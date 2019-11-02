SC high school football playoff bracket is almost complete. Here’s what we know

A look at the matchups for the high school football playoffs that will begin Friday, Nov. 8.

This story will be updated.

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

Friday

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Class 5A

Upper State

Blythewood at Laurens

Nation Ford at Byrnes

Woodmont at Sumter

Gaffney at Rock Hill

Greenwood at Dorman

Westside at Spring Valley

Boiling Springs at Clover

Mauldin at TL Hanna

Lower State

Chapin at Dutch Fork

Wando at Conway

Lexington at Fort Dorchester

West Florence at Berkeley

Cane Bay at Carolina Forest

West Ashley at River Bluff

South Florence at Goose Creek

Lugoff-Elgin at Summerville

Class 4A

Upper State

Palmetto at Greenville

York at Belton Honea Path

Greer at South Pointe

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Wren

Lancaster at Daniel

Westwood at Eastside

Walhalla at AC Flora

Travelers Rest at Ridge View

Lower State

Marlboro County at Lower Richland

Colleton County at Airport

Lakewood at Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach at North Augusta

Brookland-Cayce (bye)

Wilson at Hilton Head Island

Beaufort (bye)

South Aiken at Hartsville

Class 3A

Upper State

Southside at Pendleton

Indian Land at Woodruff

Liberty at Chapman

Newberry at Chester

Fairfield Central at Union County

Broome at Seneca

Clinton at Camden

Powdersville at Broome

Lower State

Cheraw at Manning

Battery Creek at Strom Thurmond

Georgetown at Aynor

Swansea at May River

Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Gilbert

Lake City at Bishop England

Edisto at Wade Hampton

Waccamaw at Dillon

Class 2A

Upper State

Ninety-Six at Southside Christian

Central at Batesburg-Leesville

CA Johnson at Buford

Blacksburg at Saluda

Lewisville at Abbeville

Christ Church at Andrew Jackson

Fox Creek at Gray Collegiate (Midlands Sports Complex)

Lee Central at St. Joseph’s

Lower State

Latta at Oceanside Collegiate

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Mullins

Hanah-Pamplico at Barnwell

Eau Claire at Phillip Simmons

Johnsonville at Calhoun County

East Clarendon at Woodland

Burke at Andrews

Whale Branch at Timberland

Class A

Upper State

Great Falls at Ridge Spring Monetta

Dixie at McBee

Hunter Kinard Tyler at Ware Shoals

Williston-Elko at McCormick

Byes: Whitmire, Lamar, Wagener-Salley, Blackville-Hilda

Lower State

Cross at Military Magnet

Denmark-Olar at Lake View

Scott’s Branch at Hemingway

At-large at St. John’s

Byes: Branchville, CE Murray, Baptist Hill, Green Sea Floyds