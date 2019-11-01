High School Football

High school football: Friday night Midlands scores, live updates from Week 10 games 

AC Flora at Dreher (Memorial Stadium)

Batesburg-Leesville at Saluda

Ben Lippen at Cardinal Newman

Buford at North Central

Brookland-Cayce at Airport

Chapin at Nation Ford

Dutch Fork at White Knoll

Eau Claire at Columbia

Edisto at Swansea

CA Johnson at Gray Collegiate (Midlands Sports Complex)

Heathwood Hall at Hammond Indian Land at Fairfield Central

Irmo at Sumter

Keenan at Camden

Laurens Academy at Newberry Academy

Lexington at River Bluff

Mid-Carolina at Newberry

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Lower Richland

Palmetto Christian at Northside Christian

Pelion at Gilbert

Richard Winn at Wardlaw

Ridge View at Lancaster

Spring Valley at Blythewood

Westwood at Richland Northeast at Harry Parone Stadium

Related stories from The State in Columbia SC
Profile Image of Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The State and Island Packet. He has covered high school sports in South Carolina for 16 years and is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.
  Comments  