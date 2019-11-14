Top games, predictions for Midlands teams in Round 2 of high school football playoffs

Here are some of the top games to watch for Midlands teams in the second round of the SCHSL and SCISA playoffs:

Games to Watch

Wando (7-3) at Dutch Fork (10-0-1): Second meeting all-time between the two schools with Wando winning 39-7 in 2004 playoffs. Dutch Fork has 36-game unbeaten streak coming into the game. Dutch Fork receiver Jalin Hyatt needs 26 yards to break Jordan Berry’s all-time receiving yards mark of 3,291 yards. DF defensive back Dimarco Johnson had two interceptions last week and is tied with Paul Bynoe for most all-time in school history with 10.

Ridge View (7-4) at AC Flora (10-1): Ridge View leads all-time series 2-0. Ridge View QB Andre Washington threw for four touchdowns and ran for one last week in first round against Travelers Rest. RV receiver Jordan Smith has caught two TD passes in each of the last two games. Three different players threw TD passes last week for AC Flora in win over Walhalla. Matt Pack rushed for 103 yards and two TDs in first game back in two weeks because of injury.

Airport (8-3) at Lower Richland (8-3): Second meeting of the year between two teams. Airport won 42-30 on Sept. 20. The loss to Airport was LR’s last defeat. Five of Airport’s wins have been by seven points or less.

Wilson (9-2) at Brookland-Cayce (7-3): Fourth meeting between the two schools and Wilson leads all-time series 3-0. B-C had a bye last week and comes into the game with a seven-game winning streak. B-C’s Will Way has rushed for 1,445 yards and 14 TDs this season. Wilson is coached by former Ridge View assistant Derek Howard. Wilson QB Zayshaun Rice has thrown for 2,345 yards, rushed for 729 with 37 total touchdowns.

Broome (6-5) at Camden (10-1): Broome leads all-time series 1-0. Camden has won 10 games for the first time since 2002. Camden’s Willis Lane needs 83 rushing yards to pass Marcus Brown’s total of 1,740 rushing yards in a single season.

Lake City (5-5) at Gilbert (10-1): First meeting between the two schools. Gilbert quarterback Jy Tolen has six 300-yard plus passing games this season and has thrown 41 touchdown passes while being intercepted just twice. Gilbert WR Matt Reed needs 52 yards and DeAndre Harris 74 to go 1,000 yards receiving for the season. Lake City is coached by Ronnie Baker, who was head coach at Eau Claire and assistant coach at Irmo, Lexington and Fairfield Central.

Heathwood Hall (8-4) at Hammond (10-2): Winner of game advances to the SCISA 3A championship game. Second meeting between the two teams. Hammond won 42-7 two weeks ago and has a nine-game winning streak. The Skyhawks have scored 40 or more points during the winning streak. Hammond’s CJ Stokes has seven rushing TDs over his last three games. Heathwood was held to 122 yards of offense in its 3-0 overtime win over Cardinal Newman last week in the first round of the playoffs.

Midlands game schedule, predictions

Predictions from The State’s Lou Bezjak and Chris Dearing. (All games Friday at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

Class 5A

Spring Valley at Dorman (Lou-Dorman; Chris-Dorman)

Wando at Dutch Fork (Lou-Dutch Fork; Chris-Dutch Fork)

River Bluff at Carolina Forest (Thursday, 7 p.m.) (Lou-River Bluff; Chris-Carolina Forest)

Class 4A

Westwood at Daniel (Lou-Daniel; Chris-Daniel)

Ridge View at AC Flora (Lou-Ridge View; Chris-AC Flora)

Airport at Lower Richland (Lou-Lower Richland; Chris-Airport)

Wilson at Brookland-Cayce (Lou-Brookland-Cayce; Chris-Brookland-Cayce)

Class 3A

Newberry at Chapman (Lou-Chapman; Chris-Chapman)

Broome at Camden (Lou-Camden; Chris-Camden)

Lake City at Gilbert (Lou-Gilbert; Chris-Gilbert)

Class 2A

Batesburg-Leesville at Southside Christian (Lou-Southside Christian; Chris-Southside Christian)

Saluda at Buford (Lou-Saluda; Chris-Saluda)

St. Joseph’s at Gray Collegiate (Midlands Sports Complex) (Lou-Gray Collegiate; Chris-Gray Collegiate)

SCISA

Heathwood Hall at Hammond (Lou-Hammond; Chris-Hammond)

Ben Lippen at Laurence Manning (Lou-LMA; Chris-LMA)

St. John’s Christian at Richard Winn (Lou-Richard Winn; Chris-St. John’s)

Season Totals for predictions

Lou Bezjak: 245-66-1

Chris Dearing: 254-57-1