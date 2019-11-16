Hyatt sets records in Dutch Fork’s win. Gilbert, B-C, Gray Collegiate roll into third round

Jalin Hyatt caught four touchdown passes and set two Dutch Fork records as the Silver Foxes blanked Wando, 45-0 in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Dutch Fork will travel to Fort Dorchester next week in the third round.

Hyatt became the school’s all-time leader in receiving yards, passing Jordan Berry. The Tennessee commit has 3,334 yards after finishing with five catches for 68 yards against Wando.

Hyatt also broke’s his own record for receiving TDs in a season. He has 22 this season, breaking the mark of 21 he sat last year. His four touchdown catches tied a single-game record he set two weeks ago against White Knoll.

Quarterback Ty Olenchuk was 13-of-21 for 228 yards. Elijah Spencer led Dutch Fork with five catches for 127 yards.

Running back Jon Hall rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Dutch Fork outgained Wando, 436-109.

Gilbert 45, Lake City 6

Jy Tolen threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns as Gilbert advances in the Class 3A playoffs.

The game was moved to River Bluff High School because of wet field conditions at Gilbert. The Indians host Dillon next week in a third-round matchup.

Jamias Holloway, Matt Reed and Dandre Harris each had TD catches for Gilbert, which had 489 yards of offense.

Holloway finished with eight catches for 108 yards while Reed had three for 56 yards and two scores. Harris hauled in four for 54 yards. Both Reed and Harris went over 1,000 yards receiving for the season.

Alec Holt had a 92-yard kickoff return for a TD.

Brookland-Cayce 40, Wilson 6

Will Way scored three touchdowns as Brookland-Cayce rolled past Wilson in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

B-C hosts Hartsville in the third round of the playoffs next week.

The Bearcats led 20-0 after the first quarter and never looked back.Malachi Brown returned a fumble for a touchdown, Way had a 75-yard punt return for a touchdown and Latrell Jamison added a 36-yard TD run in the quarter.

Gray Collegiate 44, St. Joseph’s 18

Sophomore running back KZ Adams had 255 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns as the War Eagles moved into the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Gray will host defending state champion Abbeville next week.

Gray quarterback Hunter Helms added 139 yards on 12-of-13 passing and two touchdowns.

The War Eagles led 20-18 at halftime but dominated the second half.

Camden 39, Broome 7

Willis Lane rushed for 278 yards and two touchdowns in Camden’s win in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Camden will travel to Union County next week.

Mikah Davis added 142 yards on the ground and a score and quarterback Jaffari Pearson threw for a TD and ran for one. Pearson had a 68-yard TD pass to Anthony Lyles in the fourth to make it 39-0.

Camden had 575 yards of offense and 461 on the ground.

Daniel 27, Westwood 22

Daniel used a goal line stand in the final minute to defeat Westwood in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Daniel will host Ridge View in the third round next week.

Westwood got the Daniel 2-yard line but the Lions’ Jared Kirksley tackled Ahmon Green for a 6-yard loss on fourth down.

All of the game’s scoring happened in the first half.

Green threw for 308 yards and two scores and also ran for one. Christian Horn had 11 catches for 132 yards.

Daniel quarterback Tyler Venables threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns, all to Hack Hamilton, who finished with six catches for 120 yards.

Hamilton also returned the games opening kickoff for am 88-yard touchdown

Saluda 55, Buford 22

Noah Bell threw three touchdown passes to Jervon Whitt and Montrevious Baker had a big game on the ground for Saluda in the second round of the 2A playoffs

Saluda travels to Southside Christian next week.

Bell threw for 200 yards and three scores, all to Whitt who finished with four catches for 151 yards.

Baker added 194 yards rushing and a TD. The Tigers gained 583 yards of offense.

Dorman 49, Spring Valley 0

Hayden Lee threw two touchdown passes and ran for one as the Cavaliers defeated the Vikings in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Dorman held the Vikings to 115 yards of offense while totaling 406. Lee was 6-of-11 for 140 yards. Chance Black rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown for Dorman.

Laurence Manning 47, Ben Lippen 42

Ben Lippen’s Will Taylor threw for three touchdowns and ran for three as the Falcons came up just short in the SCISA 3A semifinals.

Laurence Manning faces Hammond for state title next week at Benedict College at 3:30 p.m.

Ben Lippen trailed 47-28 in the fourth quarter before rallying. Taylor scored with 31 seconds left but the Falcons didn’t recover the onside kick.

St. John’s 28 Richard Winn 21

Brandon Miller ran for two touchdowns but the Eagles lost in the semifinals of the SCISA 8-man playoffs.