cowan

Cardinal Newman

16

640

40.0

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

7

271

38.7

Tristan Allen

Lexington

20

753

37.6

West Hiller

Chapin

20

720

36.0

Grayson Tanner

Heathwood Hall

35

1,262

36.0

Noah Bell

Saluda

24

856

35.7

Luis Orellano

White Knoll

19

658

34.6

