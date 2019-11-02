Watch: Eau Claire’s Shytrel O’neil amazing 99-yard touchdown run

Eau Claire players celebrate their win over Columbia on Friday night, Nov. 1, 2019. Eau Claire Athletics

It has been a tough year for Eau Claire football team but quarterback Shytrell O’neil gave the Shamrocks plenty of reasons to cheer Friday night.

O’neil rushed for more than 200 yards against Columbia including an amazing 99-yard TD run in the 20-16 victory. It was EC’s first win of the year and they clinched a spot in the Class 2A playoffs.

On the 99-yard TD run, O’neil ducked under pressure about five yards in end zone before taking off down the left sideline for the 99-yard TD run. Here is video of O’neil’s TD below.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

EC travels to Buford in the playoffs on Friday.