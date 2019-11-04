High School Football
A closer look: Under-the-radar Midlands football teams poised for playoff runs
The high school football playoffs begin Friday, and more than 30 public and private schools from the Midlands made it to the postseason.
Here is a group of Midlands teams that are going under the radar with a chance to win at least two games in the playoffs:
Airport/Lower Richland: The two teams met Sept. 20 and could meet in the second round if both win their first round games in the 4A Lower State playoffs. Lower Richland has won five straight since losing to Airport 42-30. The Diamond Hornets have homefield advantage as long as they keep winning. Airport lost to Brookland-Cayce on Friday for a chance to win the Region 5-4A title but didn’t get too bad of a draw. The Eagles get Colleton in the first round and possibly LR.
Batesburg-Leesville: The Panthers won in the final minute Friday against Saluda and earned a No. 2 seed from Region 2-2A. B-L gets Central in first round and possibly Southside Christian in round two.
Gray Collegiate: The War Eagles are in the playoffs for the third straight year, the last two as Region 3-2A champions. But Gray has yet to make it past the second round in the last two years — that might change this year. If that happens, a matchup with defending state champion Abbeville could be on the horizon in round three.
Ridge View/AC Flora: The two Midlands teams are on the same side of the Class 4A Upper State playoffs and could meet in the second round of the playoffs. Ridge View shook off a tough start and ended up finishing second to South Pointe in Region 3-4A. If the Blazers continue to improve on offense to go along with their solid defense, a trip to the third round is possible. AC Flora backed up a big 2018 with a 9-1 mark in Dustin Curtis’ first year in 2019. The biggest question mark for the Falcons will be getting star tailback Matt Pack healthy for playoffs.
River Bluff: The Gators are hosting a playoff game for the second straight year and have a healthy Braden Walker at running back, which wasn’t the case last season for the playoffs. River Bluff gets West Ashley in the first round and possibly Region 6-4A champ Carolina Forest in round two.
Westwood: The Redhawks have gone on the road the past two years and came back with first-round wins over higher seeds. Westwood will try to make it three years in a row at Eastside. Westwood has Appalachian State commit Christian Horn back healthy and has allowed just six points combined the last two weeks.
Midlands high school playoff schedule
Friday
SCHSL
Class 5A
Westside at Spring Valley
Chapin at Dutch Fork
Lexington at Fort Dorchester
West Ashley at River Bluff
Lugoff-Elgin at Summerville
Class 4A
Westwood at Eastside
Walhalla at AC Flora
Travelers Rest at Ridge View
Marlboro County at Lower Richland
Colleton County at Airport
Bye: Brookland-Cayce
Class 3A
Newberry at Chester
Fairfield Central at Union County
Clinton at Camden
Swansea at May River
Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Gilbert
Class 2A
Central at Batesburg-Leesville
CA Johnson at Buford
Blacksburg at Saluda
Fox Creek at Gray Collegiate (Midlands Sports Complex)
Eau Claire at BUrke
SCISA
Class 3A
Augusta Christian at Hammond
Cardinal Newman at Heathwood Hall
Ben Lippen at First Baptist
8-man
Holly Hill at Richard Winn
