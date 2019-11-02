High School Football

Watch: Eau Claire’s Shytrel O’neil amazing 99-yard touchdown run

Eau Claire players celebrate their win over Columbia on Friday night, Nov. 1, 2019.
Eau Claire players celebrate their win over Columbia on Friday night, Nov. 1, 2019. Eau Claire Athletics

It has been a tough year for Eau Claire football team but quarterback Shytrell O’neil gave the Shamrocks plenty of reasons to cheer Friday night.

O’neil rushed for more than 200 yards against Columbia including an amazing 99-yard TD run in the 20-16 victory. It was EC’s first win of the year and they clinched a spot in the Class 2A playoffs.

On the 99-yard TD run, O’neil ducked under pressure about five yards in end zone before taking off down the left sideline for the 99-yard TD run. Here is video of O’neil’s TD below.

EC travels to Buford in the playoffs on Friday.

Profile Image of Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The State and Island Packet. He has covered high school sports in South Carolina for 16 years and is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.
  Comments  