Back to the ’ship: Hammond hammers Heathwood with 41-point 1st quarter blitz

Hammond took all of 14 seconds to get things rolling against Heathwood Hall at Edens Stadium on a rainy Friday night.

Quarterback Jackson Muschamp took off untouched on a 69-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage, and there began the Skyhawks’ 41-point first quarter en route to a 48-7 victory over the Highlanders in the second round of the SCISA 3A playoffs.

“We knew that Heathwood would come out with a lot of effort tonight,” said Hammond head coach Erik Kimrey, whose team looks to win its 11th state championship in Kimrey’s tenure and third straight title. “With the conditions, we were worried about making sure that wasn’t a factor, and our guys took care of business.”

Hammond (11-2) will face Laurence Manning next Saturday at Benedict College’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium in the 3A championship game.

“It’s a whole new year. This is the goal. The goal is to be playing your best ball at the end of the year,” Kimrey said about the state title game. “That’s a pursuit that’s sacred to us. We protect it.”

Hammond played like it, and did so under sloppy conditions in the game that lifted them to their title defense.

After Muschamp’s score, Fabian Goodman picked up a fumble on the kickoff to make it 13-0 with just 22 seconds off the clock. From that point, Hammond scored within seconds of taking possession.

Cam Scott caught a 41-yard Muschamp pass, C.J. Stokes scored from 12 yards out on a short-field possession, Andre Wilson ran practically untouched into the end zone on a 66-yard punt return, and Muschamp closed out the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown run.

With the second quarter on a running clock, Muschamp connected with Wilson on an 87-yard catch-and-run touchdown before the half to make it 48-0 Skyhawks.

In the fourth quarter, Alex Lewis scored from 3 yards out for the Highlanders to avoid the shutout.

Because of the weather, both teams limited passing. Hammond showed that Muschamp and the Skyhawks could run the ball as well as pass it.

“I credit Jeff Barnes and Ken Watson, our offensive line coaches,” Kimrey said. “People think of us as a throw-it-first team, but we can move the ball when we want to.”

HOW THEY SCORED

Heathwood Hall 0-0-0-7—7

Hammond 41-7-0-0—48

1st Quarter

H – Jackson Muschamp 69 run (Ronnie Porter kick) 11;46

H – Fabian Goodman 6 fumble return (kick failed) 11:38

H – Cam Scott 41 pass from Muschamp (Porter kick) 8:57

H – C.J. Stokes 12 run (Porter kick) 5:35

H – Andre Wilson 66 punt return (Porter kick) 2:54

H – Muschamp 20 run (Porter kick) 1:38

2nd Quarter

H – Wilson 87 pass from Muschamp (Porter kick) 2:20

4th Quarter

HH – Alex Lewis 3 run (Grayson Tanner kick) 5:32

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Heathwood – Ronnie Porter 24-87, Rondarius Porter 4-22, Alex Lewis 9-28. Hammond – Jackson Muschamp 2-89, Capers Stokes 3-27, Jordan Burch 1-12, Michael Schraibman 2-12, Jack Weston 1-3.

Passing: Heathwood – Alex Lewis 0-0-0. Hammond – Jackson Muschamp 2-2-0 and 127 yards, Jack Weston 1-2-0, Whitt Muschamp 3-3-0.

Receiving: Heathwood – 0. Hammond – Andre Wilson 2-91, Cam Scott 2-43, Graydon Davies 1-32.