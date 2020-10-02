The State in Columbia SC Logo
This week’s Midlands and SC high school football scores: Oct. 2

Scores from the Columbia area and statewide for games played Thursday and Friday.

Midlands football scores

Friday’s games

Batesburg-Leesville 52, Eau Claire 0

Ben Lippen 50, Cardinal Newman 7

CA Johnson 62, Great Falls 22

Camden 57, Manning 0

Chester 34, Keenan 8

Dutch Fork 51, Chapin 12

Gray Collegiate 56, Columbia 0

Irmo 14, Dreher 0

Fairfield Central 28, Lower Richland 18

First Baptist 21, Heathwood Hall 0

Gilbert 43, Fox Creek 0

Hammond 19, Trinity Collegiate 0

Indian Land 30, Mid-Carolina 0

Newberry at Saluda, ppd. to Oct. 30

North Augusta 41, Airport 6

North Central 24, Andrew Jackson 10

Northwestern 19, Blythewood 7

Richard Winn 54, Laurens Academy 32

Ridge View 17, Spring Valley 16

South Aiken 31, White Knoll 6

Strom Thurmond 42, Brookland-Cayce 28

Westwood 34, Lugoff-Elgin 17

WW King 48, Northside 18

Thursday games

A.C. Flora 49, Richland Northeast 8

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 36, Swansea 13

SC football scores

Friday games

Andrew Jackson Academy 88, Clarendon Hall Academy 54

Andrews 28, Mullins 0

Baptist Hill 26, Cross 20, OT

Batesburg-Leesville 52, Eau Claire 0

Beaufort 48, James Island 6

Beaufort Academy 49, Hilton Head Prep 28

Ben Lippen 50, Cardinal Newman 7

Berkeley 35, Wando 14

Bethesda Academy, Ga. 28, Colleton Prep 0

Bishop England 41, Academic Magnet 14

Boiling Springs 45, Nation Ford 28

Broome 27, Clinton 26

Buford 56, Chesterfield 55

C.A. Johnson 62, Great Falls 22

Camden 57, Manning 0

Cane Bay 32, Stratford 10

Carolina Forest 42, Conway 0

Carvers Bay 48, Scott’s Branch 0

Catawba Ridge 15, York Comprehensive 0

Chapman 49, Emerald 14

Chesnee 45, St. Joseph 19

Chester 34, W.J. Keenan 8

Christ Church Episcopal 42, West Oak 0

Clover 21, Fort Mill 14

Crestwood 28, Marlboro County 0

D.W. Daniel 55, Pendleton 7

Dillon 40, Aynor 34

Dutch Fork 51, Chapin 12

Fairfield Central 28, Lower Richland 18

First Baptist 21, Heathwood Hall 0

Fort Dorchester 56, Goose Creek 15

Gaffney 30, Dorman 29

Gilbert 43, Fox Creek 0

Gray Collegiate Academy 56, Columbia 0

Green Sea Floyds 28, Hannah-Pamplico 12

Greenville 37, Laurens 14

Greenwood 42, Eastside 7

Hammond 19, Trinity Byrnes School 0

Hanahan 36, Battery Creek 0

Hillcrest 28, Pickens 13

Hilton Head Christian Academy 34, Pinewood Prep 14

Indian Land 30, Mid-Carolina 0

Irmo 14, Dreher 0

James F. Byrnes 67, Riverside 26

Johnsonville 42, Timmonsville 6

Kingstree 18, Marion 14

Lake City 36, Lakewood 25

Lake View 42, East Clarendon 14

Lamar 32, McBee 3

Landrum 29, Blacksburg 27

Laurence Manning Academy 35, Florence Christian 0

Loris 12, Waccamaw 7

May River 56, Bluffton 6

McCormick 56, Calhoun Falls 6

Myrtle Beach 41, Georgetown 7

North Central 24, Andrew Jackson 10

North Myrtle Beach 35, South Florence 7

Northwestern 19, Blythewood 7

Orangeburg Prep 34, Greenwood Christian 0

Palmetto 44, Blue Ridge 20

Palmetto Christian Academy 56, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 0

Patrick Henry Academy 70, Charleston Collegiate 38

Pee Dee Academy 35, Williamsburg Academy 7

Philip Simmons 43, Lake Marion 8

Powdersville 63, Berea 6

Richard Winn Academy 54, Laurens Academy 32

Ridge View 17, Spring Valley 16

Robert E. Lee Academy 29, Dillon Christian 15

Socastee 20, St. James 14

South Aiken 31, White Knoll 6

South Pointe 44, Lancaster 0

Spartanburg 56, Wade Hampton (G) 26

Strom Thurmond 42, Brookland-Cayce 28

Summerville 72, R.B. Stall 12

Sumter 24, Rock Hill 7

T.L. Hanna 14, Mauldin 13

Thomas Heyward Academy 28, John Paul II 18

Timberland 30, Burke 0

W. Wyman King Academy 48, Northside Christian 14

Wade Hampton (H) 34, Edisto 7

Walhalla 25, Easley 14

West Ashley 41, Ashley Ridge 14

West Florence 33, Hartsville 28

Westside 13, Travelers Rest 12

Westwood 34, Lugoff-Elgin 17

Whale Branch 52, Military Magnet Academy 0

Williston-Elko 32, Ridge Spring-Monetta 6

Wilson 48, Darlington 0

Woodmont 33, J.L. Mann 7

Woodruff 28, Union County 26

Wren 63, Seneca 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Colleton County vs. Hilton Head Island, ppd.

Saluda vs. Newberry, ppd. to Oct 30th.

South Aiken vs. River Bluff, ccd.

Ware Shoals vs. Southside Christian, ppd.

White Knoll vs. Lexington, ppd. to Oct 30th.

Profile Image of Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The (Columbia) State and (Hilton Head) Island Packet. He previously worked at the Florence Morning News and had covered high school sports in South Carolina since 2002. Lou is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Support my work with a digital subscription
