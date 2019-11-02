High School Football
Watch: Eau Claire’s Shytrel O’neil amazing 99-yard touchdown run
It has been a tough year for Eau Claire football team but quarterback Shytrell O’neil gave the Shamrocks plenty of reasons to cheer Friday night.
O’neil rushed for more than 200 yards against Columbia including an amazing 99-yard TD run in the 20-16 victory. It was EC’s first win of the year and they clinched a spot in the Class 2A playoffs.
On the 99-yard TD run, O’neil ducked under pressure about five yards in end zone before taking off down the left sideline for the 99-yard TD run. Here is video of O’neil’s TD below.
EC travels to Buford in the playoffs on Friday.
